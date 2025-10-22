5 Android photography apps that turn your phone into a pro camera

The camera in your pocket has more power than you realise. Most Android phones now ship with incredible sensors yet the stock camera app rarely lets you dive into full manual control. For those who want DSLR-level precision and stunning edits, these photography apps can completely transform your shooting and editing game. Here are five chosen Android apps, a mix of pro cameras and editing tools, that deserve a permanent place on your home screen.

ProShot There’s a reason ProShot often tops “pro camera app” lists. Developed by Rise Up Games, it brings a DSLR-style experience to your phone with manual ISO, shutter speed, and white balance adjustments. It supports RAW and JPEG capture simultaneously, giving you flexibility when editing later. Its dual-dial interface makes it feel like a real camera and a one-time payment of about ₹650 (USD $8) gets you everything - no subscriptions or add-ons.

Open Camera If you’d rather go open-source, Open Camera is a must. It’s lightweight, ad-free, and entirely free to download. You get powerful tools like exposure bracketing, HDR shooting, GPS tagging, and remote shutter triggers. It supports RAW output, video recording, and even auto-leveling shots for clean horizons. Because it’s community-maintained, new updates often add pro features found in much pricier apps.

Adobe Lightroom Mobile Lightroom Mobile remains the perfect mix of professional editing and intelligent shooting. The built-in camera offers full manual control, and its RAW DNG format keeps every detail intact. Beyond capture, Lightroom’s editing tools are industry favourites, from exposure curves to AI-powered retouch options that simplify your workflow. The app is free to start, but subscribing (around ₹999/month in India) unlocks advanced AI masking and cloud sync across devices.

Snapseed Created by Google, Snapseed proves that serious editing doesn’t need a desktop. It’s effortless yet surprisingly deep, offering RAW support, film-like filters, precise tone curves, and healing tools. The app’s layer-based editing ensures you can tweak individual changes anytime, giving it an edge over simpler filter-based tools. No ads, no watermarks, just intuitive pro-level editing - all free.

ReLens Camera Relens has become a 2025 standout for mobile creators. It combines manual controls with AI-driven computational tools that enhance portraits, backgrounds, and low-light images automatically. You can fine-tune focus, manipulate aperture blur, and simulate depth effects that rival DSLR lenses. Perfect for reels, street photography, or content creators chasing clean, cinematic looks in one streamlined interface.