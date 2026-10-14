Subscribe
Editorial independence is core to our work. Some links may earn us a commission, without influencing our opinions.

5 CCTV cameras with night vision and two way audio to monitor your home, even when you are away

From checking your doorstep at night to speaking to someone at home remotely, these CCTV cameras make everyday home monitoring easier.

Published14 Oct 2026, 05:00 PM IST
Night vision helps you check for unexpected movement around your home even after the lights go out.
Night vision helps you check for unexpected movement around your home even after the lights go out.(Pexels)
AI Quick Read

By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

Read moreRead less

It is not always possible to be at home when someone rings the doorbell or a noise comes from another room late at night. A CCTV camera with night vision lets you check what is happening when visibility is poor, while two way audio allows you to speak through the camera using your phone. This can be useful for checking on family members, keeping an eye on pets or responding to visitors when you are away.

Our PicksFAQs

Our Picks

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

The right camera depends on where you plan to install it and what you need to monitor. Night vision range, video quality, motion alerts and storage options can all affect the experience. Here are five CCTV cameras with night vision and two way audio to consider for everyday home monitoring.

The Qubo Smart Cam 360° is designed for people who want to monitor an entire room without installing multiple cameras. Its 4MP resolution, 360-degree panoramic coverage and colour night vision help capture activity in different lighting conditions. AI person detection can make alerts more relevant, while two-way talk lets you communicate with family members or pets remotely. With microSD and cloud storage support, it offers flexibility for recording footage, although cloud features may depend on the selected plan.

Specifications

- Resolution
4MP
- Coverage
360-degree panoramic monitoring
- Night vision
Colour night vision
- Detection
AI person detection
- Audio
Two-way talk
- Storage
microSD and cloud storage support

Reason to buy

- High-resolution video with wide room coverage.

- Two-way talk and AI person detection add convenience.

Reason to avoid

- Primarily designed for indoor monitoring.

- Cloud recording features may require a paid plan.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on image clarity, app reliability, night vision and motion alerts. Buyer experiences can help establish how consistently the camera performs in everyday home monitoring.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Qubo if you want a 4MP indoor camera with 360-degree coverage, colour night vision and flexible storage options for monitoring family members, pets or your home.

Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The CP PLUS CP-E31Q is aimed at households looking for a feature-rich security camera for everyday monitoring. Its 3MP resolution, AI human detection and motion tracking help you keep an eye on activity around the room. Two-way talk is useful when checking on family members or communicating with someone at home, while 15-metre infrared night vision supports monitoring in darkness. Cloud recording, Google Home and Alexa compatibility add convenience, and STQC certification is an additional consideration for buyers concerned about device security and privacy.

Specifications

- Resolution
3MP
- Coverage
Pan and tilt with motion tracking
- Night vision
Infrared night vision up to 15 metres
- Detection
AI human detection
- Audio
Two-way talk
- Connectivity and recording
Wi-Fi, cloud recording, Google Home and Alexa compatibility

Reason to buy

- Human detection and motion tracking help follow activity.

- Infrared night vision supports monitoring in dark rooms.

Reason to avoid

- Lower resolution than the 4MP Qubo and 2.5K Wyze Cam v4.

- Cloud recording terms and potential costs need checking.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Review recent Amazon feedback for comments on motion tracking, night-time footage, app connectivity and installation. These experiences can help you assess whether the camera meets your household's monitoring needs.

Why choose this product?

Choose the CP PLUS if you want human detection, motion tracking and infrared night vision, along with cloud recording and compatibility with Google Home and Alexa.

The Trueview 3MP Wi-Fi Robot Security Camera combines room monitoring with automatic tracking, making it useful for households that want to follow movement rather than rely on a fixed viewing angle. Its pan and tilt mechanism, colour night vision and two-way audio cover everyday surveillance needs. The camera supports memory cards up to 256GB, giving users a local recording option, while Alexa compatibility adds smart home convenience. Its advertised STQC certification may appeal to privacy-conscious buyers, but check the exact certified model before purchasing.

Specifications

- Resolution
3MP
- Coverage
Pan and tilt
- Night vision
All-time colour night vision
- Detection
AI auto tracking
- Audio
Two-way audio
- Storage and connectivity
microSD up to 256GB, Alexa compatibility and STQC certification as advertised

Reason to buy

- Colour night vision and automatic tracking improve monitoring flexibility.

- Supports local recording on memory cards up to 256GB.

Reason to avoid

- Lower resolution than the 4MP Qubo and 2.5K Wyze Cam v4.

- Outdoor weather resistance is not established by the listed specifications.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Check Amazon reviews for feedback on installation, recording quality, app usability and night vision. These aspects are particularly important when assessing how well the camera handles everyday monitoring and remote access.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Trueview if you want automatic movement tracking, colour night vision and generous local storage, making it suitable for monitoring pets, family members and activity inside your home.

