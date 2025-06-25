Subscribe

5 solo microwaves in 2025 that make cooking easier, compact picks for small kitchens and everyday heating needs

From heating leftovers to quick defrosts, these 5 solo microwaves in 2025 offer the right mix of size, speed and simplicity for small kitchens and everyday cooking.

Kanika Budhiraja
Published25 Jun 2025, 01:10 PM IST
Solo microwave is a major mood just you, a plate of food, and no instructions needed.
Solo microwave is a major mood just you, a plate of food, and no instructions needed.

If your microwave use mostly comes down to heating leftovers, warming a cup of tea or softening something from the fridge, a solo microwave still makes a lot of sense in 2025. It keeps things simple and does what most people actually need day to day.

Our Picks

This list focuses on five models that are easy to use and fit well into daily routines. They're not loaded with features you’ll ignore and don’t try to do more than they should. For anyone setting up a kitchen or replacing an old appliance, these are the kind of microwaves that just quietly do their job.

Some days all you need is a microwave that doesn’t get in the way. This 20 litre unit from LG handles the everyday cooking basics like warming, defrosting, or making a quick bite without asking you to read a manual.

With its Indian auto-cook options and I-Wave tech, heating feels more even and consistent. The anti-bacterial cavity and steam clean feature are simple touches that help keep things tidy with less effort.

Specifications

Capacity
20 Litres
Type
Solo Microwave Oven
Features
I-Wave Technology, Health Plus Menu, Indian Cuisine Presets, Auto Cook, Child Lock, Defrost
Interior
Anti-Bacterial Cavity with Steam Clean
Auto Cook Menu
44 preset options

Reason to buy

Easy to use with clear buttons

Even heating with I-Wave

Reason to avoid

No grill or convection option for baking or roasting

LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS2043BP, Black, Health plus Menu, I-Wave Technology, Indian Cuisine, Even Reheat & Defrost, Auto Cook Menu, Anti-Bacterial Cavity & Steam Clean)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Heats well and easy to use for everyday cooking

Why choose this product?

It does what most people need without trying to do more.

You know the kind of microwave your parents had that just worked every single time? This one feels like that. The IFB 20 litre runs on mechanical dials and skips the extras. It’s the kind of solo unit you just turn on and trust.

For heating leftovers or thawing something straight from the freezer, this microwave does what’s needed without screens or sound alerts. Simple knobs, steady power, and nothing to overthink or get wrong.

Specifications

Capacity
20 Litres
Type
Solo Microwave Oven
Controls
Mechanical knobs
Special Features
Anti bacterial cavity, Auto Defrost, Overheating Protection, Timer Option

Reason to buy

Reliable mechanical dials

Heats food evenly

Reason to avoid

Lacks pre-set cooking programs

IFB 20 Litre Solo Microwave Oven (20PM-MEC2B, Mechanical Knob,Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Good for everyday heating and very simple to use.

Why choose this product?

It does what you expect without making anything harder.

If you're the kind of person who sticks to a few favourite meals and reheats leftovers like a pro, this 25 litre Panasonic microwave fits right in. It has just the right balance between space and simple cooking tools.

What sets it apart is the 85 auto cook menus. It doesn’t overload you but gives enough preset options to keep things varied. For a solo microwave built around real food habits, this one feels thoughtfully done.

Specifications

Capacity
25 Litres
Type
Solo Microwave Oven
Auto Cook
85 pre set menus
Control Type
Touch membrane panel
Special Features
Auto Cook, Shortcut Keys, Timer, Digital Control, One Touch Button

Reason to buy

Larger 25L capacity for families

Good number of auto cook menus

Reason to avoid

No grill or convection options

Black exterior may show smudges

Panasonic 25L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST310QBFG, Black, 85 Auto Cook Menus)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say it's easy to use and big enough for a small family.

Why choose this product?

It gives more room for cooking without adding extra steps.

There’s something nice about a microwave that just works when you need it. This 20 litre model from Godrej is made for daily reheating and light cooking, without extra screens or touch panels. You turn the knob, set the time, and get on with your day.

Its heat spreads better than usual thanks to the multi-distribution system. For a single-use microwave that does what it says without extra layers, this one stays true to its job.

Specifications

Capacity
20 Litres
Type
Solo Microwave Oven
Heating
Multi Distribution System
Power Levels
5
Controls
Mechanical jog dials

Reason to buy

Even heating with multi-distribution

Simple knob controls

Reason to avoid

No digital features

No auto menus or grill

Godrej 20 L Multi Distribution System for Even and Faster Cooking, Solo Microwave Oven With 5 Power Levels (GMX 20SA2, Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

It works smoothly and gets the job done for daily use.

