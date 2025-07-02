5 AI tricks in Windows 11 Photos app will change how you edit photos forever

Every day while working on my articles, I have to deal with a lot of images; cropping them, removing text, changing backgrounds and much more. I used to rely on separate online tools for each of these tasks until I started using a Copilot+ PC. Now, all of these tasks can be done using the Windows default Photos app, which is amazing. So, here is everything you can do in the Microsoft Photos app.

1. Generative erase Want to remove an object in the image spoiling the shot? Use the Generative erase feature to remove it without damaging the image. It uses smart algorithms to identify and remove unwanted objects from the image.

To use it, open your photo, click Edit image, then select the Erase tool. Just brush over the object you want gone, and the AI does the rest, making your photo look like it was never there. You can now save the image or create a new copy

2. Background remover Removing background is a frustrating task if you are using an online tool because there are very less free tools online. Microsoft eased up on this task by adding a background removal tool in the Photos app.

Simply open your photo, go to Edit image, and choose Background Remove. The app instantly separates the subject, letting you customise or export it however you like. This tool works best with images which have only one object.

3. Text extractor Sometimes you want to grab text from an image, like a screenshot of a recipe or a sign and paste it into your notes. The Text Extractor tool uses AI to recognise and highlight text in your photos, making it easy to copy without typing it out manually.

Open the image and click the text extractor tool, which is an icon with three horizontal lines at the bottom centre of the Photos app. It will highlight the text which can be copied, just select the text and paste it anywhere.

4. Relight Now this is a great feature, the Relight tool lets you adjust the lighting in your picture by adding virtual light sources. You can change their position, colour and brightness to create different moods or fix uneven lighting.

To try it, open your photo, click Edit image, and pick the Relight tool. Move the light points around and tweak settings until your photo looks just right. Then you will be able to save the image with the tweaked lighting.

5. Improved photo search Finding a photo in a huge collection can be a pain, but Windows 11’s Photos app lets you search using simple phrases like “beach sunset” or “birthday party.” The AI understands your description and pulls up matching images, no need to remember file names or dates.