5 best air fryers below ₹5000 that offer modern features with no oil cooking

Air fryers have changed the way we cook at home, bringing the joy of crispy food without the guilt of excess oil. They are compact, fast, and easy to use, making them a must-have for modern kitchens. The best part is you no longer need to spend a fortune to enjoy these benefits. Today, several budget-friendly options under ₹5000 offer smart features like preset menus, digital controls, and rapid air technology for oil-free cooking. If you love crunchy fries, grilled snacks, or roasted dishes, these affordable air fryers can make everyday meals healthier and more convenient. In this article, we have shortlisted five air fryers under ₹5000 that combine smart features, digital controls, and rapid air technology.

Inalsa Tasty Fry 5.5 Air Fryer (Black, 5.5L, 1600W) The Inalsa Tasty Fry 5.5 Air Fryer lets you cook your favourite dishes with up to 99% less fat using smart Aircrisp Technology. Its powerful 1600W motor circulates hot air rapidly to prepare crispy snacks without excess oil. The large 5.5-litre basket allows you to fry, roast, or grill generous portions for the whole family. You can explore eight preset menus for fries, chicken, fish, vegetables, cakes and more, using the digital touchscreen for precise temperature and timing control. The fryer includes a timer up to 60 minutes, adjustable heat from 80 to 200°C, and a buzzer to alert you when food is ready. Designed with a cool-touch handle and non-slip feet, this fryer combines convenience, safety, and healthier cooking in one stylish appliance.

KENT Ultra Digital Air Fryer The KENT Ultra Digital Air Fryer takes the guilt out of your favourite foods. It cuts oil use by 80% yet keeps every bite crispy and flavourful. Its 5-litre capacity means you can make generous batches of fries, wings, or tikka for family and friends. The glass window with a built-in light lets you peek inside as your meal cooks to perfection. You can switch easily between eight preset menus for different recipes and use the smooth touch panel to control everything. It heats up quickly, cooks evenly, and cleans up in minutes. From crunchy snacks to baked desserts, this air fryer brings variety and comfort to your kitchen without the extra oil or effort.

Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer The Pigeon Healthifry makes it easy to enjoy fried food without the guilt. Its 360° air circulation locks in crunch while using a fraction of the oil. You get a 4.2-litre non-stick basket that handles fries, samosas, nuggets, and much more with ease. Its digital controls are simple to use, and the unique appointment function helps you plan meals ahead. Powered by 1200 watts, it heats fast and cooks evenly from all sides. The compact design saves counter space, and the bright green finish adds a cheerful touch to your kitchen. Made from durable materials, it’s built for everyday use. The Pigeon Healthifry keeps your food tasty, your kitchen clean, and your cooking time short.

Milton Rapid Digital Air Fryer The Milton Rapid Digital Air Fryer brings restaurant-style results home. Its powerful 1450W motor and 360° air circulation cut cooking time while keeping food crisp and golden. The 4.2-litre basket fits hearty portions of fries, wings, or roast vegetables in one go. The touch panel is simple and responsive, giving you total control over temperature and timing. Built from sturdy, heat-safe materials, it looks elegant and lasts long. A high-speed fan ensures even cooking every time, while the auto shut-off adds peace of mind. Cleaning is quick, and the one-year warranty keeps you covered. For anyone who loves smart, fast, and oil-free cooking, the Milton Rapid is an easy pick.