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5 Smartwatches that track your heart rate more accurately: Top picks for you before Amazon sale ends

Smartwatches and fitness trackers are available at a discount of up to 65% on the last day of the Amazon Great Freedom Fest 2026.

Published12 Aug 2026, 06:34 PM IST
These are the best smartwatches with heart-rate tracking features.
These are the best smartwatches with heart-rate tracking features.(Amazon)
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By Shweta Ganjoo

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.

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A smartwatch is no longer a fashion accessory that can count your steps, ring an alarm or show you notifications. Modern smartwatches are not just mini mobile phones, they are also compact health trackers. Among others, these smartwatches come with heart-rate monitors. This feature is useful for tracking workouts, resting heart rate and changes in your daily activity. That said, if accurate readings are important to you, simply choosing a smartwatch with a heart-rate sensor may not be enough.

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Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Smartwatches available in the market right now use improved sensors and smarter algorithms to deliver more reliable heart-rate data, even during workouts and other demanding activities. Some also offer continuous monitoring, ECG readings, blood oxygen tracking and detailed fitness insights, giving you a more complete picture of your health and performance.

With so many options available across different price ranges, finding a smartwatch that combines accurate heart-rate tracking with useful features can be challenging. We have shortlisted five models that stand out for their heart-rate monitoring capabilities, overall fitness features and everyday usability. If you are planning to buy a smartwatch primarily for fitness and health tracking, these are five options worth considering in 2026.

Best smartwatch for heart rate tracking in India

The Amazfit Balance 2 combines a premium watch-like design with a bright 1.5-inch AMOLED touchscreen protected by scratch-resistant sapphire glass. Its 480×480-pixel resolution and up to 2,000-nit peak brightness make workout data, notifications and watch faces easy to view. For health tracking, it uses Amazfit’s BioTracker 6.0 PPG sensor to monitor heart rate and recovery-related metrics, alongside sleep, blood oxygen and other wellness measurements. It also supports more than 170 sports modes, dual-band GPS and 10 ATM water resistance.

Specifications

Display
1.5-inch AMOLED
IP/Water Rating
10 ATM
Battery
658mAh; up to 21 days
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.2, BLE, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, dual-band GPS
Sports Tracking Modes
170+ sports modes
Health Tracking Features
BioTracker 6.0 PPG, heart-rate monitoring, SpO2, sleep, HRV, stress and recovery tracking

Reason to buy

High accuracy

Long battery life

Good design

Reason to avoid

Display is a fingerprint magnet

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this smartwatch exceptional, praising its premium design and gorgeous 1.5-inch AMOLED display. The watch performs well, with great GPS accuracy for running and reliable sleep tracking features. They appreciate its battery life, value for money, and features.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its display, accuracy and battery life.

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Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

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The Samsung Galaxy Watch9 gets a 1.34-inch Super AMOLED display that is protected by sapphire crystal. Its 438×438 resolution, 16-million-colour depth and brightness of up to 3,000 nits help deliver crisp, vivid visuals with strong colour reproduction. For health tracking, the upgraded Samsung BioActive Sensor works with optical and electrical heart sensors, alongside a bioelectrical impedance sensor and temperature sensor. It can track heart rate, ECG, sleep, blood oxygen, body composition and other wellness metrics. The watch also supports GPS, multiple workout modes and 5ATM water resistance.

Specifications

Display
1.34-inch Super AMOLED
IP/Water Rating
IP68 + 5ATM
Battery
390mAh; up to 40 hours with AOD off
Connectivity
Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz/5GHz, NFC, GPS
Sports Tracking Modes
100+ sports modes
Health Tracking Features
Heart-rate monitoring, ECG, sleep tracking, SpO2, body composition, skin-temperature tracking, HRV, stress and advanced wellness tracking

Reason to buy

Excellent display

Comprehensive health tracking

Lightweight design

Reason to avoid

Slow charging

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this smartwatch exceptional and they praise its lightweight design, its bright and vibrant display, its health-tracking features and its sports modes.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its display and health tracking features.

The Apple Watch Series 11 pairs its familiar aluminium design with a bright Always-On Retina display featuring wide-angle OLED technology and LTPO3 for smooth, power-efficient visuals. The 42mm version offers a 374×446-pixel resolution and up to 2,000 nits peak brightness, while the Ion-X glass has twice the scratch resistance of the previous generation. For health tracking, it features a third-generation optical heart sensor and electrical heart sensor for heart-rate monitoring and ECG, along with blood oxygen, temperature, sleep, HRV and activity tracking. It also supports hypertension notifications, sleep-apnoea notifications and detailed workout metrics.

