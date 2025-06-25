5 solo microwaves in 2025 that make cooking easier, compact picks for small kitchens and everyday heating needs

If your microwave use mostly comes down to heating leftovers, warming a cup of tea or softening something from the fridge, a solo microwave still makes a lot of sense in 2025. It keeps things simple and does what most people actually need day to day.
This list focuses on five models that are easy to use and fit well into daily routines. They're not loaded with features you’ll ignore and don’t try to do more than they should. For anyone setting up a kitchen or replacing an old appliance, these are the kind of microwaves that just quietly do their job.
Some days all you need is a microwave that doesn’t get in the way. This 20 litre unit from LG handles the everyday cooking basics like warming, defrosting, or making a quick bite without asking you to read a manual.
With its Indian auto-cook options and I-Wave tech, heating feels more even and consistent. The anti-bacterial cavity and steam clean feature are simple touches that help keep things tidy with less effort.
Easy to use with clear buttons
Even heating with I-Wave
No grill or convection option for baking or roasting
LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS2043BP, Black, Health plus Menu, I-Wave Technology, Indian Cuisine, Even Reheat & Defrost, Auto Cook Menu, Anti-Bacterial Cavity & Steam Clean)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Heats well and easy to use for everyday cooking
Why choose this product?
It does what most people need without trying to do more.
You know the kind of microwave your parents had that just worked every single time? This one feels like that. The IFB 20 litre runs on mechanical dials and skips the extras. It’s the kind of solo unit you just turn on and trust.
For heating leftovers or thawing something straight from the freezer, this microwave does what’s needed without screens or sound alerts. Simple knobs, steady power, and nothing to overthink or get wrong.
Reliable mechanical dials
Heats food evenly
Lacks pre-set cooking programs
IFB 20 Litre Solo Microwave Oven (20PM-MEC2B, Mechanical Knob,Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Good for everyday heating and very simple to use.
Why choose this product?
It does what you expect without making anything harder.
If you're the kind of person who sticks to a few favourite meals and reheats leftovers like a pro, this 25 litre Panasonic microwave fits right in. It has just the right balance between space and simple cooking tools.
What sets it apart is the 85 auto cook menus. It doesn’t overload you but gives enough preset options to keep things varied. For a solo microwave built around real food habits, this one feels thoughtfully done.
Larger 25L capacity for families
Good number of auto cook menus
No grill or convection options
Black exterior may show smudges
Panasonic 25L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST310QBFG, Black, 85 Auto Cook Menus)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say it's easy to use and big enough for a small family.
Why choose this product?
It gives more room for cooking without adding extra steps.
There’s something nice about a microwave that just works when you need it. This 20 litre model from Godrej is made for daily reheating and light cooking, without extra screens or touch panels. You turn the knob, set the time, and get on with your day.
Its heat spreads better than usual thanks to the multi-distribution system. For a single-use microwave that does what it says without extra layers, this one stays true to its job.
Even heating with multi-distribution
Simple knob controls
No digital features
No auto menus or grill
Godrej 20 L Multi Distribution System for Even and Faster Cooking, Solo Microwave Oven With 5 Power Levels (GMX 20SA2, Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
It works smoothly and gets the job done for daily use.
Why choose this product?
Choose this because heating spreads better so food gets warmed evenly each time.
This Panasonic microwave feels built for everyday routines. It handles the basics like heating, defrosting, and quick meals without adding anything extra you don’t really need. The size fits well in most kitchens and doesn't take much to get used to.
With 51 preloaded menus, it’s easy to warm up something familiar or try a few new things without thinking too much about settings. A solo microwave that just lets you get on with your day.
Good number of one-touch menus
No learning curve to operate
Does not support baking or grilling
Silver body may smudge easily
Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver, 51 Auto Menus)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Simple to use and makes daily heating quicker.
Why choose this product?
Makes quick cooking easier with menu options that actually help.
A solo microwave is the most basic type of microwave oven. It uses just microwave energy to heat or cook food without any grill or fan-based heating. That means it's meant for things like reheating, defrosting, and cooking simple meals. Grill and convection models in comparison include additional heating elements. The grill helps with browning or crisping and convection allows baking and roasting. If you don’t need those extras a solo unit keeps things simple.
Yes you can cook in a solo microwave though it depends on what you’re trying to make. It handles basic cooking like steamed vegetables, rice pasta soups or quick mug recipes quite well. While it’s not designed for baking cakes or making crisp dishes it’s more than just a reheating box. For many people especially those living alone or with limited kitchen space a solo microwave can cover most day to day cooking needs.
Cavity type might not be the first thing you notice when buying a solo microwave, but it makes a difference in how easy it is to live with. Ceramic interiors are easier to clean and resist stains and smells, which is helpful if you reheat things like curries often. Stainless steel reflects heat better but may take more effort to wipe down. Powder-coated cavities are common in entry-level models. They work well but may show wear and stains sooner with frequent use.
Solo microwaves are best for dishes that don’t need browning or baking. You can make things like boiled potatoes, steamed vegetables, porridge mug cakes, microwave rice, soft cooked eggs or instant noodles. They’re also handy for softening frozen food, melting chocolate or heating milk and soups. If you keep expectations realistic and work with microwave safe recipes there’s quite a lot a solo microwave can handle with ease.
|Solo Microwaves
|Interior
|Control Type
|Special Features
|LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS2043BP)
|Anti-bacterial cavity
|Membrane keypad
|I-Wave Technology, Health Plus Menu, Steam Clean
|IFB 20 Litre Solo Microwave Oven (20PM-MEC2B)
|Powder-coated cavity
|Mechanical jog dial
|Auto Defrost, Overheat Protection, 5 Power Levels
|Panasonic 25L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST310QBFG)
|Stainless steel cavity
|Touch membrane panel
|85 Auto Cook Menus, 900W Power, Simple Panel
|Godrej 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (GMX 20SA2, Black)
|Powder-coated cavity
|Mechanical jog dial
|Multi Distribution Heating, Child Lock, 5 Power Levels
|Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver)
|Stainless steel cavity
|Touch membrane panel
|Vapor Clean, 51 Auto Menus, Compact Size for Daily Use
Best microwave oven brands in 2025: Top 10 options from major brands to simplify your cooking
Best microwave oven in 2025: Top 10 expert-recommended models for Indian kitchens focused on safety and speed
Best microwave oven hacks: Enjoy delicious meals with pre-set menus and smart functions for easy cooking
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
Can I bake in a solo microwave?
No, solo microwaves do not support baking as they lack convection features.
Is a solo microwave good for Indian cooking?
Yes, for simple dishes like poha, rice, and reheating curries.
Does a solo microwave have a grill?
No, solo models don’t include a grilling function.
Can I cook non-veg food in a solo microwave?
Yes, you can cook or reheat meat, but without browning or crisping.
What utensils can I use in a solo microwave?
Use only microwave-safe glass, ceramic, or specific microwave plastics.