5 open source file managers with advanced features and support for archives

With Google adding restrictions to Android’s newer versions, I recently lebarned that I couldn’t see the contents of the Android folder in the root directory. In most Android smartphones, the stock file manager allows only basic tasks, lacking zip or RAR file support. This forces you to install a third-party app for that specific task. Don’t worry, in the hunt for the best file manager app for me, I found these five best open source file manager apps that you can use on your Android phone.

MiXplorer MiXplorer is a standout for advanced users, boasting a huge range of features without ads or hidden trackers. It supports root access for deeper system exploration, manages archives like ZIP and RAR smoothly, and integrates seamlessly with cloud storage services such as Google Drive and Dropbox. Its tabbed browsing feature allows multiple folders to stay open simultaneously, while its customisable interface adapts to your workflow — all available for free and fully open source.

Amaze File Manager Amaze File Manager offers a perfect blend of simplicity and functionality, wrapped in a sleek Material Design that is easy on the eyes. It excels at quick device-wide searches, lets you bookmark important folders, and operates without unnecessary permissions, protecting your privacy. Lightweight enough for older devices, Amaze stays free from bloat, focusing instead on reliable performance for tasks like bulk renaming and file duplication, making it a popular choice.

AnExplorer For users juggling multiple devices, AnExplorer brings versatile support across smartphones, tablets, Android TV, and Chromebooks, all while remaining light on system resources. It automatically sorts files into categories such as photos, documents, and audio, making navigation effortless. Additional features like SMB and FTP connections, USB OTG support, and a root explorer add depth, and its folder size display helps you identify storage hogs quickly, proving this app is far more than a basic file browser.

Fossify File Manager Fossify File Manager takes a minimalist approach that prioritises privacy, delivering a fast, ad-free experience that loads folders in seconds. It handles core file operations such as copying, deleting, and sharing with precision. Available on F-Droid, GitHub, and Google Play, it ensures easy updates without relying solely on Google’s ecosystem. Ideal for those who prefer reliability over flashy extras, Fossify respects your data by steering clear of trackers and offers a straightforward, secure file management experience.

