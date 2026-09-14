5 Apple products worth buying in 2026: From iPhone to MacBook, what makes the cut

Apple has been in the news lately for launching its very first foldable iPhone, that is, the iPhone Duo. While that is an interesting device to have in your arsenal, there is still sometime in before you can get your hands on in India. Meanwhile, you can device one of the other devices from the company's portfolio - a pair of AirPods, an Apple Watch or even a MacBook. That said, buying an Apple product can be surprisingly complicated. It's not as simple as picking the latest device (in any category) with the best of specifications. The newest does not always mean best buy. Apple’s premium pricing makes it even more important confusing to decide which devices are worth spending extra for.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Apple AirPods 5 Wireless Earbuds View Details Buy on EMI Check Offers Apple AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation ​​​​​​​with Protect+ with Apple Care Services View Details Buy on EMI Check Offers Unlock Personalized

EMI Offers Apple Watch Series 11 GPS 46mm Silver Aluminium Case with Purple Fog Sport Band - M/L View Details ₹46,999 Buy on EMI Check Offers Apple iPhone Air 256 GB: Thinnest iPhone Ever, 16.63 cm (6.5″) Display with Promotion up to 120Hz, Powerful A19 Pro Chip, Center Stage Front Camera, All-Day Battery Life; Light Gold View Details ₹1.02L Buy on EMI Check Offers Apple 2026 MacBook Air 15″ Laptop with M5 chip: AI and Apple Intelligence, 38.91 cm (15.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, 12MP Center Stage Camera, Touch ID; Sky Blue View Details Buy on EMI Check Offers

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

From iPhones and MacBooks to iPads, Apple Watches and AirPods, there is now a product for almost every kind of user. But not every device deserves your attention — or your wallet. Some offer meaningful upgrades that can make a difference in everyday use, while others are harder to recommend when older models continue to offer excellent value. For buyers in India, the decision becomes even more important because Apple products can represent a significant investment. If you are planning to enter the Apple ecosystem, upgrade an ageing device or simply want to spend your money wisely, this list can help narrow down the choices.

We have picked five Apple products worth considering in 2026 based on not just their performance, features and relevance today but also their overall value for money. Here are our top picks.

Top Apple devices to buy in 2026

Apple AirPods 5 bring Active Noise Cancellation feature to Apple’s open-ear design, which makes them a compelling pick for iPhone users who want noise control without silicone ear tips. These earbuds feature a redesigned acoustic architecture, next-generation Adaptive EQ, Personalised Spatial Audio and Transparency mode. These earbuds come with hands-free Siri AI and Live Translation features that add an interesting layer of smart functionality. For Apple buyers, seamless ecosystem integration and ANC make these a particularly versatile everyday audio companion.

Specifications Audio Features Custom high-excursion Apple driver, custom high-dynamic-range amplifier, Adaptive EQ, Transparency, Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, Voice Isolation Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Active Noise Cancellation Yes Battery Life Up to 4 hours per charge with ANC; up to 20 hours with charging case Reasons to buy Open-ear ANC Strong Apple ecosystem integration Comfortable design Reason to avoid Moderate battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like the design of these AirPods. They also appreciate its features.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose these earbuds for their features.

2. Apple AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation ​​​​​​​with Protect+ with Apple Care Services Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Apple's AirPods 4 come with Active Noise Cancellation feature. It is powered by Apple’s H2 chip and it comes with features such as Adaptive Audio, Transparency mode, Conversation Awareness, Voice Isolation and Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. These earbuds come with a compact design that offer a comfortable fit, while the wireless charging case supports USB-C, Apple Watch and Qi charging and includes a speaker for Find My. For iPhone users, the seamless Apple ecosystem integration makes them an easy everyday choice.

Specifications Audio Features Custom high-excursion Apple driver, custom high-dynamic-range amplifier, Adaptive EQ, Adaptive Audio, Transparency mode, Conversation Awareness, Voice Isolation, Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Active Noise Cancellation Yes Battery Life Up to 4 hours with ANC on; up to 5 hours with noise control off Reasons to buy Good ANC Strong Apple ecosystem integration Wireless charging is good Reason to avoid Low ANC battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like the design of these AirPods. They also appreciate its features, comfort and Apple ecosystem integration.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose these earbuds for their features and comfort.

Apple Watch Series 11 comes with a slim, lightweight aluminium design, an Always-On Retina display, which makes it comfortable enough for all-day wear. On the health front, it comes with Apple's health toolkit which includes ECG, heart-rate notifications, sleep tracking, Sleep Score, Vitals and blood oxygen monitoring, while advanced workout metrics make it a capable fitness companion. Its 46mm display offers up to 2,000 nits of brightness. For iPhone users, seamless Apple ecosystem integration, fast charging and up to 24-hour battery life make it a strong everyday smartwatch.

Specifications Connectivity GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Battery Features Up to 24 hours of normal use Display 46mm wide-angle Always-On Retina display Health Tracking Features ECG app, high/low heart-rate notifications, irregular rhythm notifications, low cardio fitness notifications, Blood Oxygen app, sleep tracking, Sleep Score, Vitals app, wrist temperature sensing and cycle tracking Reasons to buy Good quality Good battery life Bright display Excellent Health tracking features Reason to avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like the design of this smartwatch. They also find it comfortable to wear and appreciate its health tracking features.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose these smartwatch for its features and comfortable.

Apple iPhone Air combines an exceptionally thin 5.64mm titanium design with a large 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display and ProMotion that brings a 120Hz screen refresh rate. It is powered by the A19 Pro chip, which is built for demanding apps, gaming and Apple Intelligence while weighing just 165 grams. It has a 48MP Fusion camera at the back and a 18MP Center Stage front camera. For Apple buyers, its lightweight design and pro-level performance make it a compelling upgrade.

Specifications Display 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display Processor Apple A19 Pro Camera 48MP Fusion rear camera, 18MP front camera Battery Life Up to 27 hours of video playback Reasons to buy Slim design Great performance Value for money Reason to avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the iPhone's slim design, describing it as the thinnest model, and appreciate its premium feel in hand. The phone receives positive feedback for its performance, value for money, and lightweight build.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose these iPhone for its design and performance.

The 2026 15-inch MacBook Air packs Apple’s M5 chip into a slim, portable aluminium design, with a spacious 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display supporting 1 billion colours. Its 12MP Center Stage camera keeps you in frame during video calls and supports Desk View, while Apple Intelligence adds AI-focused features. With 16GB unified memory, 512GB SSD storage and up to 18 hours of battery life, it is a strong fit for Apple buyers seeking a larger-screen MacBook for work, creativity and everyday productivity.

Specifications Display 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display Processor Apple M5 RAM and Storage 16GB RAM + 512GB SSD Battery Life Up to 18 hours Camera 12MP Operating System macOS Reasons to buy Sharp display Great performance Long battery life Reason to avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise this MacBook for its light weight design, its performance and battery life. They also appreciate its vibrant display.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose these MacBook for its display, performance and battery life.

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The Research I’ve used and tested hundreds of Apple devices. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used dozens of Apple devices and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their features and performance and factors that impact their overall performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.