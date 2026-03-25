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43-inch vs 40-inch TVs: Which smart TV size is better for small rooms, streaming, gaming and more

Choosing between a 43-inch TV and a 40-inch TV can be confusing. Here’s what really matters before you make your final decision.

Published25 Mar 2026, 12:15 PM IST
Whether to choose a 43-inch or 40-inch TV depends on the size of the room, your budget and your viewing habits.
Whether to choose a 43-inch or 40-inch TV depends on the size of the room, your budget and your viewing habits.(Pexels)

By MD Ijaj Khan

Ijaj Khan is a Senior Tech Journalist and Content Producer at Live Mint, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.

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43-inch vs 40-inch TVs: If you are planning to buy a new TV for your room, you are likely choosing between a 43-inch TV and a 40-inch TV. I have used both sizes in bedrooms and small living spaces for streaming, gaming, and regular news consumption. While the difference looks small on paper, daily use shows how screen size, viewing distance, and features affect the overall experience.

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Here’s a clear and insightful comparison of the most important factors to help you decide what fits your space.

43-inch TV vs 40-inch TV: Key Differences

Feature43-inch TV40-inch TV
Screen sizeLarger display areaSlightly smaller display
Viewing distanceWorks better for mid-size roomsSuitable for smaller rooms
Picture experienceWider viewing area for contentComfortable for close viewing
AvailabilityMore models in marketLimited newer options
Smart featuresOften includes updated platformsAvailable but varies by model
Gaming supportBetter suited for console gamingWorks for casual gaming
Power consumptionSlightly higherSlightly lower
Price rangeUsually higher than 40 inchMore budget-friendly
Wall space neededRequires more spaceFits compact areas easily

40-inch TVs

Design and placement

40-inch TVs fit well in compact rooms, hostels, or small apartments. If you plan to place the TV on a desk or mount it on a smaller wall, this size is easier to manage. It does not dominate the space and works well when you sit closer to the screen.

For users with limited room layout options, this size can be practical.

Viewing experience

A 40-inch screen works best when you watch content from a shorter distance. News, daily shows, and casual streaming feel comfortable without needing a large viewing gap. For single viewers or small households, the screen size is usually sufficient.

However, when watching movies or sports, the screen may feel slightly limited compared to larger sizes.

Smart features and usage

Many 40-inch TVs still offer smart platforms such as Android TV or Fire TV, depending on the brand. You can stream content, use apps, and connect devices like set-top boxes or gaming consoles.

That said, newer updates and features are more commonly seen in larger screen categories.

Price

One of the main reasons buyers choose a 40-inch TV is cost. These models are usually priced lower than 43-inch options. If you want a basic smart TV for daily use without spending more, this size fits the requirement.

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43-inch TVs

Screen size and impact

A 43-inch TV offers a noticeable increase in screen area. While the difference is just 3 inches diagonally, it creates a wider viewing space. This becomes useful when watching movies, sports, or OTT content.

If multiple people watch together, the larger screen helps improve visibility from different angles.

Viewing experience

This size works better for mid-size rooms where you sit a bit farther from the TV. The extra screen space improves immersion during streaming and gaming. Subtitles, details, and visuals are easier to follow without straining your eyes.

For users upgrading from smaller TVs, the change feels more noticeable.

Smart features and performance

Most brands focus on 43-inch TVs when launching new models. As a result, you are more likely to find updated operating systems, better processors, and improved app support in this segment.

Features like screen mirroring, voice control, and multiple HDMI ports are more commonly available.

Gaming and connectivity

If you connect a console, a 43-inch TV offers a better experience due to the larger display. Games feel more engaging, and split-screen modes become easier to view.

Connectivity options such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and HDMI are standard, with better support in newer models.

Price

A 43-inch TV usually costs more than a 40-inch model. However, the difference is often justified by the larger screen and updated features. Buyers looking for long-term use may find better value in this category.

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Which One Should You Pick?

If your room is small, your viewing distance is short, and your budget is limited, a 40-inch TV can meet your needs without taking up much space.

If you want a larger screen for streaming, gaming, and shared viewing, a 43-inch TV offers a better experience with more updated features.

Before buying, consider how far you sit from the TV, how many people watch together, and what type of content you usually consume. Many buyers focus only on price or screen size, but everyday use depends more on comfort, placement, and viewing habits.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

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HomeGadgets And Appliances43-inch vs 40-inch TVs: Which smart TV size is better for small rooms, streaming, gaming and more
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FAQs
The size difference is 3 inches diagonally, but it results in a larger viewing area. A 43-inch TV offers a wider screen, which can improve viewing comfort, especially for movies and sports.
A 40-inch TV works well for small rooms where the viewing distance is short. If you sit a bit farther away, a 43-inch TV can still fit without overwhelming the space.
For a 40-inch TV, a distance of around 5 to 7 feet is comfortable. For a 43-inch TV, 6 to 8 feet works better for a balanced viewing experience.
Yes, a 43-inch TV can offer a better gaming experience due to the larger display. It makes visuals easier to follow, especially in multiplayer or split-screen modes.
A 43-inch TV is more suitable for family viewing as the larger screen makes it easier for multiple people to watch comfortably.

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MD Ijaj Khan