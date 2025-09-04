Subscribe

5 Havells air fryers that are the best for baking desserts and cooking Mexican dishes

Looking for an air fryer that bakes desserts and cooks Mexican dishes with ease? Discover 5 top Havells models that bring health, taste, and convenience to your kitchen.

Aishwarya Faraswal
Published4 Sep 2025, 06:06 PM IST
Cook healthier, tastier meals effortlessly with Havells air fryers.

Air fryers have completely transformed home cooking, giving food lovers a healthier and more convenient way to prepare their favourite meals. Among the many options available, Havells air fryers stand out for their efficiency, stylish designs, and advanced technology. Whether you want to bake a batch of gooey brownies, whip up muffins, or cook Mexican delicacies like nachos, quesadillas, and tacos, these air fryers can do it all without the excess oil.

Our Picks

With precise temperature control, spacious baskets, and easy-to-use digital interfaces, Havells ensures you don’t have to compromise on taste while keeping your cooking effortless. Perfect for both beginners and experienced home chefs, these air fryers allow you to experiment with global cuisines while enjoying healthier results.

If you’re planning to upgrade your kitchen appliance collection, here are five Havells air fryers worth considering for their versatility in baking desserts and preparing Mexican dishes.

HIGHEST CAPACITY

The Havells Air-Oven Avanza goes beyond being just another appliance; it’s about giving you back time while delivering food that feels indulgent yet healthier. With its spacious 15L capacity, it makes family dinners stress-free, while the presets simplify everything from baking desserts to trying Mexican dishes.

If you’re searching for the best Havells air fryers, this one is perfect for people who want crisp, delicious meals without spending hours in the kitchen juggling multiple gadgets.

Specifications

Power
1700W
Capacity
15 Litres
Functions
14 Presets with Aerocrisp Technology
Control Panel
Digital Touch Display
Accessories
Skewer Set, Rotisserie Fork, Mesh, Baking Tray

Reason to buy

Large capacity ideal for family meals and entertaining

Multiple presets simplify everyday cooking

Reason to avoid

Bigger footprint, needs counter space

Price slightly higher than entry-level models

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the air fryer user-friendly, value its healthy cooking, enjoy oil-free dishes, consider it worth the price, though some face issues.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it saves time, delivers delicious meals, and replaces multiple appliances with one versatile air fryer.

BEST HAVELLS AIR FRYER

The Havells Prolife Stellar Chef is designed for everyday convenience, making healthy cooking feel effortless. Its 5.5L capacity is perfect for families who love experimenting with home snacks, quick desserts, and even Mexican dishes like nachos or quesadillas.

With preset menus and safety features built in, it takes the pressure off meal prep, letting you enjoy delicious food without spending too much time in the kitchen. Among the best Havells air fryers, this model balances value and versatility.

Specifications

Power
1500W
Capacity
5.5 Litres
Functions
8 Presets with Aero Crisp Technology
Control Panel
Knob with Adjustable Timer & Temperature
Safety
Auto Shut-Off, Child Lock, Overheating Protection

Reason to buy

Family-friendly capacity without taking too much counter space

Safety features add reliability for daily cooking

Reason to avoid

Fewer presets than premium models

Knob controls may feel less modern than digital panels

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say the air fryer is easy to use, cooks tasty low-oil meals, offers health benefits, though some report durability concerns.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it simplifies daily cooking, delivers tasty results, and keeps your family meals safe and quick.

BEST VALUE FOR MONEY

The Havells Prolife Neo makes everyday cooking simpler, faster, and more enjoyable. Its 4.5L basket is the right fit for families who want crispy snacks, an air fryer for desserts, or quick Mexican dishes without the guilt of deep frying.

With presets and a digital display, it takes away the guesswork and saves time on busy days. For anyone looking at the best Havells air fryers, the Neo offers a balanced mix of convenience, taste, and practicality.

Specifications

Power
1500W
Capacity
4.5 Litres
Functions
8 Presets with Aerocrisp Technology
Control Panel
LED Digital Touch Display
Safety
Auto Shut-Off, Cool-Touch Handle, Auto Restart

Reason to buy

Compact design, ideal for kitchens with limited space

Reliable presets that simplify daily cooking tasks

Reason to avoid

Medium capacity may not suit large gatherings

Fewer accessories compared to premium models

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the air fryer convenient, ideal for families, cooks with minimal oil, delivers crispier results than microwaves, and consider it worth buying.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it cooks faster, keeps food tasty, and makes everyday meals healthier with minimal effort.

The Havells Prolife Delicia is a game-changer for families who want more out of their air fryer. With its massive 10.5L capacity, it easily handles large meals, party snacks, or even batch cooking. Beyond frying, it comes with a Dehydrator Mode to dry fruits, veggies, and herbs, perfect for healthy snacking.

Its digital touch control and 8 auto presets make cooking hassle-free, while the auto-restart function ensures no interruptions. This is one of the best Havells air fryers for big households.

