5 CCTV cameras with night vision and two way audio to monitor your home, even when you are away

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
It is not always possible to be at home when someone rings the doorbell or a noise comes from another room late at night. A CCTV camera with night vision lets you check what is happening when visibility is poor, while two way audio allows you to speak through the camera using your phone. This can be useful for checking on family members, keeping an eye on pets or responding to visitors when you are away.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Qubo Smart Cam 360° by Hero Group [2026 Edition]| 4MP | Color Night Vision | 360° Panoramic Monitoring | 2-Way Talk | AI Person Detection | microSD & Cloud SupportView Details
₹3,789
CP PLUS CP-E31Q 3MP Wi-Fi Security Camera for Home | AI Human Detection | Cloud Recording | 2 Way Talk | Motion Tracking | STQC Certified | 15 Mtr IR Night Vision | Google Home & Alexa CompatibleView Details
₹2,599
Trueview 3MP WiFi Robot Security Camera | 360° Pan Tilt | All-Time Color Night Vision | AI Auto Tracking & 2-Way Audio | Alexa Compatible | Supports 256GB Memory Card | STQC Certified for PrivacyView Details
₹1,849
WYZE Cam Pan v3 Indoor/Outdoor IP65-Rated 1080p Pan/Tilt/Zoom Wi-Fi Smart Home Security Camera with Color Night Vision, 2-Way Audio, Compatible with Alexa & Google Assistant, WhiteView Details
₹5,414
WYZE Cam v4 (Latest Model), 2.5K AI Security Camera, Indoor/Outdoor Cameras for Home Security, Baby Monitor & Pet Camera, Vibrant Color Night Vision, No Subscription RequiredView Details
₹5,414
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
The right camera depends on where you plan to install it and what you need to monitor. Night vision range, video quality, motion alerts and storage options can all affect the experience. Here are five CCTV cameras with night vision and two way audio to consider for everyday home monitoring.
The Qubo Smart Cam 360° is designed for people who want to monitor an entire room without installing multiple cameras. Its 4MP resolution, 360-degree panoramic coverage and colour night vision help capture activity in different lighting conditions. AI person detection can make alerts more relevant, while two-way talk lets you communicate with family members or pets remotely. With microSD and cloud storage support, it offers flexibility for recording footage, although cloud features may depend on the selected plan.
- High-resolution video with wide room coverage.
- Two-way talk and AI person detection add convenience.
- Primarily designed for indoor monitoring.
- Cloud recording features may require a paid plan.
Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on image clarity, app reliability, night vision and motion alerts. Buyer experiences can help establish how consistently the camera performs in everyday home monitoring.
Choose the Qubo if you want a 4MP indoor camera with 360-degree coverage, colour night vision and flexible storage options for monitoring family members, pets or your home.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The CP PLUS CP-E31Q is aimed at households looking for a feature-rich security camera for everyday monitoring. Its 3MP resolution, AI human detection and motion tracking help you keep an eye on activity around the room. Two-way talk is useful when checking on family members or communicating with someone at home, while 15-metre infrared night vision supports monitoring in darkness. Cloud recording, Google Home and Alexa compatibility add convenience, and STQC certification is an additional consideration for buyers concerned about device security and privacy.
- Human detection and motion tracking help follow activity.
- Infrared night vision supports monitoring in dark rooms.
- Lower resolution than the 4MP Qubo and 2.5K Wyze Cam v4.
- Cloud recording terms and potential costs need checking.
Review recent Amazon feedback for comments on motion tracking, night-time footage, app connectivity and installation. These experiences can help you assess whether the camera meets your household's monitoring needs.
Choose the CP PLUS if you want human detection, motion tracking and infrared night vision, along with cloud recording and compatibility with Google Home and Alexa.
The Trueview 3MP Wi-Fi Robot Security Camera combines room monitoring with automatic tracking, making it useful for households that want to follow movement rather than rely on a fixed viewing angle. Its pan and tilt mechanism, colour night vision and two-way audio cover everyday surveillance needs. The camera supports memory cards up to 256GB, giving users a local recording option, while Alexa compatibility adds smart home convenience. Its advertised STQC certification may appeal to privacy-conscious buyers, but check the exact certified model before purchasing.
- Colour night vision and automatic tracking improve monitoring flexibility.
- Supports local recording on memory cards up to 256GB.
- Lower resolution than the 4MP Qubo and 2.5K Wyze Cam v4.
- Outdoor weather resistance is not established by the listed specifications.
Check Amazon reviews for feedback on installation, recording quality, app usability and night vision. These aspects are particularly important when assessing how well the camera handles everyday monitoring and remote access.
Choose the Trueview if you want automatic movement tracking, colour night vision and generous local storage, making it suitable for monitoring pets, family members and activity inside your home.
The Wyze Cam Pan v3 stands out for buyers who need a camera that can move around to follow activity, including in outdoor areas. It records in 1080p Full HD and offers 360-degree horizontal rotation and 180-degree vertical movement. Colour night vision helps capture more detail in low light, while two-way audio makes remote communication easier. Its IP65 rating allows indoor and outdoor use, although suitable outdoor power accessories and protection for the memory card slot are important installation considerations.
IP65 weather resistance supports indoor and outdoor installation.
Automatic motion tracking helps cover larger areas.
1080p resolution is lower than that of the higher-resolution options.
Outdoor installation requires attention to the power supply and memory card slot protection.
Buyers have praised the camera's pan and tilt functionality, night vision and two-way audio. Some reviews also highlight that 1080p footage can look less detailed when monitoring objects at a distance.
Choose the Wyze Cam Pan v3 if you need a camera for indoor or outdoor monitoring, with a wide movement range and automatic tracking rather than higher video resolution.
The Wyze Cam v4 is worth considering if video clarity matters more to you than a rotating camera mechanism. Its 2.5K QHD resolution captures more detail than a standard 1080p camera, while colour night vision and a built-in spotlight help improve visibility after dark. On-device AI person detection can identify people locally, and two-way audio makes remote communication convenient. It supports microSD recording without requiring a cloud subscription for local storage, although some advanced detection and cloud recording features are tied to paid services.
- Higher resolution helps capture finer details.
- Local recording is available without a cloud subscription.
- Fixed viewing angle cannot match the coverage of a pan and tilt camera.
- Some advanced AI features and cloud services require a subscription.
Buyers have highlighted clear footage, straightforward setup and night vision as positives. Some also appreciate subscription-free local recording, although a compatible microSD card is needed to save footage locally.
Choose the Wyze Cam v4 if you prioritise sharper footage, colour night vision and local recording over remote camera movement, particularly for monitoring a specific room or entrance.
|Security cameras
|Resolution
|Pan and tilt
|Night vision
|AI detection or tracking
|Qubo Smart Cam 360°
|4MP
|360° coverage
|Colour
|AI person detection
|CP PLUS CP-E31Q
|3MP
|Pan and tilt
|IR, up to 15m
|Human detection and motion tracking
|Trueview 3MP Robot Camera
|3MP
|Pan and tilt
|Colour
|AI auto tracking
|Wyze Cam Pan v3
|1080p
|360° pan, 180° tilt
|Colour
|Motion tracking
|Wyze Cam v4
|2.5K QHD
|Fixed view
|Colour and spotlight
|On-device person detection
How far can a CCTV camera actually see? The answer depends on more than the distance promised on the product page
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks....Read more
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.