Specifications

Display
42mm Always-On Retina OLED display
IP/Water Rating
IP6X dust resistance + 50m water resistance
Battery
Up to 24 hours
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 4 (2.4GHz/5GHz), GPS
Sports Tracking Modes
Running, cycling, swimming, hiking, HIIT, yoga, strength training, rowing, skiing, multisport and more
Health Tracking Features
Heart rate, ECG, blood oxygen, sleep stages, sleep score, HRV, temperature, irregular rhythm notifications, hypertension notifications and sleep-apnoea notifications

Reason to buy

Long battery life

Great design

Accurate features

Reason to avoid

Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the Apple Watch's appearance superb, with one noting it's one of the best smartwatch options available. The device receives positive feedback for its battery life.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its display, battery and health tracking features.

The Google Pixel Watch 4 combines a refined, rounded aluminium design with a brighter, domed Actua 360 display. Its edge-to-edge Corning Gorilla Glass 5 screen reaches up to 3,000 nits, while support for the DCI-P3 colour gamut helps deliver richer and more accurate colours. The watch is built for fitness and wellness, with multi-path heart-rate sensing, ECG, SpO2, skin-temperature, sleep and stress tracking. Dual-frequency GPS improves route accuracy during outdoor workouts, while 50+ exercise modes provide detailed activity tracking.

Specifications

Display
41mm Actua 360 domed AMOLED
IP/Water Rating
IP68 + 5 ATM
Battery
Up to 30 hours
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC
Sports Tracking Modes
50+ workout modes
Health Tracking Features
Heart-rate monitoring, ECG, SpO2, sleep tracking, stress/body-response tracking, skin-temperature monitoring and activity recognition

Reason to buy

Lightweight and comfortable design

Good connectivity

Great features

Reason to avoid

Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the smartwatch comfortable and appreciate its amazing features, with one noting its incredible apps and options. They like its appearance and connectivity, with one mentioning seamless pairing and another noting how it syncs with phone apps.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its connectivity, design and health tracking features.

The Garmin Forerunner 165 comes with a bright 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen, traditional five-button controls and a colourful full-screen interface. Its 390 x 390-pixel AMOLED panel delivers vivid colours, sharp workout data and excellent readability. The display is paired with Garmin's extensive health and fitness tracking suite, including wrist-based heart-rate monitoring, Pulse Ox, sleep tracking, stress monitoring and Body Battery energy insights. GPS, recovery metrics and personalised training recommendations further make it a strong choice for runners.

Specifications

Display
1.2-inch AMOLED
IP/Water Rating
5 ATM
Battery
Up to 11 days
Connectivity
Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, ANT+, GPS and Garmin Pay/NFC
Sports Tracking Modes
25+ built-in activity profiles
Health Tracking Features
Heart rate, Pulse Ox/SpO2, sleep stages and sleep score, stress, Body Battery, recovery time, fitness age, HRV and women's health tracking

Reason to buy

Good fitness tracking features

Accurate features

Comfortable design

Reason to avoid

Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the smartwatch to be of amazing quality and appreciate its features. They consider it worth the money and praise its fitness capabilities, particularly for running and cardio activities.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its design and health tracking features.

Top features of the best smartwatches in India

MODEL

DISPLAY

BATTERY

IP RATING

Amazfit Balance 21.5-inch AMOLEDUp to 21 days10 ATM
Samsung Galaxy Watch91.34-inch Super AMOLEDUp to 40 hoursIP68 + 5ATM
Apple Watch Series 1142mm OLEDUp to 24 hoursIP6X dust + 50m water resistance
Google Pixel Watch 441mm AMOLEDUp to 30 hoursIP68 + 5 ATM
Garmin Forerunner 1651.2-inch AMOLEDUp to 11 days5 ATM

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HomeGadgets And Appliances5 Smartwatches that track your heart rate more accurately: Top picks for you before Amazon sale ends

FAQs

Do I need built-in GPS in a smartwatch?

Built-in GPS is useful for runners, cyclists, hikers and anyone who wants to record routes, distance and pace without carrying a phone. If you mainly want notifications, step counting and basic workouts, connected GPS using your smartphone may be sufficient.

What health features should I check before buying a smartwatch?

Look for heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking, SpO2, stress monitoring and, on selected premium models, ECG, skin-temperature and HRV tracking.

Is smartwatch health tracking accurate?

Smartwatches can provide useful wellness and fitness trends, but they should not be treated as medical-grade devices unless specifically approved for a particular medical purpose. Accuracy can vary between models and activities.

What IP rating or water resistance should I look for?

5 ATM water resistance is useful for swimming and regular water-based activities.

Which smartwatch features should I avoid paying extra for?

Avoid paying a premium for features you will never use. For example, hundreds of sports modes, decorative watch faces or Bluetooth calling may not matter if your priority is running and health tracking.

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