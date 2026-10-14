5 CCTV cameras with night vision and two way audio to monitor your home, even when you are away

It is not always possible to be at home when someone rings the doorbell or a noise comes from another room late at night. A CCTV camera with night vision lets you check what is happening when visibility is poor, while two way audio allows you to speak through the camera using your phone. This can be useful for checking on family members, keeping an eye on pets or responding to visitors when you are away.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Qubo Smart Cam 360° by Hero Group [2026 Edition]| 4MP | Color Night Vision | 360° Panoramic Monitoring | 2-Way Talk | AI Person Detection | microSD & Cloud Support View Details ₹3,789 Check Offers CP PLUS CP-E31Q 3MP Wi-Fi Security Camera for Home | AI Human Detection | Cloud Recording | 2 Way Talk | Motion Tracking | STQC Certified | 15 Mtr IR Night Vision | Google Home & Alexa Compatible View Details ₹2,599 Check Offers Trueview 3MP WiFi Robot Security Camera | 360° Pan Tilt | All-Time Color Night Vision | AI Auto Tracking & 2-Way Audio | Alexa Compatible | Supports 256GB Memory Card | STQC Certified for Privacy View Details ₹1,849 Check Offers WYZE Cam Pan v3 Indoor/Outdoor IP65-Rated 1080p Pan/Tilt/Zoom Wi-Fi Smart Home Security Camera with Color Night Vision, 2-Way Audio, Compatible with Alexa & Google Assistant, White View Details ₹5,414 Check Offers WYZE Cam v4 (Latest Model), 2.5K AI Security Camera, Indoor/Outdoor Cameras for Home Security, Baby Monitor & Pet Camera, Vibrant Color Night Vision, No Subscription Required View Details ₹5,414 Check Offers

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The right camera depends on where you plan to install it and what you need to monitor. Night vision range, video quality, motion alerts and storage options can all affect the experience. Here are five CCTV cameras with night vision and two way audio to consider for everyday home monitoring.

The Qubo Smart Cam 360° is designed for people who want to monitor an entire room without installing multiple cameras. Its 4MP resolution, 360-degree panoramic coverage and colour night vision help capture activity in different lighting conditions. AI person detection can make alerts more relevant, while two-way talk lets you communicate with family members or pets remotely. With microSD and cloud storage support, it offers flexibility for recording footage, although cloud features may depend on the selected plan.

Specifications - Resolution 4MP - Coverage 360-degree panoramic monitoring - Night vision Colour night vision - Detection AI person detection - Audio Two-way talk - Storage microSD and cloud storage support Reasons to buy - High-resolution video with wide room coverage. - Two-way talk and AI person detection add convenience. Reason to avoid - Primarily designed for indoor monitoring. - Cloud recording features may require a paid plan.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on image clarity, app reliability, night vision and motion alerts. Buyer experiences can help establish how consistently the camera performs in everyday home monitoring.

Why choose this product? Choose the Qubo if you want a 4MP indoor camera with 360-degree coverage, colour night vision and flexible storage options for monitoring family members, pets or your home.

2. CP PLUS CP-E31Q 3MP Wi-Fi Security Camera for Home | AI Human Detection | Cloud Recording | 2 Way Talk | Motion Tracking | STQC Certified | 15 Mtr IR Night Vision | Google Home & Alexa Compatible Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The CP PLUS CP-E31Q is aimed at households looking for a feature-rich security camera for everyday monitoring. Its 3MP resolution, AI human detection and motion tracking help you keep an eye on activity around the room. Two-way talk is useful when checking on family members or communicating with someone at home, while 15-metre infrared night vision supports monitoring in darkness. Cloud recording, Google Home and Alexa compatibility add convenience, and STQC certification is an additional consideration for buyers concerned about device security and privacy.

Specifications - Resolution 3MP - Coverage Pan and tilt with motion tracking - Night vision Infrared night vision up to 15 metres - Detection AI human detection - Audio Two-way talk - Connectivity and recording Wi-Fi, cloud recording, Google Home and Alexa compatibility Reasons to buy - Human detection and motion tracking help follow activity. - Infrared night vision supports monitoring in dark rooms. Reason to avoid - Lower resolution than the 4MP Qubo and 2.5K Wyze Cam v4. - Cloud recording terms and potential costs need checking.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Review recent Amazon feedback for comments on motion tracking, night-time footage, app connectivity and installation. These experiences can help you assess whether the camera meets your household's monitoring needs.

Why choose this product? Choose the CP PLUS if you want human detection, motion tracking and infrared night vision, along with cloud recording and compatibility with Google Home and Alexa.

