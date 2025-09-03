5 RTX 50-series laptops you should consider in 2025

NVIDIA’s RTX 50-series GPUs have officially arrived in India, and laptop makers aren’t wasting time packing them into powerful gaming and creator machines. You want to chase high FPS in AAA titles or handle demanding creative workloads like 4K editing and 3D rendering, these laptops offer the right mix of muscle and modern features. Here are five strong options in 2025.

1. MSI Katana 15 (RTX 5050, 8GB) For gamers on a tighter budget, the Katana 15 offers an accessible entry into the 50-series. The RTX 5050 with 8GB GDDR7 memory pairs with an Intel Core i7-14650HX, a 165Hz QHD display, and 16GB RAM. While not built for extreme settings, it handles esports titles with ease and offers solid creative performance for photo editing, streaming, and light video work.

2. ASUS ROG Strix G16 (RTX 5070, 8GB) The Strix G16 strikes a balance between serious gaming performance and creator-focused power. The RTX 5070 (115W TGP) delivers strong ray tracing and AI upscaling for AAA gaming, while the 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD give creators ample bandwidth for heavy workflows. The 240Hz QHD+ panel ensures ultra-smooth visuals for both competitive players and animators who need precision.

3. HP Omen 16 Max (RTX 5080, 16GB) The Omen 16 Max is a powerhouse tuned for both gamers and creative pros. With an RTX 5080 (16GB VRAM), it’s capable of running modern games at max settings with headroom to spare. The 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD make it ideal for 3D modelling, rendering, and editing high-resolution video. The 16-inch WQXGA screen with variable refresh up to 240Hz balances immersive visuals with versatility.

4. ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 (RTX 5090, 24GB) At the top of the chain, the SCAR 18 is built for no-compromise users. The RTX 5090 (175W TGP, 24GB VRAM) paired with an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX and 64GB RAM makes this a desktop-class machine. For gamers, it means ultra-high frame rates even in 4K. For creators, it’s an editing, rendering, and AI-assisted workflow beast, capable of handling projects that usually demand a workstation.