5 Apple products worth buying in 2026: From iPhone to MacBook, what makes the cut

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.Read moreRead less
Apple has been in the news lately for launching its very first foldable iPhone, that is, the iPhone Duo. While that is an interesting device to have in your arsenal, there is still sometime in before you can get your hands on in India. Meanwhile, you can device one of the other devices from the company's portfolio - a pair of AirPods, an Apple Watch or even a MacBook. That said, buying an Apple product can be surprisingly complicated. It's not as simple as picking the latest device (in any category) with the best of specifications. The newest does not always mean best buy. Apple’s premium pricing makes it even more important confusing to decide which devices are worth spending extra for.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Apple AirPods 5 Wireless EarbudsView Details
Apple AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation with Protect+ with Apple Care ServicesView Details
Unlock Personalized
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
Apple Watch Series 11 GPS 46mm Silver Aluminium Case with Purple Fog Sport Band - M/LView Details
₹46,999
Apple iPhone Air 256 GB: Thinnest iPhone Ever, 16.63 cm (6.5″) Display with Promotion up to 120Hz, Powerful A19 Pro Chip, Center Stage Front Camera, All-Day Battery Life; Light GoldView Details
₹1.02L
Apple 2026 MacBook Air 15″ Laptop with M5 chip: AI and Apple Intelligence, 38.91 cm (15.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, 12MP Center Stage Camera, Touch ID; Sky BlueView Details
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
From iPhones and MacBooks to iPads, Apple Watches and AirPods, there is now a product for almost every kind of user. But not every device deserves your attention — or your wallet. Some offer meaningful upgrades that can make a difference in everyday use, while others are harder to recommend when older models continue to offer excellent value. For buyers in India, the decision becomes even more important because Apple products can represent a significant investment. If you are planning to enter the Apple ecosystem, upgrade an ageing device or simply want to spend your money wisely, this list can help narrow down the choices.
We have picked five Apple products worth considering in 2026 based on not just their performance, features and relevance today but also their overall value for money. Here are our top picks.
Apple AirPods 5 bring Active Noise Cancellation feature to Apple’s open-ear design, which makes them a compelling pick for iPhone users who want noise control without silicone ear tips. These earbuds feature a redesigned acoustic architecture, next-generation Adaptive EQ, Personalised Spatial Audio and Transparency mode. These earbuds come with hands-free Siri AI and Live Translation features that add an interesting layer of smart functionality. For Apple buyers, seamless ecosystem integration and ANC make these a particularly versatile everyday audio companion.
Open-ear ANC
Strong Apple ecosystem integration
Comfortable design
Moderate battery life
Buyers like the design of these AirPods. They also appreciate its features.
Buyers should choose these earbuds for their features.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
Apple's AirPods 4 come with Active Noise Cancellation feature. It is powered by Apple’s H2 chip and it comes with features such as Adaptive Audio, Transparency mode, Conversation Awareness, Voice Isolation and Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. These earbuds come with a compact design that offer a comfortable fit, while the wireless charging case supports USB-C, Apple Watch and Qi charging and includes a speaker for Find My. For iPhone users, the seamless Apple ecosystem integration makes them an easy everyday choice.
Good ANC
Strong Apple ecosystem integration
Wireless charging is good
Low ANC battery life
Buyers like the design of these AirPods. They also appreciate its features, comfort and Apple ecosystem integration.
Buyers should choose these earbuds for their features and comfort.
Apple Watch Series 11 comes with a slim, lightweight aluminium design, an Always-On Retina display, which makes it comfortable enough for all-day wear. On the health front, it comes with Apple's health toolkit which includes ECG, heart-rate notifications, sleep tracking, Sleep Score, Vitals and blood oxygen monitoring, while advanced workout metrics make it a capable fitness companion. Its 46mm display offers up to 2,000 nits of brightness. For iPhone users, seamless Apple ecosystem integration, fast charging and up to 24-hour battery life make it a strong everyday smartwatch.
Good quality
Good battery life
Bright display
Excellent Health tracking features
Premium pricing
Buyers like the design of this smartwatch. They also find it comfortable to wear and appreciate its health tracking features.
Buyers should choose these smartwatch for its features and comfortable.
Apple iPhone Air combines an exceptionally thin 5.64mm titanium design with a large 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display and ProMotion that brings a 120Hz screen refresh rate. It is powered by the A19 Pro chip, which is built for demanding apps, gaming and Apple Intelligence while weighing just 165 grams. It has a 48MP Fusion camera at the back and a 18MP Center Stage front camera. For Apple buyers, its lightweight design and pro-level performance make it a compelling upgrade.
Slim design
Great performance
Value for money
Average battery life
Buyers praise the iPhone's slim design, describing it as the thinnest model, and appreciate its premium feel in hand. The phone receives positive feedback for its performance, value for money, and lightweight build.
Buyers should choose these iPhone for its design and performance.
The 2026 15-inch MacBook Air packs Apple’s M5 chip into a slim, portable aluminium design, with a spacious 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display supporting 1 billion colours. Its 12MP Center Stage camera keeps you in frame during video calls and supports Desk View, while Apple Intelligence adds AI-focused features. With 16GB unified memory, 512GB SSD storage and up to 18 hours of battery life, it is a strong fit for Apple buyers seeking a larger-screen MacBook for work, creativity and everyday productivity.
Sharp display
Great performance
Long battery life
Premium pricing
Buyers praise this MacBook for its light weight design, its performance and battery life. They also appreciate its vibrant display.
Buyers should choose these MacBook for its display, performance and battery life.
MacBook prices have dropped, but which model actually makes sense now?
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Running out of gaming storage? These portable SSDs offer fast transfers without taking up much space
I’ve used and tested hundreds of Apple devices. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.
To compile this guide, I’ve used dozens of Apple devices and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their features and performance and factors that impact their overall performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
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Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights....Read more
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