The Trueview 3MP Wi-Fi Robot Security Camera combines room monitoring with automatic tracking, making it useful for households that want to follow movement rather than rely on a fixed viewing angle. Its pan and tilt mechanism, colour night vision and two-way audio cover everyday surveillance needs. The camera supports memory cards up to 256GB, giving users a local recording option, while Alexa compatibility adds smart home convenience. Its advertised STQC certification may appeal to privacy-conscious buyers, but check the exact certified model before purchasing.

Specifications - Resolution 3MP - Coverage Pan and tilt - Night vision All-time colour night vision - Detection AI auto tracking - Audio Two-way audio - Storage and connectivity microSD up to 256GB, Alexa compatibility and STQC certification as advertised Reasons to buy - Colour night vision and automatic tracking improve monitoring flexibility. - Supports local recording on memory cards up to 256GB. Reason to avoid - Lower resolution than the 4MP Qubo and 2.5K Wyze Cam v4. - Outdoor weather resistance is not established by the listed specifications.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Check Amazon reviews for feedback on installation, recording quality, app usability and night vision. These aspects are particularly important when assessing how well the camera handles everyday monitoring and remote access.

Why choose this product? Choose the Trueview if you want automatic movement tracking, colour night vision and generous local storage, making it suitable for monitoring pets, family members and activity inside your home.

The Wyze Cam Pan v3 stands out for buyers who need a camera that can move around to follow activity, including in outdoor areas. It records in 1080p Full HD and offers 360-degree horizontal rotation and 180-degree vertical movement. Colour night vision helps capture more detail in low light, while two-way audio makes remote communication easier. Its IP65 rating allows indoor and outdoor use, although suitable outdoor power accessories and protection for the memory card slot are important installation considerations.

Specifications Resolution 1080p Full HD Coverage 360-degree horizontal pan and 180-degree vertical tilt Night vision Colour night vision Detection Motion detection and tracking Audio Two-way audio Storage and connectivity microSD support, cloud storage, Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility Reasons to buy IP65 weather resistance supports indoor and outdoor installation. Automatic motion tracking helps cover larger areas. Reason to avoid 1080p resolution is lower than that of the higher-resolution options. Outdoor installation requires attention to the power supply and memory card slot protection.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers have praised the camera's pan and tilt functionality, night vision and two-way audio. Some reviews also highlight that 1080p footage can look less detailed when monitoring objects at a distance.

Why choose this product? Choose the Wyze Cam Pan v3 if you need a camera for indoor or outdoor monitoring, with a wide movement range and automatic tracking rather than higher video resolution.

The Wyze Cam v4 is worth considering if video clarity matters more to you than a rotating camera mechanism. Its 2.5K QHD resolution captures more detail than a standard 1080p camera, while colour night vision and a built-in spotlight help improve visibility after dark. On-device AI person detection can identify people locally, and two-way audio makes remote communication convenient. It supports microSD recording without requiring a cloud subscription for local storage, although some advanced detection and cloud recording features are tied to paid services.

Specifications - Resolution 2.5K QHD, 2560 × 1440 pixels - Coverage Fixed wide-angle view - Night vision Colour night vision and built-in spotlight - Detection On-device AI person detection and motion alerts - Audio Two-way audio - Storage and connectivity microSD up to 256GB, cloud storage and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi Reasons to buy - Higher resolution helps capture finer details. - Local recording is available without a cloud subscription. Reason to avoid - Fixed viewing angle cannot match the coverage of a pan and tilt camera. - Some advanced AI features and cloud services require a subscription.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers have highlighted clear footage, straightforward setup and night vision as positives. Some also appreciate subscription-free local recording, although a compatible microSD card is needed to save footage locally.

Why choose this product? Choose the Wyze Cam v4 if you prioritise sharper footage, colour night vision and local recording over remote camera movement, particularly for monitoring a specific room or entrance.

Factors to consider when buying a CCTV camera Night vision range: Check how far the camera can capture useful footage after dark, especially if you need to monitor a gate, driveway or large room.

Two way audio: A built in microphone and speaker let you speak to visitors, check on pets or communicate with family members without being at home.

Video resolution: Full HD may be sufficient for basic monitoring, while higher resolutions can help capture finer details across a wider area.

Coverage and motion detection: Pan and tilt controls can cover more of a room, while motion alerts help you check unexpected activity without watching the live feed constantly.

Storage and connectivity: Check microSD support, cloud storage plans, Wi Fi requirements and mobile app access before deciding which camera suits your home. Top 3 features of best security cameras

Security cameras Resolution Pan and tilt Night vision AI detection or tracking Qubo Smart Cam 360° 4MP 360° coverage Colour AI person detection CP PLUS CP-E31Q 3MP Pan and tilt IR, up to 15m Human detection and motion tracking Trueview 3MP Robot Camera 3MP Pan and tilt Colour AI auto tracking Wyze Cam Pan v3 1080p 360° pan, 180° tilt Colour Motion tracking Wyze Cam v4 2.5K QHD Fixed view Colour and spotlight On-device person detection

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