5 Smartwatches that track your heart rate more accurately: Top picks for you before Amazon sale ends

A smartwatch is no longer a fashion accessory that can count your steps, ring an alarm or show you notifications. Modern smartwatches are not just mini mobile phones, they are also compact health trackers. Among others, these smartwatches come with heart-rate monitors. This feature is useful for tracking workouts, resting heart rate and changes in your daily activity. That said, if accurate readings are important to you, simply choosing a smartwatch with a heart-rate sensor may not be enough.

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Smartwatches available in the market right now use improved sensors and smarter algorithms to deliver more reliable heart-rate data, even during workouts and other demanding activities. Some also offer continuous monitoring, ECG readings, blood oxygen tracking and detailed fitness insights, giving you a more complete picture of your health and performance.

With so many options available across different price ranges, finding a smartwatch that combines accurate heart-rate tracking with useful features can be challenging. We have shortlisted five models that stand out for their heart-rate monitoring capabilities, overall fitness features and everyday usability. If you are planning to buy a smartwatch primarily for fitness and health tracking, these are five options worth considering in 2026.

Best smartwatch for heart rate tracking in India

The Amazfit Balance 2 combines a premium watch-like design with a bright 1.5-inch AMOLED touchscreen protected by scratch-resistant sapphire glass. Its 480×480-pixel resolution and up to 2,000-nit peak brightness make workout data, notifications and watch faces easy to view. For health tracking, it uses Amazfit’s BioTracker 6.0 PPG sensor to monitor heart rate and recovery-related metrics, alongside sleep, blood oxygen and other wellness measurements. It also supports more than 170 sports modes, dual-band GPS and 10 ATM water resistance.

Specifications Display 1.5-inch AMOLED IP/Water Rating 10 ATM Battery 658mAh; up to 21 days Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2, BLE, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, dual-band GPS Sports Tracking Modes 170+ sports modes Health Tracking Features BioTracker 6.0 PPG, heart-rate monitoring, SpO2, sleep, HRV, stress and recovery tracking Reason to buy High accuracy Long battery life Good design Reason to avoid Display is a fingerprint magnet

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this smartwatch exceptional, praising its premium design and gorgeous 1.5-inch AMOLED display. The watch performs well, with great GPS accuracy for running and reliable sleep tracking features. They appreciate its battery life, value for money, and features.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its display, accuracy and battery life.

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The Samsung Galaxy Watch9 gets a 1.34-inch Super AMOLED display that is protected by sapphire crystal. Its 438×438 resolution, 16-million-colour depth and brightness of up to 3,000 nits help deliver crisp, vivid visuals with strong colour reproduction. For health tracking, the upgraded Samsung BioActive Sensor works with optical and electrical heart sensors, alongside a bioelectrical impedance sensor and temperature sensor. It can track heart rate, ECG, sleep, blood oxygen, body composition and other wellness metrics. The watch also supports GPS, multiple workout modes and 5ATM water resistance.

Specifications Display 1.34-inch Super AMOLED IP/Water Rating IP68 + 5ATM Battery 390mAh; up to 40 hours with AOD off Connectivity Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz/5GHz, NFC, GPS Sports Tracking Modes 100+ sports modes Health Tracking Features Heart-rate monitoring, ECG, sleep tracking, SpO2, body composition, skin-temperature tracking, HRV, stress and advanced wellness tracking Reason to buy Excellent display Comprehensive health tracking Lightweight design Reason to avoid Slow charging

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this smartwatch exceptional and they praise its lightweight design, its bright and vibrant display, its health-tracking features and its sports modes.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its display and health tracking features.

The Apple Watch Series 11 pairs its familiar aluminium design with a bright Always-On Retina display featuring wide-angle OLED technology and LTPO3 for smooth, power-efficient visuals. The 42mm version offers a 374×446-pixel resolution and up to 2,000 nits peak brightness, while the Ion-X glass has twice the scratch resistance of the previous generation. For health tracking, it features a third-generation optical heart sensor and electrical heart sensor for heart-rate monitoring and ECG, along with blood oxygen, temperature, sleep, HRV and activity tracking. It also supports hypertension notifications, sleep-apnoea notifications and detailed workout metrics.