Specifications

Power
1700W
Capacity
10.5 Litres
Functions
8 Presets, Dehydrator Mode
Control Panel
Digital Touch with Timer & Temperature
Safety
Auto Shut-Off, Auto Restart, Cool-Touch Handle

Reason to buy

Dehydrator mode for healthy snacks

Auto-restart ensures uninterrupted cooking

Reason to avoid

Large size takes up more counter space

Higher power consumption compared to compact models

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it easy to use but complain that the packaging lacks a user manual and recipe book.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines large capacity with versatile features, making it ideal for families who want variety, convenience, and healthier meals.

The Havells Prolife Luxuria makes cooking effortless while giving you the freedom to prepare healthy meals for yourself and your family. Its 5.5L basket is perfect for baking desserts, roasting, or whipping up an air fryer for Mexican dishes. With a digital touch panel, precise temperature control up to 200°C, and auto on/off, it reduces guesswork and saves time. For anyone considering the best Havells air fryers, Luxuria delivers consistent, delicious results with minimal effort.

Specifications

Power
1700W
Capacity
5.5 Litres
Functions
Bake, Roast, Fry
Control Panel
Digital Touch with 60-Min Timer & Temperature Control
Safety
Auto On/Off, Cool-Touch Handle

Reason to buy

Precise temperature control ensures consistent cooking

Suitable for desserts and quick family meals

Reason to avoid

Smaller capacity compared to extra-large models

Limited presets for complex recipes

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say that the build quality and efficiency are excellent. They find it spacious yet compact.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it simplifies healthy cooking, saves time, and delivers consistent, delicious meals for everyday use.

Is a Havells air fryer good for baking cakes and desserts?

Yes, Havells air fryers are great for baking cakes, muffins, brownies, and more. They come with precise temperature and timer controls that ensure even cooking. The rapid air technology circulates hot air uniformly, giving you soft, fluffy bakes without needing too much oil or butter. Plus, the non-stick baskets make it easy to remove desserts without sticking, making baking simpler and healthier at home.

Can I cook Indian and Mexican dishes in a Havells air fryer?

Absolutely! Havells air fryers are versatile and suitable for multiple cuisines. From samosas, pakoras, and kebabs to quesadillas, nachos, and tacos, the air fryer helps you prepare everything with less oil. Adjustable heat settings and spacious baskets ensure proper cooking while retaining flavour. This versatility makes Havells air fryers a reliable choice for people who enjoy experimenting with both Indian snacks and global dishes in their everyday cooking.

Are Havells air fryers easy to clean and maintain?

Yes, Havells air fryers are designed for hassle-free cleaning. Most models feature detachable, non-stick baskets and trays that can be easily washed with mild soap and water. The non-stick coating prevents food residue from sticking, reducing scrubbing time. Some models even support dishwasher-safe parts for added convenience. Regular cleaning after every use ensures better performance, longer life, and safe cooking, making Havells a practical choice for busy households.

Factors to consider before buying Havells air fryers

  1. Capacity & Kitchen Space: Pick an air fryer that matches your family size and available counter space, compact for singles, larger for families.
  2. Power & Cooking Efficiency: Look for 1,400–1,700W Havells models to ensure quick preheating, even heat distribution, faster cooking, and crispy, healthier results every time.
  3. Controls & Preset Functions: Choose models with digital touch panels, LED displays, and multiple presets for effortless cooking of desserts, snacks, and international dishes.
  4. Ease of Cleaning & Maintenance: Go for non-stick, removable baskets that clean easily. Dishwasher-safe options save time, though gentle handwashing protects the non-stick coating longer.
  5. Safety Features & Build Quality: Prioritise auto shut-off, safety locks, and overheating protection. Opt for sturdy build quality with at least a two-year warranty.

Top 3 features of the best Havells air fryers

Best Havells air fryers 

Power

Capacity

Functions

Havells Air-Oven Avanza1700W15 Litres14 Presets with Aerocrisp Technology
Havells Prolife Stellar Chef1500W5.5 Litres8 Presets with Aero Crisp Technology
Havells Prolife Neo1500W4.5 Litres8 Presets with Aerocrisp Technology
Havells Prolife Delicia1700W10.5 Litres8 Presets, Dehydrator Mode
Havells Prolife Luxuria1700W5.5 LitresBake, Roast, Fry

FAQs

What sizes do Havells air fryers come in?

They range from compact 3–5 litre to larger 6–9 litre models for family cooking.

Do Havells air fryers need preheating?

Some recipes require quick preheating, but it takes only a few minutes compared to ovens.

Are Havells air fryers energy-efficient?

Yes, they use 1,400–1,700W power, cook faster, and save energy compared to traditional ovens.

Can I cook Indian snacks in them?

Absolutely, perfect for samosas, pakoras, tikkas, and kebabs with less oil and crispier results.

How easy are they to clean?

They feature non-stick, detachable baskets and trays that are easy to wash and maintain.

