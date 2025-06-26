5 Bajaj air coolers that balance cooling performance, useful features, and affordability for Indian homes this summer

With summer hitting hard, these Bajaj air coolers do what’s needed. Nothing fancy, just cooling that works and prices that don’t push limits.

Kanika Budhiraja
Published26 Jun 2025, 01:02 PM IST
No AC? No problem. Bajaj air coolers keep it simple and cool.
No AC? No problem. Bajaj air coolers keep it simple and cool.

Bajaj continues to be one of the most searched cooler brands across Indian e-commerce platforms, with a strong foothold in the budget and mid-range space. For homes trying to stay cool without switching to an AC, Bajaj air coolers remain a reliable and accessible choice.

Best Overall Cooler

Anti Bacterial Filter

Heavy Duty Air Cooler

Dual Inlet Cooler

Best Overall Cooler

Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Home | High Speed Fan | 30Ft Powerful Air Throw | Inverter Compatible | Cooler For Room | 3 Yrs (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended) Warranty【White】

₹5,499

...
Anti Bacterial Filter

Bajaj Frio New Personal Air Cooler 23L | Mini Cooler | Inverter Compatability | 20Ft Powerful Air Throw | Ice Chamber | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】

₹5,999

...
Bajaj Shield Series Arteon 55L Desert Air Cooler For Home | Dual Side Water Inlet | Inverter Compatible | 60Ft Air Throw | Ice Chamber | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】

₹9,499

...
Heavy Duty Air Cooler

Bajaj DMH 95 95L Desert Air Cooler with DuraMarine Pump (2-Yr Warranty by Bajaj), Ice Chamber, Antibacterial Hexacool Technology, 100 feet Air Throw & 3-Speed Control, White Air Cooler for home

₹15,499

...
Dual Inlet Cooler

Bajaj Shield Series Velar 70L Desert Air Cooler For Home | Inverter Compatible | 80Ft Air Throw | Dual Side Water Inlet | Ice Chamber | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】

₹10,699

...
What sets the brand apart is its focus on utility-driven design with steady airflow, straightforward controls, and features that respond well to Indian conditions like heat, humidity, and power cuts. This list picks five models that stand out for their day-to-day performance, without pushing the limits on cost or complexity.

The PX97 Torque is one of those Bajaj air coolers that focuses on what actually helps. It delivers steady air throw, holds enough water for hours, and avoids unnecessary frills. With a 36-litre tank and a 30-foot air reach, it's built for smaller rooms that heat up fast.

Its high-speed fan and inverter support come in handy when the power cuts in and out. If you prefer cooling that stays consistent without needing attention, this one fits in.

Specifications

Tank capacity
36 litres
Air throw distance
Up to 30 feet
Fan type
High-speed
Inverter compatible
Yes
Special Features
Adjustable Speed, Portable

Reasons to buy

Strong fan speed and inverter use make it reliable in closed spaces.

Reason to avoid

Doesn’t suit large or open areas.

Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Home | High Speed Fan | 30Ft Powerful Air Throw | Inverter Compatible | Cooler For Room | 3 Yrs (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended) Warranty【White】

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Keeps small rooms cool and runs well during outages.

Why choose this product?

This is one of the Bajaj air coolers that gets straight to the point.

The Bajaj Frio 23 litre cooler feels right for small rooms where you just need steady, direct air without fuss. It throws air up to 20 feet, runs on inverter power during cuts, and has a basic control panel that’s easy to use. The ice chamber helps when it’s unbearably hot, and the unit itself is light enough to move around without hassle.

With a total of 3 years warranty, this cooler holds up over time without demanding much attention or care.

Specifications

Tank capacity
23 litres
Inverter compatible
Yes
Special Feature
Anti bacterial Filter, Ice chamber, castor wheels
Air Throw
20 ft powerful throw
Cooling Medium
Hexacool technology

Reasons to buy

Good for small rooms or personal use

Works during power cuts

Reason to avoid

Not suitable for large spaces

No remote or digital panel

Bajaj Frio New Personal Air Cooler 23L | Mini Cooler | Inverter Compatability | 20Ft Powerful Air Throw | Ice Chamber | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Cools small rooms well, easy to use, runs on inverter; some mention mild noise.

Why choose this product?

Extra years of cover means less worry after setup.

The Arteon 55 litre from Bajaj’s Shield Series is built for homes that need air movement across a wider space. With a 60 foot air throw and dual-side water inlet, it’s made to work consistently through long, hot hours. The ice chamber offers some extra cooling when the heat peaks, and inverter support means it doesn’t stop when the power does.

If you're looking for something that keeps air moving without slowing down, this one holds up well. In the lineup of Bajaj air coolers, it’s one that doesn’t cut corners where it matters.

Specifications

Tank capacity
55 litres
Air throw distance
Up to 60 feet
Water inlet
Dual side
Special Features
DuraTuff Pro Motor and Dura Marine Pro Pump with 3 yr warranty

Reasons to buy

Long air throw cools larger rooms easily

Dual water inlet makes refilling simple

Reason to avoid

Takes up more space than a personal cooler

May feel overpowered for smaller areas

Bajaj Shield Series Arteon 55L Desert Air Cooler For Home | Dual Side Water Inlet | Inverter Compatible | 60Ft Air Throw | Ice Chamber | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Works well in big rooms and holds enough water for overnight use.

Why choose this product?

It keeps large rooms cool without constant refills.

