5 smart Samsung AC features people ignore (and how to use them)

If you have a Samsung smart air conditioner, there's a good chance you're only scratching the surface of what it can actually do. Most users stick to the basic modes they’re familiar with, like Cooling or Sleep mode. But beyond those, there are several built-in settings that can make your experience smoother, help you save on electricity, and even extend the overall life of your AC.

After speaking with one of my trusted AC service engineers and a few relatives who use Samsung ACs, and after spending some time on the SmartThings app myself, I realised how many of these settings are buried in menus and app sections we don’t usually explore or even notice. However, they are surprisingly very helpful if you know where to look and how to use them.

1. Auto AI Cooling: A new feature in Samsung smart ACs This is one of the smartest features I have come across on the latest Samsung ACs. So what it does is when your AC is connected with Wi-Fi and linked via the app, you can access and control AI Auto cooling directly from your smartphone and adjust accordingly as per your preferences. One thing more if you don’t use the app you can also activate this mode from your AC’s remote. Just press the mode button until it shows AI Auto mode.

Auto AI cooling is based on machine learning which understands your behaviour like when you usually turn the AC on, your preferred temperature, and how long you use it. For example, if you always lower the temperature at night or turn on fan mode in the morning, it’ll start doing that for you. The more you use it, the better it gets at guessing what you’ll do next.

It’s important because it knows what you need without using much power.

2. Wind Free Mode Many users buy Wind Free models but rarely use the Wind Free mode. I know you might be confused about what this feature is. So, basically it is designed for comfort without the direct blast of cold air. This setting in Samsung smart ACs delivers cool air through thousands of micro holes, keeping the room comfortably cool without that strong blast of air. It’s especially useful at night or for people who are sensitive to cold drafts. The temperature remains consistent, and there’s no direct airflow hitting your face or body.

For example, your parents might feel too cold when the AC throws a strong blast of air as soon as it turns on. To avoid that, you can use Wind Free mode which keeps the room cool gently and makes it more comfortable while sleeping, especially during nights when the air conditioner runs for longer hours.

3. SmartThings Routines Setting routines inside Samsung’s SmartThings app is like giving your AC a regular schedule. When I set a routine to turn on the AC when I reach 500 metres away from my home, it actually worked. You can make routines like turn off the AC if the room door stays open for 5 minutes or switch to fan mode at any particular time you want. It only takes a few minutes to set up and works just as you’d expect.

4. Eco Mode Now let’s understand what Eco Mode is. It sounds like the kind of thing you only use when you feel guilty about your power bill. But it’s genuinely useful. I tested it during moderately warm days, and it did a fine job keeping things comfortable while running the compressor less frequently. Yes, it doesn't freeze the room so quickly. It gently cools down the room which saves energy because the compressor doesn't need to work that hard.

5. Smart Diagnosis Think of this as your AC's way of telling you something is wrong before it gets serious. Using the SmartThings app, this feature can run a quick check and alert you about things like gas leaks, dirty filters, or fan problems. You get to know about these issues well before actual problems start, which helps you avoid random breakdowns and service hassles.

