5 Marshall speakers for the ultimate listening experience

Explore the best Marshall speakers, combining iconic design and powerful audio for the ultimate listening experience.

Boudhaditya Sanyal
Published29 Sep 2025, 08:13 PM IST
Marshall speakers are premium and reliable.
Marshall speakers are premium and reliable.

Marshall speakers have become the gold standard for music lovers who want more than just sound—they want an experience. Known for their iconic design, powerful performance, and deep, room-filling audio, these speakers bring a perfect mix of style and substance.

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Marshall Emberton II 20 W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Outdoor Speaker (Black & Brass)View Details...

₹11,999

...
Check Details

Marshall Middleton Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 20+ Hours of Portable Playtime, 360° Sound, Dust & Waterproof (IP67) - Black & Brass.View Details...

₹26,999

...
Check Details

Marshall Kilburn II 36W Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Black & BrassView Details...

₹19,999

...
Check Details

Marshall Acton III Wired Connectivity Stereo Home Speakers with Bluetooth 5.2 & RCA or 3.5mm Input – BlackView Details...

₹22,999

...
Check Details

Marshall Tufton 80 Watt Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker (Black & Brass)View Details...

₹33,999

...
Check Details

From compact models you can carry anywhere to larger units that command attention in your living room, Marshall ensures the same rock-solid performance across the board. With their signature vintage look, textured finish, and warm tones, they don’t just play music, they transform how you hear it. Here are five Marshall speakers worth considering.

The Emberton II is proof that small doesn’t mean weak. With its rugged build, killer looks, and loud sound, it’s a pocket-sized rock concert. Toss it in your bag and you’re ready for outdoor adventures. The 10-hour full-volume stamina surprises most users, though some struggle with Bluetooth pairing. Still, it nails portability and style in a way few others do, even if the price sparks debate.

Specifications

Output
20W RMS
Playtime
Up to 10 hours
Bluetooth
v5.0
Waterproof rating
IP67
Weight
0.7 kg approx.

Reasons to buy

...

Compact yet powerful sound

...

Excellent battery even at high volume

...

xcellent battery even at high volume Sleek, travel-friendly design

Reason to avoid

...

Occasional Bluetooth pairing issues

...

Price-to-performance debated

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the crisp sound, premium build, and outdoor utility. Battery life earns big points. Complaints mainly revolve around pairing hiccups and mixed feelings about price.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for travellers, campers, and anyone who wants a stylish yet tough portable speaker that packs a punch without hogging space.

The Middleton feels like the grown-up sibling of portable Marshall speakers. It brings 360° sound, bass/treble knobs, and long battery life, all wrapped in that rugged IP67 waterproof body. Buyers love its balance and physical controls, though a few bicker about bass depth and app connectivity. For those who want immersive sound that works just as well indoors and outdoors, this is the one to flex.

Specifications

Output
50W peak power
Playtime
20+ hours
Bluetooth
v5.1
Waterproof rating
IP67
Weight
1.8 kg approx.

Reasons to buy

...

360° balanced sound

...

Bass/treble physical controls

Reason to avoid

...

Bass response divisive

...

Connectivity hiccups for some

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most praise its clear sound and 360° coverage. Knobs for EQ are a hit. Complaints are minor, some connectivity quirks and mixed bass opinions.

Why choose this product?

For those who want all-rounder performance with durability, customizable sound, and serious playtime, Middleton nails the brief.

Kilburn II is pure retro vibes with teeth. Portable, stylish, and loud enough to make neighbours peek over the wall, it’s a favourite among casual listeners and rock fans. Users swear by the “soothing yet powerful” sound, though battery and Bluetooth issues creep into reviews. It’s not perfect, but it’s iconic, blending Marshall’s stage heritage with everyday usability for those who want music to look as good as it sounds.

Specifications

Output
36W RMS
Playtime
Up to 20 hours
Bluetooth
v5.0
Weight
2.5 kg approx.
Inputs
Bluetooth + 3.5mm

Reasons to buy

...

Rich, clear audio quality

...

Retro-inspired premium design

Reason to avoid

...

Battery life could be better

...

Bluetooth occasionally unreliable

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers love the retro styling and audio clarity. Battery and connectivity draw mixed opinions, with some questioning overall value for money.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for anyone who wants nostalgia packaged with great sound and isn’t afraid of occasional quirks.

