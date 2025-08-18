5 best completely free creative apps for iPad that I keep coming back to

If you think the best creative apps for iPad must cost a fortune, then think again. While the iPad's app store is dominated by apps like Procreate, there are some free apps that you should try before spending your money on paid apps.

I’ve spent months hunting down unique free apps that spark creativity without paywalls or ads. Whether you draw or animate, here are my top picks that will help you enjoy premium features without spending money on apps.

Sketchbook If you are looking for a drawing app that takes full advantage of the Apple Pencil, then Sketchbook is one of the best apps. This app comes with a rich set of brushes and painting tools that help you sketch like a professional. It even supports pressure sensitivity, making every stroke more natural and refined.

What’s impressive is that it comes with layer support, but these features are locked behind a paywall. The interface is also pretty user-friendly, making it easier for even a beginner to get used to.

FlipaClip An iPad paired with a stylus is a perfect device to create animations, but most of the apps are paid. FlipaClip is one app that lets you create frame-by-frame animations with all the essential tools, and the best part is that it's completely free. You get all the tools, like the layers feature and onion skins to make the animation faster and easier. It is available for iPad as well as Android tablets.

Brushes Redux This is an open-source app that stays true to its name by focusing on giving you a natural painting and drawing experience without any clutter. A special feature to note is the recording of brush strokes; this lets you see the process playback like a video. This is a lightweight app and is completely free, making it a favourite among those who want a no-nonsense drawing experience on the iPad.

Letter - A Penpal App Creativity can come in many forms, and Letter offers a unique twist by letting you write and send handwritten letters digitally. The app offers several styles of paper and pen tools that help add charm to your messages.

It’s like having an artistic pen pal experience, but through your tablet. Perfect for those who miss the personal feel of handwriting but want to stay connected in a modern way, Letter is free and encourages creative communication beyond typing.

Stop Motion Studio Stop Motion Studio offers a friendly introduction to the art of stop-motion animation. The app is designed to make it easy to shoot and stitch together individual frames into a smooth video. You can add sounds, control the speed, and preview your animation in real time.

