5 latest launch TVs you should not miss for vivid picture and sound quality: Top picks of the best smart TVs this season

From stunning visuals to intelligent design, the 5 latest launch TVs you should not miss bring the future of home entertainment to your living room. These new models redefine what the best TVs can achieve, combining advanced picture quality, faster processors, and next-level sound systems. The seamless connectivity, intuitive interfaces, and compatibility with voice assistants make these best smart TVs more interactive and immersive than ever.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
LG 108 cm (43 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 43UA82006LAView Details
₹28,990
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65UE81AFULXLView Details
₹57,990
Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 5 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED Google TV K-55XR50-2 Years Warranty for Limited PeriodView Details
Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) U7Q Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Mini LED TV 55U7Q (Black)View Details
₹49,999
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 55Q6CView Details
₹43,990
Each model focuses on enhancing both visual appeal and functionality, giving you cinematic quality in the comfort of your home. Modern LED TVs bring clear picture quality and reliable performance to any living space. Mini LED models elevate the experience with precise lighting zones and enhanced brightness, ensuring lifelike visuals and a premium viewing experience. The best TVs also support multiple connectivity options, making them perfect for gaming, streaming, or binge-watching. In this article, we will explore the newest TV launches and what makes them stand out.
The LG UA82 Series stands out as one of the best 43-inch 4K TVs in its class, offering impressive visuals and intelligent features powered by the α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8. Its sharp Ultra HD display is enhanced by 4K Super Upscaling, HDR10, and Dynamic Tone Mapping for true-to-life colours and depth. The webOS platform delivers seamless access to popular streaming apps, supported by built-in voice assistants and LG’s intuitive AI Chatbot. With Dolby Atmos sound, AI Acoustic Tuning, and Clear Voice Pro, this TV delivers balanced, immersive audio. The slim design complements any modern living space, while its advanced gaming features ensure smooth, low-latency gameplay.
Excellent picture upscaling and tone mapping
AI-powered features enhance user experience
Limited USB ports
Average energy efficiency rating
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its crisp 4K display, responsive AI interface, and smooth streaming experience across multiple apps.
Why choose this product?
It offers advanced image processing, rich sound, and smart control in a compact and elegant 43-inch design.
Samsung’s Crystal 4K Vista delivers large-screen entertainment with superior clarity and lifelike visuals. Its Crystal Processor 4K optimises every frame with enhanced contrast and vibrant colour reproduction through Pur Color and HDR10+ support. The slim design fits elegantly in any room, while features like Q-Symphony and Object Tracking Sound ensure powerful and detailed audio. The Tizen interface brings access to streaming services, built-in voice assistants, and over 100 free Samsung TV Plus channels. Multiple connectivity options, including HDMI eARC and Bluetooth 5.2, ensure seamless device integration. This 65-inch model also includes SmartThings Hub and Matter compatibility for controlling smart devices effortlessly.
Excellent colour reproduction with HDR10+
Strong smart ecosystem with Alexa and Google Assistant
Refresh rate slightly lower than premium models
Basic remote interface
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers value its detailed picture quality, easy setup, and sleek design that enhances modern interiors.
Why choose this product?
It combines superior image processing with an expansive display and smart home integration at an attractive price.
The Sony BRAVIA 5 brings cinematic brilliance to your home through its Mini LED display and XR Processor. With XR Backlight Master Drive and XR Contrast Booster 10, it produces incredible depth, brightness, and detail in 4K resolution. Designed for entertainment and gaming, it supports HDMI 2.1 features like VRR, eARC, and ALLM. Sound is equally impressive with 40W Acoustic Multi-Audio and Dolby Atmos integration. The Google TV interface ensures smooth navigation across streaming platforms, voice control, and app customisation. With Apple AirPlay, Alexa, and PlayStation 5 optimisation, it caters to diverse user preferences with ease.
Exceptional contrast and motion clarity
Perfectly tuned for gaming and streaming
Higher power consumption
Premium pricing
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise its rich contrast, superior sound clarity, and seamless performance with Google TV and gaming consoles.
Why choose this product?
It delivers a premium Mini LED experience with powerful processing and immersive audio-visual performance.
The Hisense U7Q Series offers a bright and dynamic visual experience with its Mini LED panel and Quantum Dot Colour technology. Its Hi-View AI Engine intelligently adjusts contrast and brightness for true 4K realism, while Dolby Vision IQ enhances scene-by-scene details. With a 144Hz refresh rate and Game Mode PRO, it provides ultra-smooth visuals for gamers. The 2.1-channel 40W speakers, built-in subwoofer, and Dolby Atmos support deliver powerful, room-filling sound. Running on the VIDAA smart platform, it offers quick access to popular apps and far-field voice control. This TV combines advanced picture performance, strong sound output, and user-friendly smart features for everyday entertainment.
Superb motion handling with 144Hz refresh rate
Rich, punchy colours with Quantum Dot
VIDAA OS less versatile than Android TV
Slightly bulky base design
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like its gaming-ready performance, vivid colours, and powerful in-built subwoofer.
Why choose this product?
It’s ideal for users seeking a high-refresh, visually stunning, and sound-rich 4K TV experience.
TCL’s Q6C Series offers exceptional brightness and picture control powered by QD-Mini LED technology. The AiPQ Pro Processor enhances colour precision, contrast, and detail across every frame, while Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10 deliver cinematic depth. Its 144Hz Motion Clarity PRO and AMD FreeSync Premium ensure seamless gaming performance. The 40W sound system with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual-X enhances immersion. Running on Google TV, it provides easy access to streaming apps, hands-free voice control, and smart connectivity through Alexa and AirPlay 2. With its sleek profile and precise dimming zones, this model balances premium performance and affordability.
Smooth performance with 144Hz panel
Excellent dimming control and colour accuracy
Moderate power consumption
Limited USB options
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers highlight its smooth motion handling, vibrant picture quality, and easy-to-use Google interface.
Why choose this product?
It offers high-end visuals, immersive sound, and advanced smart features ideal for both entertainment and gaming.
Mini LED TVs feature thousands of smaller backlight zones that allow precise control over brightness and contrast. This results in deeper blacks, more vivid colours, and reduced halo effects around bright objects. Combined with HDR support, these TVs deliver cinematic-quality visuals with sharper details and better uniformity. Mini LED technology also improves viewing from wide angles and enhances the overall brightness, making it ideal for both bright and dimly lit rooms.
The operating system determines your overall TV experience. Systems like Google TV, WebOS, and Tizen offer intuitive layouts, quick navigation, and wide app compatibility. A well-optimised OS ensures faster performance, fewer lags, and easier updates, allowing seamless access to streaming platforms and smart features without additional devices.
AI-powered processors automatically adjust brightness, sharpness, and sound levels according to the content and environment. They upscale lower-resolution videos to near 4K quality and analyse frames in real-time to optimise details. Some models even use AI to offer personalised recommendations and hands-free voice interactions.
|Best smart TV
|Connectivity
|Refresh Rate
|Display Technology
LG 108 cm (43 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV
|Ethernet, HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi
|60 Hz
|LED
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV
|Ethernet, HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi
|50 Hz
|LED
Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 5 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED Google TV
|Ethernet, HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi
|120 Hz
|Mini LED
Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) U7Q Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Mini LED TV
|Ethernet, HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi
|144 Hz
|Mini LED
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV
|Ethernet, HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi
|144 Hz
|Mini LED