The Acton III isn’t trying to be portable, it’s here to rule your living room. With RCA and aux inputs, plus Bluetooth 5.2, it’s old-school meets modern. Users rave about its warm treble and mids, making it as good for podcasts as it is for music. Downsides? It’s not wireless-first and comes at a premium, but for homebodies who crave room-filling audio, it’s worth every bit of space.

Specifications

Output
60W peak
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.2, RCA, 3.5mm
Inputs
Wired + wireless
Weight
2.8 kg approx.
Frequency response
45 Hz – 20 kHz

Reasons to buy

...

Room-filling stereo sound

...

Multiple input options (wired + BT)

Reason to avoid

...

Not truly portable

...

Mixed opinions on price

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Praised for full-bodied sound and vintage look. Some disappointed it’s not as wireless as others, with price also splitting opinions.

Why choose this product?

For those who want a statement home speaker with serious sound and versatile connections, this is a solid pick.

Tufton is the heavy hitter in the Marshall lineup. With 80W of raw output, it doesn’t just play music, it commands the room (or garden). Buyers call it a “powerhouse of sound,” praising Bluetooth reliability and battery stamina. Some think the volume could go higher for its size, while others find the price punchy. Still, if you want Marshall’s loudest portable unit, Tufton is the muscle-bound rockstar.

Specifications

Output
80W RMS
Playtime
20 hours approx.
Bluetooth
v5.0
Weight
4.9 kg approx.
Portable
Carry strap included

Reasons to buy

...

80W powerhouse sound

...

Reliable Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

Reason to avoid

...

Mixed reviews on volume ceiling

...

Pricey for casual users

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Fans love the room-and-yard filling sound, sturdy design, and solid battery. A few think the volume doesn’t match the wattage claims.

Why choose this product?

For users who want a bold, powerful portable speaker to double as a party machine, Tufton is the top pick.

Which Marshall speaker is best for travel?

The Emberton II wins for portability. It’s lightweight, compact, and rugged with water resistance, making it ideal for road trips, hikes, or tossing into your backpack.

Which Marshall speaker delivers the most powerful sound?

The Tufton, with its 80W output and room-filling audio, is the powerhouse. Perfect if you need thumping sound for parties, outdoor events, or large living spaces.

Which Marshall speaker suits home listening best?

The Acton III is built for home setups. It’s mains-powered, stylish, and delivers rich stereo sound, perfect for bedrooms, studies, or compact living rooms.

Which Marshall speaker balances performance and portability?

The Middleton strikes a balance. With 20+ hours battery, IP67 rating, and strong 360° sound, it’s equally reliable for home use and outdoor adventures.

Best 3 features of the top Marshall speakers

Best Marshall speakersSound Output (W)Battery LifePortability / Weight
Emberton II20WUp to 10 hoursUltra-portable, ~0.7 kg
Middleton50W peak20+ hoursPortable, rugged, ~1.8 kg
Kilburn II36WUp to 20 hoursStrap handle, ~2.5 kg
Acton III60W peakMains powered onlyStationary home unit, ~2.8 kg
Tufton80WAround 20 hoursCarry strap, ~4.9 kg

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsGadgets And Appliances5 Marshall speakers for the ultimate listening experience
More
FAQs
Yes, most portable Marshall speakers like Emberton II, Tufton, and Middleton are water and dust resistant, making them durable enough for outdoor trips and adventures.
Yes, newer Marshall speakers like Middleton, Acton III, and Tufton come with Bluetooth 5.0 or higher, ensuring faster pairing, stable connectivity, and extended wireless range.
Yes, many Marshall speakers allow multi-host functionality, letting you switch between two devices easily, so you and a friend can share DJ duties without disconnecting.
Yes, most models feature physical knobs or app-based EQ controls, allowing you to adjust bass, treble, and mids for a more personalized sound experience.
Marshall generally provides a 1-year limited warranty on speakers, covering manufacturing defects. Coverage may vary by model and seller, so always confirm before purchase.

Meet your Guide

Boudhaditya Sanyal

I am a tech expert and seasoned writer specializing in gadget reviews and tech trends. I cover the latest advancements in the world of gadgets, appliances and AI. My passion is to simplify complex technology, and ensuring everyone can keep up with the fast-paced digital world, making technology accessible to all....Read more

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.