3 Star vs 5 star refrigerator: What you really pay after 5 years of power bills

Buying a refrigerator is not just about the price you pay at the store or the right capacity for your home. It's also about managing your electricity bill. You get right refrigerator and it will serve you well for years. But you get a wrong model and it will only shoot up your monthly and yearly electricity bill. This makes choosing between a 3-star and a 5-star refrigerator more important than it might seem. While a 5-star model usually costs more upfront, its higher energy efficiency can help reduce electricity consumption. But does that saving justify the extra money?

Consider an illustrative example for a Delhi household. If a comparable 3-star refrigerator consumes 212 units of electricity annually and a 5-star model uses an assumed 170 units, the difference between the electricity consumption of the two refrigerators is around 42 units a year.

Here's a difference in electricity consumption of a 3-star and a 5-star refrigerator.

3-star vs 5-star refrigerator: A 5-year calculation COST FACTOR 3 STAR REFRIGERATOR 5 STAR REFRIGERATOR Annual consumption 212 units 170 units Electricity cost per unit ₹ 6.25 per unit ₹ 6.25 per unit Annual electricity cost ₹ 1,325 ₹ 1,063 Five-year electricity cost ₹ 6,625 ₹ 5,313 Five-year electricity saving NA ₹ 1,313 Does that saving justify the extra money, or could a cheaper 3-star refrigerator turn out to be the smarter purchase?

The answer depends on several factors, including the refrigerator’s capacity, its actual annual energy consumption, your local electricity tariff and the price difference between comparable models. Over five years, even a seemingly small difference in annual power consumption can add up. That said, lower electricity bills do not automatically mean greater savings if the initial purchase price is significantly higher.

If you are planning to buy a new refrigerator for your home, we will examine the difference between 3-star and 5-star refrigerators, and help you pick a refrigerator that is suitable for your home.

When to pick a 3-star refrigerator over a 5-star model and who should buy it? A 3-star refrigerator can be the smarter purchase if you want to keep your upfront spending low and do not expect the electricity savings from a 5-star model to offset its higher purchase price. Buyers should choose a 3-star model if your priority is lower upfront cost and reasonable energy efficiency, particularly when the price premium for a comparable 5-star refrigerator is too high to recover through electricity savings over your expected ownership period.

A 3-star refrigerator may be a better fit for: - Buyers on a tight budget who want to use the upfront savings for other household essentials.

- Smaller households with lower refrigeration needs.

- Buyers who find a 3-star model at a substantial discount as it may offer better overall value than a more expensive 5-star alternative.

When to pick a 5-star refrigerator over a 3-star model and who should buy it? A 5-star refrigerator is worth considering if you plan to use it for several years and want to reduce electricity consumption over its lifetime. Although these models often cost more upfront, the price premium may be justified by lower running costs, especially if the refrigerator operates continuously in a large household.

A 5-star refrigerator may be the better choice for: - Large families that store groceries, vegetables, leftovers and beverages regularly.

- Buyers who plan to keep the refrigerator for five to ten years as the cumulative electricity savings may help offset the higher initial price.

- Households looking to manage electricity bills, especially in areas where electricity costs depend on consumption slabs.

- Buyers who find a small price difference between a 5-star model and a comparable 3-star refrigerator model.

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