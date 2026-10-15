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3 Star vs 5 star refrigerator: What you really pay after 5 years of power bills

A 3-star refrigerator may suit budget-conscious buyers, smaller households, or shoppers who find a strong discount. A 5-star model may be worth its higher price for large families, long-term use, or homes with high electricity costs, where lower consumption can add up.

Published15 Oct 2026, 08:01 AM IST
Three star vs five star refrigerators in India.
Three star vs five star refrigerators in India.(HT)
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By Shweta Ganjoo

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.

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Buying a refrigerator is not just about the price you pay at the store or the right capacity for your home. It's also about managing your electricity bill. You get right refrigerator and it will serve you well for years. But you get a wrong model and it will only shoot up your monthly and yearly electricity bill. This makes choosing between a 3-star and a 5-star refrigerator more important than it might seem. While a 5-star model usually costs more upfront, its higher energy efficiency can help reduce electricity consumption. But does that saving justify the extra money?

Consider an illustrative example for a Delhi household. If a comparable 3-star refrigerator consumes 212 units of electricity annually and a 5-star model uses an assumed 170 units, the difference between the electricity consumption of the two refrigerators is around 42 units a year.

Here's a difference in electricity consumption of a 3-star and a 5-star refrigerator.

3-star vs 5-star refrigerator: A 5-year calculation

COST FACTOR

3 STAR REFRIGERATOR

5 STAR REFRIGERATOR
Annual consumption 212 units 170 units
Electricity cost per unit 6.25 per unit 6.25 per unit
Annual electricity cost 1,325 1,063
Five-year electricity cost 6,625 5,313
Five-year electricity saving NA 1,313

Does that saving justify the extra money, or could a cheaper 3-star refrigerator turn out to be the smarter purchase?

The answer depends on several factors, including the refrigerator’s capacity, its actual annual energy consumption, your local electricity tariff and the price difference between comparable models. Over five years, even a seemingly small difference in annual power consumption can add up. That said, lower electricity bills do not automatically mean greater savings if the initial purchase price is significantly higher.

If you are planning to buy a new refrigerator for your home, we will examine the difference between 3-star and 5-star refrigerators, and help you pick a refrigerator that is suitable for your home.

When to pick a 3-star refrigerator over a 5-star model and who should buy it?

A 3-star refrigerator can be the smarter purchase if you want to keep your upfront spending low and do not expect the electricity savings from a 5-star model to offset its higher purchase price. Buyers should choose a 3-star model if your priority is lower upfront cost and reasonable energy efficiency, particularly when the price premium for a comparable 5-star refrigerator is too high to recover through electricity savings over your expected ownership period.

A 3-star refrigerator may be a better fit for:

- Buyers on a tight budget who want to use the upfront savings for other household essentials.

- Smaller households with lower refrigeration needs.

- Buyers who find a 3-star model at a substantial discount as it may offer better overall value than a more expensive 5-star alternative.

When to pick a 5-star refrigerator over a 3-star model and who should buy it?

A 5-star refrigerator is worth considering if you plan to use it for several years and want to reduce electricity consumption over its lifetime. Although these models often cost more upfront, the price premium may be justified by lower running costs, especially if the refrigerator operates continuously in a large household.

A 5-star refrigerator may be the better choice for:

- Large families that store groceries, vegetables, leftovers and beverages regularly.

- Buyers who plan to keep the refrigerator for five to ten years as the cumulative electricity savings may help offset the higher initial price.

- Households looking to manage electricity bills, especially in areas where electricity costs depend on consumption slabs.

- Buyers who find a small price difference between a 5-star model and a comparable 3-star refrigerator model.

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HomeGadgets And Appliances3 Star vs 5 star refrigerator: What you really pay after 5 years of power bills

FAQs

Which refrigerator brand is best in India?

LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Godrej, Haier and Bosch offer refrigerators across different budgets and capacities.

Is a 3-star or 5-star refrigerator better?

A 5-star refrigerator generally offers greater energy efficiency than a 3-star model within the same rating category.

Is an inverter refrigerator worth buying?

An inverter refrigerator is worth considering if you want efficient, quieter operation and more consistent temperature control. Its compressor adjusts its operating speed according to cooling demand rather than relying only on repeated full-speed starts and stops.

What is the difference between direct cool and frost-free refrigerators?

Frost-free refrigerators circulate cold air using a fan and use an automatic defrost system to prevent ice build-up. Direct-cool models are common in smaller, budget-friendly refrigerators, while frost-free designs are widely used in double-door and larger models.

Is a convertible refrigerator worth buying?

A convertible refrigerator can be useful if your storage needs change regularly. Depending on the model, you may be able to adjust freezer and fridge compartments for extra refrigeration space.

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