The Bajaj DMH 95 is built for homes that need heavy duty cooling through the peak of summer. With a 95 litre tank, 100 foot air throw, and a Dura Marine pump, it’s designed to last long and cool wide spaces. The ice chamber helps during extreme heat, while antibacterial Hexacool pads do their bit to keep the airflow clean.

If you're working with large rooms or long hours of dry heat, this one stays steady. Bajaj air coolers in this category aim to cover more ground, and this model does exactly that.

Specifications

Tank capacity
95 litres
Air throw distance
Up to 100 feet
Pump type
DuraMarine
Cooling media
Antibacterial Hexacool pads
Special Features
Ice chamber, Silent Operation
Speed control
3 levels

Reasons to buy

100-foot air throw suits large rooms or open areas

Antibacterial cooling pads add a layer of hygiene

Reason to avoid

Needs more space due to size

Longer refills during regular use

Bajaj DMH 95 95L Desert Air Cooler with DuraMarine Pump (2-Yr Warranty by Bajaj), Ice Chamber, Antibacterial Hexacool Technology, 100 feet Air Throw & 3-Speed Control, White Air Cooler for home

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say it delivers strong cooling across big areas and holds water well overnight.

Why choose this product?

It cools wide spaces without dropping power over long hours.

When the heat doesn’t drop for hours, you need a cooler that doesn’t slow down either. The Velar 70 litre from Bajaj’s Shield Series throws air up to 80 feet, has a dual-side water inlet for easy refills, and includes an ice chamber for that extra chill when needed. Inverter support keeps it running during power cuts.

It’s built for longer days and larger spaces. Among Bajaj air coolers made for wide coverage, this one keeps the focus on airflow.

Specifications

Tank capacity
70 litres
Air throw distance
Up to 80 feet
Water inlet
Dual side
Body material
Thermoplastic
Special Features
DuraTuff Pro Motor and Dura Marine Pro Pump with 3 yr warranty

Reasons to buy

Wide air throw covers bigger rooms easily

Dual water inlet makes refilling quicker

Reason to avoid

Takes up more space than a personal cooler

May need regular maintenance in dusty areas

Bajaj Shield Series Velar 70L Desert Air Cooler For Home | Inverter Compatible | 80Ft Air Throw | Dual Side Water Inlet | Ice Chamber | 3 Yrs Warranty (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended Warranty)【White】

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say it works well for large rooms and stays effective for long hours.

Why choose this product?

This is one of the Bajaj air coolers that focuses purely on coverage and cooling strength.

Are you looking for strong airflow that reaches across the space instead of just nearby?

If you’ve ever sat in a room where the cooler only touches the first few feet, you know how frustrating that can be. The DMH 95 pushes air hard enough to reach across a hall, not just the sofa. You don’t have to hover in one spot to feel it. This one covers ground and gives you breathing space even from across the room.

Will the cooler need to run for long hours during peak heat or power cuts?

Summer doesn’t take breaks and neither should your cooler. The 95 litre tank is built to last through those long still afternoons and into the night without constant refills. And when the power flickers or drops, inverter support keeps it running like nothing happened. If you live where power cuts are part of the routine, this matters more than you think.

Is tank capacity a deciding factor for you to avoid frequent refills?

No one wants to keep topping up water every few hours, especially when the heat outside is relentless. A larger tank means fewer interruptions and less checking. The DMH 95 gives you that breathing room. Fill it once and get on with your day without thinking twice.

Factors to consider when purchasing the best Bajaj air cooler:

  • Room size and air throw: Match the cooler’s air throw with your room’s layout. A model that works well in a small bedroom might fall short in a larger hall.
  • Tank capacity and refill frequency: Bigger tanks mean fewer interruptions. If you plan to run the cooler all day, especially during dry months, this becomes a practical detail.
  • Power backup compatibility: If your area faces regular power cuts, inverter-compatible coolers make a noticeable difference in daily use.
  • Cooling media and hygiene features: Features like antibacterial pads or covered ice chambers can help if you’re sensitive to air quality or plan to use the cooler often.
  • Ease of refilling and drainage: Look for dual water inlets or a drainage plug if you don’t want refilling and cleaning to feel like a chore.
  • Fan speed and control settings: Sometimes all you need is a basic knob and three speeds. Other times, it helps to have more control depending on the heat and humidity.
  • Floor space and placement: Desert coolers take more room than personal models. Make sure you’ve got the right corner or spot for it without blocking movement.

Top 3 features of the best 5 Bajaj air coolers:

Bajaj Air CoolersPump TypeAir Throw DistanceSpecial Features
Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air CoolerStandard Pump30 feetInverter compatible, High-speed fan
Bajaj Frio 23L Personal Air CoolerStandard Pump20 feetInverter compatible, High-speed fan
Bajaj Shield Series Arteon 55L Desert Air CoolerStandard Pump60 feetDual side water inlet, Ice chamber
Bajaj DMH 95 95L Desert Air CoolerDura Marine Pump100 feetIce chamber, Antibacterial Hexacool pads, 3-speed control
Bajaj Shield Series Velar 70L Desert Air CoolerStandard Pump80 feetDual side water inlet, Ice chamber

FAQs
Yes, most Bajaj coolers are inverter compatible and continue running during power cuts.
That depends on the model and usage, but larger tanks usually last through the day or night.
Yes, they typically offer a 1-year standard warranty with an option for 2 years extended.
Desert coolers are better for larger spaces; for small rooms, personal coolers work better.
Depending on the model, air throw ranges from 16 feet to 100 feet.