The Wyze Cam Pan v3 stands out for buyers who need a camera that can move around to follow activity, including in outdoor areas. It records in 1080p Full HD and offers 360-degree horizontal rotation and 180-degree vertical movement. Colour night vision helps capture more detail in low light, while two-way audio makes remote communication easier. Its IP65 rating allows indoor and outdoor use, although suitable outdoor power accessories and protection for the memory card slot are important installation considerations.

Specifications

Resolution
1080p Full HD
Coverage
360-degree horizontal pan and 180-degree vertical tilt
Night vision
Colour night vision
Detection
Motion detection and tracking
Audio
Two-way audio
Storage and connectivity
microSD support, cloud storage, Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility

Reason to buy

IP65 weather resistance supports indoor and outdoor installation.

Automatic motion tracking helps cover larger areas.

Reason to avoid

1080p resolution is lower than that of the higher-resolution options.

Outdoor installation requires attention to the power supply and memory card slot protection.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have praised the camera's pan and tilt functionality, night vision and two-way audio. Some reviews also highlight that 1080p footage can look less detailed when monitoring objects at a distance.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Wyze Cam Pan v3 if you need a camera for indoor or outdoor monitoring, with a wide movement range and automatic tracking rather than higher video resolution.

The Wyze Cam v4 is worth considering if video clarity matters more to you than a rotating camera mechanism. Its 2.5K QHD resolution captures more detail than a standard 1080p camera, while colour night vision and a built-in spotlight help improve visibility after dark. On-device AI person detection can identify people locally, and two-way audio makes remote communication convenient. It supports microSD recording without requiring a cloud subscription for local storage, although some advanced detection and cloud recording features are tied to paid services.

Specifications

- Resolution
2.5K QHD, 2560 × 1440 pixels
- Coverage
Fixed wide-angle view
- Night vision
Colour night vision and built-in spotlight
- Detection
On-device AI person detection and motion alerts
- Audio
Two-way audio
- Storage and connectivity
microSD up to 256GB, cloud storage and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi

Reason to buy

- Higher resolution helps capture finer details.

- Local recording is available without a cloud subscription.

Reason to avoid

- Fixed viewing angle cannot match the coverage of a pan and tilt camera.

- Some advanced AI features and cloud services require a subscription.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have highlighted clear footage, straightforward setup and night vision as positives. Some also appreciate subscription-free local recording, although a compatible microSD card is needed to save footage locally.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Wyze Cam v4 if you prioritise sharper footage, colour night vision and local recording over remote camera movement, particularly for monitoring a specific room or entrance.

Factors to consider when buying a CCTV camera

  • Night vision range: Check how far the camera can capture useful footage after dark, especially if you need to monitor a gate, driveway or large room.
  • Two way audio: A built in microphone and speaker let you speak to visitors, check on pets or communicate with family members without being at home.
  • Video resolution: Full HD may be sufficient for basic monitoring, while higher resolutions can help capture finer details across a wider area.
  • Coverage and motion detection: Pan and tilt controls can cover more of a room, while motion alerts help you check unexpected activity without watching the live feed constantly.
  • Storage and connectivity: Check microSD support, cloud storage plans, Wi Fi requirements and mobile app access before deciding which camera suits your home.

Top 3 features of best security cameras

Security camerasResolutionPan and tiltNight visionAI detection or tracking
Qubo Smart Cam 360°4MP360° coverageColourAI person detection
CP PLUS CP-E31Q3MPPan and tiltIR, up to 15mHuman detection and motion tracking
Trueview 3MP Robot Camera3MPPan and tiltColourAI auto tracking
Wyze Cam Pan v31080p360° pan, 180° tiltColourMotion tracking
Wyze Cam v42.5K QHDFixed viewColour and spotlightOn-device person detection

Similar articles for you

How far can a CCTV camera actually see? The answer depends on more than the distance promised on the product page

Dark corners around your home? Security cameras with night vision can help you monitor them

I’m buying a CCTV camera for my home, and 4K isn’t the first thing I’m checking

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGadgets And Appliances5 CCTV cameras with night vision and two way audio to monitor your home, even when you are away

FAQs

Do CCTV cameras with night vision work in complete darkness?

Yes, infrared night vision can capture footage in darkness, although the image is usually black and white.

How does two way audio help with home security?

It lets you hear sounds and speak through the camera, making it easier to respond to visitors or check on family members remotely.

Can I check a CCTV camera feed when I am away from home?

Yes, compatible cameras let you view live footage through a mobile app, provided the camera and your phone have internet access.

Is colour night vision better than infrared night vision?

Colour night vision can preserve more visual detail, but it may require ambient light or built in illumination. Infrared night vision works well in darkness.

Should I install a CCTV camera indoors or outdoors?

Choose an indoor camera for rooms and an outdoor rated model for entrances, balconies or driveways exposed to rain and dust.

Read Next Story