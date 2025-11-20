5 Chromecast tricks you had no idea you could use in 2025

Google may have stopped making new Chromecast devices, but the small streaming gadget is still far from outdated. Even though the Google TV Streamer has taken its place, Google continues to support older Chromecasts with software and security updates. That means you can still use it for much more than watching your usual movies and series. Here are five simple but clever ways to get more out of your Chromecast at home.

1. Turn your TV into a music hub Your Chromecast isn’t just for video. It can easily play music from popular apps like Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, and SiriusXM. If your TV has a soundbar, this trick becomes even more useful.

All you need is to connect your phone and Chromecast to the same Wi-Fi network. Open your music app, tap the Cast icon, and choose your Chromecast from the list. When you’re done, open the Google Home app and stop casting. It’s a quick way to enjoy louder, richer sound without extra speakers.

2. Get early access to new Chromecast features Google runs a special program called Chromecast Preview that lets users try new updates before everyone else. It’s optional, but if you like testing new features early, this is worth joining.

You can sign up through the Google Home app by going to Device Information and selecting Preview Program. Once you join, Google sends emails about upcoming changes. If you face issues or simply don’t want previews anymore, you can leave the program anytime.

3. Create personal profiles for everyone at home If your family has different viewing tastes, your Chromecast can keep everyone’s recommendations separate. Through Google TV profiles, each person gets their own watchlist, history, and personalised suggestions.

From the Google TV home screen, select Add Account. Log in with the person’s Google account and link the streaming apps they use. This keeps kids away from your thrillers and prevents your partner’s period dramas from taking over your home page.

4. Watch YouTube using a continuous video queue One of the most useful Chromecast tricks is the ability to create a long video queue on YouTube. Instead of selecting videos one at a time, you can line up a playlist of up to 100 videos.

Open YouTube, tap Cast, and choose your Chromecast. Now pick any video and choose whether to play it immediately or add it to your queue. You can reorder or remove videos anytime. It’s perfect for background music, learning tutorials, or binge-watching shorts.

5. View your smart home cameras on the TV If you own devices like Google Nest Cam or Nest Doorbell, you can cast their live feed directly to your TV. Make sure everything is on the same Wi-Fi network. Open the Google Home app, choose the camera, tap Cast, and pick your Chromecast.

You can also use voice commands through the Chromecast Voice Remote by saying things like, “Show me the front door camera.”