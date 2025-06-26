5 reasons why your microwave smells burnt and how to fix it

Burnt smells in a microwave don’t go away easily. Even after wiping the inside or leaving the door open for hours, the smell often lingers and that affects everything you heat or cook next.

If the smell keeps coming back every time you heat your food, it’s a sign that something’s not right. Before you think of replacing it or giving up on it completely, here are a few reasons why that smell refuses to leave.

What makes the microwave smell? Old food stuck inside: Small spills and splatters from soups, curries or anything that bubbles over often stick to the walls or ceiling of the microwave. If not cleaned right away, they dry up and stay hidden. So, each time you use the microwave, they heat up again, slowly burning and releasing a strong, burnt smell.

Something was overcooked earlier: Burnt popcorn, overheated leftovers, or food left in too long can leave behind a strong, lingering smell. Even if you remove the food, the burnt particles and smoke residue often stick to the interior, especially on the roof or in the vents.

Microwave-safe label ignored: Using plastic containers, paper towels or covers that aren’t meant for microwave use can cause them to heat unevenly or even start to melt. This not only damages the container but also leaves behind a burnt plastic smell that’s hard to get rid of.

Hidden crumbs under the turntable: Crumbs or small food pieces often fall under the glass tray or into the corners. These are easy to miss during regular cleaning. Over time, they get reheated, burnt, and continue releasing that burnt odour.

Grease or oil buildup inside: Oily or greasy food, when heated repeatedly, can leave behind a thin layer of grease on the walls or vents. With each use, this grease heats up and starts to smoke slightly, adding to the burnt smell, especially in convection or grill models.

How to fix the burnt smell in your microwave 1. Clean the turntable and the inside walls

Take out the glass tray and wash it with warm soapy water. Wipe the inside of the microwave, including the walls, ceiling, and corners, using a cloth dipped in water mixed with vinegar or lemon juice.

2. Steam clean with lemon or vinegar

Place a bowl of water with lemon slices or 2 tablespoons of vinegar inside. Heat it for 3–4 minutes. The steam will loosen stuck food and help remove strong smells. Wipe it clean after with a soft cloth. I tried this one personally and it worked like a miracle.

Pro tip: Take a glass bowl instead of plastic for better results.

3. Check under the tray for crumbs

Food bits often hide under the glass tray or in the corners. Remove the tray or lift it and clean those areas properly. It is also recommended to wash the tray and let it dry before putting it back.

4. Clean the vents or filters (if any)

If your microwave has vents or filters, wipe them with a damp cloth. Some models have removable filters; wash them if needed by following the instructions in the user manual.

5. Leave it open to air out