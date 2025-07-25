5 Bluetooth speakers that make killer Friendship Day gifts: From bass monsters to karaoke fun

Friendship Day isn’t just about sappy Instagram stories or chocolates they’ll forget in 10 minutes. This year, go for a gift your friends will actually use, like a Bluetooth speaker. They can be always hosting house parties, chilling at the park, or love blasting music on road trips, these five speakers offer something for every kind of vibe. Let’s get into it.

1. Sony ULT Field 1 This compact beast punches way above its weight. Massive bass? Check. 12-hour battery? Check. Waterproof, dustproof, and even rustproof? Triple check. Add hands-free calling and Sound Connect app support, and it’s basically built for the friend who’s always on the move.

Best for: The friend who’s outdoorsy and obsessed with clean, heavy beats.

2. JBL Flip 6 JBL rarely misses, and the Flip 6 proves why. Crisp sound, solid bass, IP67 rating, and 12 hours of battery make it an all-rounder. PartyBoost lets you pair it with other JBL speakers for stereo madness. No mic here, but pure music power.

Best for: The friend who’s always throwing lowkey house parties or jam sessions.

3. Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) Bose does Bose things; Hi-fi audio in a sleek, portable body. The SoundLink Flex delivers deep, rich sound without overhyping the bass. It’s also waterproof, rugged, and lasts 12 hours per charge. A little premium, but worth every rupee.

Best for: The friend with annoyingly good taste in everything—especially sound.

4. Marshall Emberton II Classic rock-and-roll design meets modern muscle. The Emberton II doesn’t just look cool, it throws 360-degree sound with over 30 hours of playtime. Also, IP67-rated, so pool parties and beach days are sorted.

Best for: The stylish friend who wants both looks and loudness.

5. Swiss Military Ancha Pop Now for the wildcard; A 5W portable speaker that brings karaoke mode, voice changer, and AUX/USB/TF support. It’s not your audiophile’s dream, but it’s pure fun in a pocket-sized package. Comes with a karaoke mic, too.

