5 dishwasher features you didn't know you needed but will surely appreciate

Dishwashers have become indispensable in many Indian kitchens, transforming the way we manage post-meal clean-up. While traditional hand washing is still prevalent, modern dishwashers offer features that cater specifically to Indian cooking styles and utensil types. 

Published24 Oct 2025, 09:45 PM IST
In the hustle and bustle of daily life, dishwashers have emerged as a boon for many households, especially in India. With the unique cooking styles and diverse cuisines, Indian kitchens require appliances that can handle the intricacies of local cooking. Here are five dishwasher features that cater specifically to Indian needs and can make your kitchen chores more manageable.

High-Temperature Wash Cycles

Indian cooking often involves the use of oil and spices, leading to greasy utensils. Many modern dishwashers come equipped with high-temperature wash cycles that can reach up to seventy degrees Celsius. These cycles are designed to tackle tough grease and oil stains effectively, ensuring that your kadhais, tavas, and pressure cookers come out spotless.

Adjustable Racks and Foldable Tines

Traditional Indian cookware often comes in large and unique shapes, making it challenging to fit them into standard dishwasher racks. Dishwashers with adjustable racks and foldable tines offer the flexibility to accommodate these bulky items. This feature ensures that even your heaviest cookware gets a thorough clean without any hassle.

Intensive Cleaning Modes

For households that frequently cook elaborate meals, having a dishwasher with intensive cleaning modes is beneficial. These modes are designed to handle heavily soiled utensils, providing a deeper clean. Whether it's a pot with dried curry or a plate with stubborn stains, intensive cleaning modes ensure that your dishes are thoroughly cleaned.

Eco-Friendly Wash Cycles

With the growing emphasis on sustainability, many dishwashers now offer eco-friendly wash cycles. These cycles use less water and energy, making them ideal for Indian households aiming to reduce their environmental footprint. Some models consume as little as ten litres of water per cycle, which is significantly less than traditional hand washing methods.

Hygiene and Sanitisation Features

Ensuring that your utensils are not only clean but also hygienic is paramount. Modern dishwashers come with features that promote better hygiene by using high temperatures during the wash cycle to sanitise dishes. This is particularly beneficial in Indian households, where the risk of foodborne diseases can be higher due to the use of various spices and ingredients.

Business NewsGadgets And Appliances5 dishwasher features you didn't know you needed but will surely appreciate
