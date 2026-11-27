A good gaming setup goes beyond the console and controller. The right PS5 accessories can make everyday gaming more convenient, improve storage capacity and help keep your equipment organised. Whether you enjoy long gaming sessions or play occasionally, a few carefully chosen additions can make a difference to your overall experience.

From expanding game storage with an additional SSD to keeping your DualSense controllers charged, these accessories serve different purposes. An HDMI 2.1 cable can support compatible high-resolution gaming setups, while a vertical stand helps position your console neatly. Here are four PS5 accessories worth considering if you want to upgrade your gaming setup without investing in unnecessary add-ons.

The WD_BLACK SN850P NVMe SSD is designed to expand storage on compatible PlayStation 5 consoles. With a 2TB capacity and PCIe Gen 4 technology, it offers sequential read speeds of up to 7,300MB/s. Its integrated heatsink helps manage heat during operation, while the M.2 2280 form factor supports installation in the console's expansion slot. Officially licensed for PS5, this SSD allows gamers to store and play more titles directly from the additional storage without repeatedly deleting existing games.

Specifications Gaming Compatibility Officially licensed for PS5 Easy Installation M.2 2280 with heatsink Durable Construction 5-year limited warranty User Convenience 2TB additional game storage Reason to buy Fast PCIe Gen 4 speeds Expanded PS5 game storage Reason to avoid Premium price point Requires console installation

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its fast performance, straightforward installation and additional storage for PS5 game libraries.

Why choose this product?

Offers 2TB storage, 7,300MB/s read speeds and official PlayStation 5 licensing.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The PowerA Solo Charging Station offers a convenient way to charge and display compatible PS5 controllers. Designed for DualSense and DualSense Edge wireless controllers, it features a simple drop-and-charge mechanism that makes powering up easy. Its weighted base provides added stability, while the included 1m USB-A to USB-C cable connects the station to a compatible USB port. The compact design keeps your controller organised and accessible between gaming sessions. It is also an officially licensed PlayStation accessory.

Specifications Gaming Compatibility DualSense and DualSense Edge Easy Installation 1m USB-A to USB-C cable Durable Construction Weighted 0.14kg base Durable Construction Weighted 0.14kg base User Convenience Drop-and-charge mechanism Reason to buy Officially licensed PlayStation accessory Stable weighted base Reason to avoid Charges one controller Controller sold separately

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Amazon buyer feedback not independently verified; manufacturer highlights easy charging and stable placement.

Why choose this product?

Offers convenient controller charging, a stable base and compatibility with two PS5 controller models.

The BlueRigger HDMI 2.1 cable is designed to support high-resolution gaming and home entertainment setups. With 48Gbps bandwidth, it supports resolutions up to 8K at 60Hz and 4K at 120Hz on compatible devices. Its braided exterior offers added durability, while features such as eARC, HDR10, VRR and HDCP 2.3 support enhanced audio-visual connectivity. The 15-foot length provides flexibility when connecting gaming consoles, televisions and monitors. It is compatible with PS5, Xbox Series X and other HDMI-enabled devices.

Specifications Gaming Compatibility PS5, Xbox Series X Easy Installation Plug-and-play HDMI connectivity Durable Construction Braided nylon cable exterior User Convenience 15-foot flexible cable length Reason to buy 48Gbps high-speed bandwidth Supports 4K 120Hz Reason to avoid 15-foot length may vary Requires compatible display hardware

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Amazon-specific buyer feedback not independently verified; product reviews highlight connectivity, build quality and value.

Why choose this product?

Supports high-resolution gaming, enhanced audio return and flexible connectivity across compatible entertainment devices.





A vertical stand provides a practical way to position a compatible PS5 Slim console upright, helping organise your gaming area. Designed to support the console in a vertical orientation, it offers a dedicated base for stable placement on a flat surface. Its compact design helps save desk or shelf space, while the straightforward installation makes setup convenient. This accessory is suitable for gamers who prefer a vertical console arrangement and want to keep their entertainment setup neat and organised.

Specifications Gaming Compatibility PS5 Slim Disc and Digital Easy Installation Simple screw-based attachment Durable Construction Sturdy, stable base User Convenience Space-saving vertical placement Reason to buy Organised gaming setup Saves shelf space Reason to avoid PS5 Slim compatibility only Vertical placement preference required

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Amazon buyer feedback not independently verified; check listing reviews for stability, fit and installation experience.

Why choose this product?

Provides upright console placement, helps save space and keeps your PS5 Slim securely positioned.

What accessories should I get for PS5? Consider an additional SSD, controller charging station, gaming headset, HDMI 2.1 cable and compatible vertical stand for convenience.

What are all the official accessories for the PS5? Official accessories include DualSense controllers, PULSE headsets, PlayStation Portal, HD camera, media remote, charging stations and compatible SSDs.

What are some good accessories for a PS5 gaming setup? A high-speed SSD, charging dock, gaming headset, HDMI 2.1 cable and vertical stand can make your setup more convenient.

Factors to keep in mind before buying PS5 accessories: Compatibility: Check whether the accessory supports your PS5 model, including Standard, Slim or Pro variants, where applicable.

Build Quality: Look for durable materials, sturdy construction and reliable components for regular use.

Gaming Requirements: Choose accessories based on your gaming habits, such as additional storage, controller charging or improved connectivity.

Ease of Installation: Consider products that offer straightforward installation and do not require complicated setup procedures.

Performance: Check specifications such as SSD read speeds, HDMI bandwidth and charging capabilities before purchasing.

Budget: Compare prices, features and warranty coverage to find accessories that offer practical value.

3 best features of PS5 accessories:

Product Compact Design Reliable Performance Space Efficiency WD_BLACK SN850P 2TB SSD M.2 2280 form factor Up to 7,300MB/s read speed Expands internal storage PowerA Solo Charging Station Compact charging dock Stable weighted base Organises controllers BlueRigger HDMI 2.1 Cable Braided 15ft cable 48Gbps bandwidth Flexible cable placement Vertical Stand for PS5 Slim Compact vertical base Stable console positioning Saves horizontal space

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