Why choose this product?

Choose this because heating spreads better so food gets warmed evenly each time.

This Panasonic microwave feels built for everyday routines. It handles the basics like heating, defrosting, and quick meals without adding anything extra you don’t really need. The size fits well in most kitchens and doesn't take much to get used to.

With 51 preloaded menus, it’s easy to warm up something familiar or try a few new things without thinking too much about settings. A solo microwave that just lets you get on with your day.

Specifications

Capacity
20 Litres
Type
Solo Microwave Oven
Auto Cook
51 preset menus
Controls
Touch membrane panel
Special Features
Defrost, Turntable, Auto Heat, Timer, Compact, Vapor Clean, Auto Cook

Reason to buy

Good number of one-touch menus

No learning curve to operate

Reason to avoid

Does not support baking or grilling

Silver body may smudge easily

Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver, 51 Auto Menus)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Simple to use and makes daily heating quicker.

Why choose this product?

Makes quick cooking easier with menu options that actually help.

What is a solo microwave and how is it different from grill or convection models?

A solo microwave is the most basic type of microwave oven. It uses just microwave energy to heat or cook food without any grill or fan-based heating. That means it's meant for things like reheating, defrosting, and cooking simple meals. Grill and convection models in comparison include additional heating elements. The grill helps with browning or crisping and convection allows baking and roasting. If you don’t need those extras a solo unit keeps things simple.

Can you cook food in a solo microwave or is it only for reheating?

Yes you can cook in a solo microwave though it depends on what you’re trying to make. It handles basic cooking like steamed vegetables, rice pasta soups or quick mug recipes quite well. While it’s not designed for baking cakes or making crisp dishes it’s more than just a reheating box. For many people especially those living alone or with limited kitchen space a solo microwave can cover most day to day cooking needs.

How important is cavity type (ceramic, stainless, powder-coated) in a solo microwave?

Cavity type might not be the first thing you notice when buying a solo microwave, but it makes a difference in how easy it is to live with. Ceramic interiors are easier to clean and resist stains and smells, which is helpful if you reheat things like curries often. Stainless steel reflects heat better but may take more effort to wipe down. Powder-coated cavities are common in entry-level models. They work well but may show wear and stains sooner with frequent use.

What types of dishes can you prepare using a solo microwave?

Solo microwaves are best for dishes that don’t need browning or baking. You can make things like boiled potatoes, steamed vegetables, porridge mug cakes, microwave rice, soft cooked eggs or instant noodles. They’re also handy for softening frozen food, melting chocolate or heating milk and soups. If you keep expectations realistic and work with microwave safe recipes there’s quite a lot a solo microwave can handle with ease.

Factors to consider when purchasing a solo microwave:

  • Capacity: Choose based on your family size (17 to 20L for singles, 20 to 25L for small families)
  • Power Levels: More levels offer better control for different foods
  • Control Type: Mechanical knobs are simple, touch panels offer more precision
  • Auto Cook Menus: Useful for quick meals if included
  • Build Quality: Look for a durable body and easy to clean cavity
  • Size and Placement: Make sure it fits your counter space

Top 3 features of the 5 solo microwaves:

Solo MicrowavesInteriorControl TypeSpecial Features
LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS2043BP)Anti-bacterial cavityMembrane keypadI-Wave Technology, Health Plus Menu, Steam Clean
IFB 20 Litre Solo Microwave Oven (20PM-MEC2B)Powder-coated cavityMechanical jog dialAuto Defrost, Overheat Protection, 5 Power Levels
Panasonic 25L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST310QBFG)Stainless steel cavityTouch membrane panel85 Auto Cook Menus, 900W Power, Simple Panel
Godrej 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (GMX 20SA2, Black)Powder-coated cavityMechanical jog dialMulti Distribution Heating, Child Lock, 5 Power Levels
Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver)Stainless steel cavityTouch membrane panelVapor Clean, 51 Auto Menus, Compact Size for Daily Use

FAQs

Can I bake in a solo microwave?

No, solo microwaves do not support baking as they lack convection features.

Is a solo microwave good for Indian cooking?

Yes, for simple dishes like poha, rice, and reheating curries.

Does a solo microwave have a grill?

No, solo models don’t include a grilling function.

Can I cook non-veg food in a solo microwave?

Yes, you can cook or reheat meat, but without browning or crisping.

What utensils can I use in a solo microwave?

Use only microwave-safe glass, ceramic, or specific microwave plastics.