Specifications Display 42mm Always-On Retina OLED display IP/Water Rating IP6X dust resistance + 50m water resistance Battery Up to 24 hours Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 4 (2.4GHz/5GHz), GPS Sports Tracking Modes Running, cycling, swimming, hiking, HIIT, yoga, strength training, rowing, skiing, multisport and more Health Tracking Features Heart rate, ECG, blood oxygen, sleep stages, sleep score, HRV, temperature, irregular rhythm notifications, hypertension notifications and sleep-apnoea notifications Reason to buy Long battery life Great design Accurate features Reason to avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the Apple Watch's appearance superb, with one noting it's one of the best smartwatch options available. The device receives positive feedback for its battery life.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its display, battery and health tracking features.

The Google Pixel Watch 4 combines a refined, rounded aluminium design with a brighter, domed Actua 360 display. Its edge-to-edge Corning Gorilla Glass 5 screen reaches up to 3,000 nits, while support for the DCI-P3 colour gamut helps deliver richer and more accurate colours. The watch is built for fitness and wellness, with multi-path heart-rate sensing, ECG, SpO2, skin-temperature, sleep and stress tracking. Dual-frequency GPS improves route accuracy during outdoor workouts, while 50+ exercise modes provide detailed activity tracking.

Specifications Display 41mm Actua 360 domed AMOLED IP/Water Rating IP68 + 5 ATM Battery Up to 30 hours Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC Sports Tracking Modes 50+ workout modes Health Tracking Features Heart-rate monitoring, ECG, SpO2, sleep tracking, stress/body-response tracking, skin-temperature monitoring and activity recognition Reason to buy Lightweight and comfortable design Good connectivity Great features Reason to avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the smartwatch comfortable and appreciate its amazing features, with one noting its incredible apps and options. They like its appearance and connectivity, with one mentioning seamless pairing and another noting how it syncs with phone apps.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its connectivity, design and health tracking features.

The Garmin Forerunner 165 comes with a bright 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen, traditional five-button controls and a colourful full-screen interface. Its 390 x 390-pixel AMOLED panel delivers vivid colours, sharp workout data and excellent readability. The display is paired with Garmin's extensive health and fitness tracking suite, including wrist-based heart-rate monitoring, Pulse Ox, sleep tracking, stress monitoring and Body Battery energy insights. GPS, recovery metrics and personalised training recommendations further make it a strong choice for runners.

Specifications Display 1.2-inch AMOLED IP/Water Rating 5 ATM Battery Up to 11 days Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, ANT+, GPS and Garmin Pay/NFC Sports Tracking Modes 25+ built-in activity profiles Health Tracking Features Heart rate, Pulse Ox/SpO2, sleep stages and sleep score, stress, Body Battery, recovery time, fitness age, HRV and women's health tracking Reason to buy Good fitness tracking features Accurate features Comfortable design Reason to avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the smartwatch to be of amazing quality and appreciate its features. They consider it worth the money and praise its fitness capabilities, particularly for running and cardio activities.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its design and health tracking features.

Top features of the best smartwatches in India MODEL DISPLAY BATTERY IP RATING Amazfit Balance 2 1.5-inch AMOLED Up to 21 days 10 ATM Samsung Galaxy Watch9 1.34-inch Super AMOLED Up to 40 hours IP68 + 5ATM Apple Watch Series 11 42mm OLED Up to 24 hours IP6X dust + 50m water resistance Google Pixel Watch 4 41mm AMOLED Up to 30 hours IP68 + 5 ATM Garmin Forerunner 165 1.2-inch AMOLED Up to 11 days 5 ATM Similar articles for you I found 6 washing machines that tackle stubborn stains without extra scrubbing

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