5 Smartwatches that track your heart rate more accurately: Top picks for you before Amazon sale ends

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.Read moreRead less
A smartwatch is no longer a fashion accessory that can count your steps, ring an alarm or show you notifications. Modern smartwatches are not just mini mobile phones, they are also compact health trackers. Among others, these smartwatches come with heart-rate monitors. This feature is useful for tracking workouts, resting heart rate and changes in your daily activity. That said, if accurate readings are important to you, simply choosing a smartwatch with a heart-rate sensor may not be enough.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Amazfit Balance 2 Smart Watch 47mm AMOLED Sapphire Glass Display, Dual Band GPS, 21 Days Battery, 170+ Sport Modes, Hyrox Mode, Accurate Readings, for Android & iPhoneView Details
₹23,499
Samsung Galaxy Watch9 (40mm LTE, Graphite)View Details
₹40,899
Unlock Personalized
₹3,917x 6 months₹23,499
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
Apple Watch Series 11 GPS 46mm Jet Black Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band - M/LView Details
₹43,990
Google Pixel Watch 4 (41mm) - Android Smartwatch with Heart Rate and Sleep Tracking - 30-Hour Battery - Fitness Tracking - Google AI - Champagne Gold Aluminum Case - Lemongrass Active Band - Wi-FiView Details
₹39,800
Garmin Forerunner 165 Without Music (Black/Salte Gray)View Details
₹25,990
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Smartwatches available in the market right now use improved sensors and smarter algorithms to deliver more reliable heart-rate data, even during workouts and other demanding activities. Some also offer continuous monitoring, ECG readings, blood oxygen tracking and detailed fitness insights, giving you a more complete picture of your health and performance.
With so many options available across different price ranges, finding a smartwatch that combines accurate heart-rate tracking with useful features can be challenging. We have shortlisted five models that stand out for their heart-rate monitoring capabilities, overall fitness features and everyday usability. If you are planning to buy a smartwatch primarily for fitness and health tracking, these are five options worth considering in 2026.
The Amazfit Balance 2 combines a premium watch-like design with a bright 1.5-inch AMOLED touchscreen protected by scratch-resistant sapphire glass. Its 480×480-pixel resolution and up to 2,000-nit peak brightness make workout data, notifications and watch faces easy to view. For health tracking, it uses Amazfit’s BioTracker 6.0 PPG sensor to monitor heart rate and recovery-related metrics, alongside sleep, blood oxygen and other wellness measurements. It also supports more than 170 sports modes, dual-band GPS and 10 ATM water resistance.
High accuracy
Long battery life
Good design
Display is a fingerprint magnet
Buyers find this smartwatch exceptional, praising its premium design and gorgeous 1.5-inch AMOLED display. The watch performs well, with great GPS accuracy for running and reliable sleep tracking features. They appreciate its battery life, value for money, and features.
Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its display, accuracy and battery life.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch9 gets a 1.34-inch Super AMOLED display that is protected by sapphire crystal. Its 438×438 resolution, 16-million-colour depth and brightness of up to 3,000 nits help deliver crisp, vivid visuals with strong colour reproduction. For health tracking, the upgraded Samsung BioActive Sensor works with optical and electrical heart sensors, alongside a bioelectrical impedance sensor and temperature sensor. It can track heart rate, ECG, sleep, blood oxygen, body composition and other wellness metrics. The watch also supports GPS, multiple workout modes and 5ATM water resistance.
Excellent display
Comprehensive health tracking
Lightweight design
Slow charging
Buyers find this smartwatch exceptional and they praise its lightweight design, its bright and vibrant display, its health-tracking features and its sports modes.
Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its display and health tracking features.
The Apple Watch Series 11 pairs its familiar aluminium design with a bright Always-On Retina display featuring wide-angle OLED technology and LTPO3 for smooth, power-efficient visuals. The 42mm version offers a 374×446-pixel resolution and up to 2,000 nits peak brightness, while the Ion-X glass has twice the scratch resistance of the previous generation. For health tracking, it features a third-generation optical heart sensor and electrical heart sensor for heart-rate monitoring and ECG, along with blood oxygen, temperature, sleep, HRV and activity tracking. It also supports hypertension notifications, sleep-apnoea notifications and detailed workout metrics.
Long battery life
Great design
Accurate features
Premium pricing
Buyers find the Apple Watch's appearance superb, with one noting it's one of the best smartwatch options available. The device receives positive feedback for its battery life.
Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its display, battery and health tracking features.
The Google Pixel Watch 4 combines a refined, rounded aluminium design with a brighter, domed Actua 360 display. Its edge-to-edge Corning Gorilla Glass 5 screen reaches up to 3,000 nits, while support for the DCI-P3 colour gamut helps deliver richer and more accurate colours. The watch is built for fitness and wellness, with multi-path heart-rate sensing, ECG, SpO2, skin-temperature, sleep and stress tracking. Dual-frequency GPS improves route accuracy during outdoor workouts, while 50+ exercise modes provide detailed activity tracking.
Lightweight and comfortable design
Good connectivity
Great features
Average battery life
Buyers find the smartwatch comfortable and appreciate its amazing features, with one noting its incredible apps and options. They like its appearance and connectivity, with one mentioning seamless pairing and another noting how it syncs with phone apps.
Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its connectivity, design and health tracking features.
The Garmin Forerunner 165 comes with a bright 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen, traditional five-button controls and a colourful full-screen interface. Its 390 x 390-pixel AMOLED panel delivers vivid colours, sharp workout data and excellent readability. The display is paired with Garmin's extensive health and fitness tracking suite, including wrist-based heart-rate monitoring, Pulse Ox, sleep tracking, stress monitoring and Body Battery energy insights. GPS, recovery metrics and personalised training recommendations further make it a strong choice for runners.
Good fitness tracking features
Accurate features
Comfortable design
Average battery life
Buyers find the smartwatch to be of amazing quality and appreciate its features. They consider it worth the money and praise its fitness capabilities, particularly for running and cardio activities.
Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its design and health tracking features.
MODEL
DISPLAY
BATTERY
IP RATING
|Amazfit Balance 2
|1.5-inch AMOLED
|Up to 21 days
|10 ATM
|Samsung Galaxy Watch9
|1.34-inch Super AMOLED
|Up to 40 hours
|IP68 + 5ATM
|Apple Watch Series 11
|42mm OLED
|Up to 24 hours
|IP6X dust + 50m water resistance
|Google Pixel Watch 4
|41mm AMOLED
|Up to 30 hours
|IP68 + 5 ATM
|Garmin Forerunner 165
|1.2-inch AMOLED
|Up to 11 days
|5 ATM
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Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights....Read more
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