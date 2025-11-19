4 open source launchers to speed up your phone without sacrificing customisation

Ever since smartphone brands started shipping with their own skins on top of Android OS, we’ve had to deal with laggy, slow interfaces. So, here are four open-source launchers that offer a stock Android-like experience without sacrificing customisation. Each one speeds up your phone while still letting you use widgets, icon packs and all the tweaks you love.

Lawnchair launcher Lawnchair is one of the most popular open source launchers for Android, which is being actively maintained with new updates. This launcher offers a stock interface that allows you to customise it with widgets, icon packs and more. The launcher is easy to set up and it mimics the Pixel phone interface with such detail. You can download it from its official site or GitHub page.

Fossify launcher beta Fossify Launcher beta is a stock-like launcher that you can install on an Android phone to speed up app launches by keeping the features to a minimum. You get a clean home screen, swipe-up app drawer and all the basic settings you require to make your phone feel like stock Android. You can add widgets to the home screen, change the grid size on both the app screen and the home screen, and it's compatible with devices running up to Android 16.

Advertisement

Neo-launcher Neo-launcher is a highly customisable launcher for Android with tons of features to check out. It features multiple profiles which can be used to categorise your apps for different workspaces like home, office, social and more. The home screen offers a stock Android experience, which can be customised with icon packs and widgets to make it look exactly like Google Pixel or any other UI that you like.

Rootless Pixel launcher As the name suggests, it is a pixel launcher that can be installed on any Android smartphone to get the Pixel UI without root. If you are a fan of all the old Pixel smartphone era without material design, you are in luck. This launcher covers all the basic features of a stock Android launcher with icon pack support and widget support.