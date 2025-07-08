4 days to go! Prime Day countdown begins! Water purifier deals revealed, so add top brands to your Amazon wishlist now

Amazon’s Prime Day countdown has officially begun, with just 4 days left until the big sale starts on July 12. Shoppers can already explore early water purifier deals from top brands, including Kent, Aquaguard, Livpure, Pureit, Havells, and many others. Discounts and no-cost EMI options are live ahead of the main event.

Our Picks Product Rating Price Aquaguard Blaze Slim Hot & Ambient RO+UV+Active Copper Tech, Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | Taste Adjuster | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water ₹17,999 Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier | Upto 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | India's #1 Water Purifier ₹10,499 Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier | Free Service Plan worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2000 | India's #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers ₹8,499 Aquaguard Enrich Aura 2X Aquasaver RO+UV+Copper | Needs No Service for 2 Years | 60% Water Saving | Includes Mega Sediment filter | 7-Stage Purification | 7L storage ₹15,499 Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage RO Water Purifier + 1 Complimentary Alkaline Bottle | Up to 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+Active Copper Tech | Suitable for all Water Sources ₹13,699

Adding your preferred models to your wishlist now can help you grab the best prices faster when the sale opens. With demand rising during the summer, this is a good time to plan your purchase and secure a reliable water purifier for your home at a lower price.

Up to 53% off on Aquaguard water purifiers in early Prime Day deals Aquaguard’s range of water purifiers is now available with discounts as high as 53% in Amazon’s early Prime Day deals. From UV and RO models to advanced mineral guards, these purifiers are designed to deliver safe drinking water for your family.

If you’ve been planning to replace an old unit or bring home a better filtration system, this is the right moment to act. Stocks are limited, so it pays to add your pick to the wishlist early.

Up to 44% off on Pureit water purifiers in early Prime Day sale: Pureit water purifiers are now seeing price drops of up to 44% ahead of Amazon Prime Day. From RO models to UV+MF combinations, these systems help remove impurities and improve taste with minimal maintenance.

Many listings include no-cost EMI that can make replacing your old unit much easier on your budget. If clean water is on your checklist, this is a good time to shortlist your preferred Pureit model before stocks run low.

Up to 40% on Kent water purifiers in early Prime Day sale Kent’s trusted water purifiers are part of Amazon’s early Prime Day offers, bringing solid savings on models with RO, UV, and mineral guard technologies. These purifiers are known for helping protect families from contaminants and improving taste at the same time.

If you’ve been thinking about bringing home a reliable unit, now’s a good moment to browse the range. Early deals often run out fast, so it helps to plan ahead and wishlist your pick.

Up to 49% off on Livpure water purifiers in early Amazon Prime Day sale Fresh discounts on Livpure water purifiers have just landed as part of Amazon’s early Prime Day offers. From RO systems to UV+UF combinations, the range covers models built to handle everyday impurities and tough water conditions.

Many options come with easy installation and low-maintenance filters. If you’re planning to improve water quality at home, this window is worth considering. Early deals tend to sell out fast, so it’s wise to shortlist your pick soon.

Up to 44% off on Havells water purifiers in early Amazon Prime Day sale Havells water purifiers are seeing solid price drops on Amazon as early Prime Day deals roll out. The collection includes RO and UV models with features like mineral fortification and smart alerts that help make clean drinking water simpler to maintain.

If you’ve been waiting to switch to a new purifier, now’s a good time to browse what’s on offer. Early discounts tend to move fast, so it helps to save your shortlist early.

Up to 85% off on Aqua D Pure water purifiers in early Amazon Prime Day sale Aqua D Pure water purifiers are now available as part of Amazon’s early Prime Day offers. The lineup covers simple RO units as well as multi-stage systems built to tackle a variety of water quality issues.

Many models come with easy installation and filter change reminders. If you’re planning to replace your old purifier, this is a smart time to look over the options and lock in a deal before stocks run low.

