4 hidden Windows settings that can actually make your PC feel faster

A new Windows PC usually feels quick for the first few weeks. Then come the apps, browser tabs, external drives, and updates, and suddenly everything starts to drag. Most people blame “an old machine” and start thinking about new hardware. In many cases, though, Windows simply isn’t using its own tools well. A handful of lesser known settings can help your PC handle everyday work better. They won’t turn a basic laptop into a high end rig, but they can clear some of the friction you feel in daily use. These are four features worth knowing about.

1) Extra memory from your drive (virtual memory) When you run out of RAM, Windows doesn’t just give up. It starts using a reserved space on your drive as backup memory. This is called virtual memory. It’s slower than real RAM, but it’s still better than the system freezing because you opened one tab too many. By default, Windows manages this space on its own, and on most machines that’s fine. On systems with low RAM, increasing the size of this backup space can help the PC stay stable when you have several programs open at once. You won’t see a miracle jump in speed, but you’re less likely to hit those moments where everything stops responding for a few seconds. It’s a quiet change which you don’t notice when things are going well, but it often decides how gracefully your PC handles heavier days.

2) A half shutdown that cuts boot time (Fast Startup) Shutting down a PC sounds simple which means off is off. Windows adds one more layer on top of that. There’s a feature that lets the system save part of its state before shutting down, so the next start feels closer to waking up than starting from scratch. This is what makes some PCs reach the lock screen much faster than others. The system keeps a snapshot of its core state on the drive and pulls that back when you press the power button. For someone who turns the PC on and off several times a day, those saved seconds add up quickly.

This doesn’t suit every setup. People who run two operating systems on the same machine sometimes turn it off to avoid small quirks. For most single OS users, though, it’s an easy win. And if you notice odd behaviour after enabling it, you can always go back into settings and switch it off again.

3) Dialling down the visual flair and animations Windows likes to show things in style: fading windows, sliding menus, shadows around boxes. All of that looks nice, but every small effect is one more thing for your system to draw.

On a recent machine, you may barely notice the difference. On an older PC or a budget laptop, turning down animations can make the system feel more direct. Menus open without delay, windows move crisply, and the desktop feels less heavy.

Windows lets you pick between looks and speed in a single place. You can tell it to focus on visuals, focus on performance, or choose your own mix. Many people try this once expecting the worst, then realise they don’t really miss the extra polish once they see how the machine behaves without it.

4) Telling Windows what matters right now (process priority) At any moment, your PC is running far more than what you see on the screen. Background tools, update services, helpers for different apps, all of them share the same pool of resources. Windows tries to juggle them fairly, but it has no idea which one is actually important to you right now. You can change that. For a game, a video call, or a demanding app, you can raise its priority so the system pays more attention to it than to less important tasks in the background. Used with care, this can make a single key app feel smoother while you’re using it.

This isn’t a setting to push at random. Setting everything to the highest level defeats the whole point. It works best when you pick one or two tasks that genuinely need that extra push and leave the rest as they are.