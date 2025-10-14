5 star AI washing machines at up to 40% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is bringing incredible deals on 5-star AI washing machines, making it the perfect time to bring home smarter laundry solutions. These washing machines combine advanced AI technology with energy-efficient performance, ensuring your clothes are cleaned gently and effectively while consuming less electricity.

With intelligent wash programs, smart water usage, and adaptive spin cycles, these machines understand your laundry needs and deliver consistent results every time. Leading brands offer models with sleek designs, quiet operations, and large drum capacities, making them suitable for families of all sizes.

The sale offers up to 40% off, helping you get premium features at budget-friendly prices. Smart laundry has never been this accessible. Experience hassle-free washing, save time, and enjoy long-lasting performance. Don’t miss this chance to bring home a washing machine that works efficiently while keeping your utility bills in check.

Experience smart and energy-efficient laundry with the Samsung 8 kg AI washing machine. Equipped with Eco Bubble Technology and Bubble Soak, it cleans clothes gently yet effectively while saving water and energy. The AI Control and Wi-Fi feature allow remote operation and optimised wash cycles for perfect results. Hygiene Steam removes 99.9% germs, making it ideal for family use.

With 21 wash programs, a 1400 RPM Digital Inverter Motor, and a durable Diamond Drum, this fully-automatic front load machine combines performance and convenience. Get up to 39% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Specifications Capacity 8 kg Spin Speed 1400 RPM Energy Rating 5 Star Wash Programs 21 Connectivity Wi-Fi & AI Control

The IFB 7 kg AI-powered top load washing machine delivers powerful cleaning with DeepClean® Technology and ActivMix for faster detergent action. Aqua Energie treats hard water, protecting fabric colours and improving wash quality. Its neural network AI detects fabric type and load, optimising water usage and wash cycles.

With a 5-star energy rating, 720 RPM spin, and 8+1 wash programs, it ensures efficient, gentle, and hygienic cleaning for families. Grab up to 25% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Specifications Capacity 7 kg Spin Speed 720 RPM Energy Rating 5 Star Wash Programs 9 Drum Material Stainless Steel

The Bosch 9 kg AI Active Water+ front load washing machine delivers premium cleaning with minimal water and energy use. Its Anti Stain and Iron Steam Assist features remove tough stains and reduce wrinkles, while Allergy Plus ensures hygienic washes.

The 1200 RPM spin and SoftCare Drum protect fabrics, and 14 specialised wash programs cater to all clothing types. In-built heater and AI technology optimise every cycle for efficiency. Grab up to 27% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Specifications Capacity 9 kg Spin Speed 1200 RPM Energy Rating 5 Star Wash Programs 14 Drum Material Stainless Steel

The Samsung 10 kg AI Top Load Washing Machine brings smart cleaning to large households. Featuring Ecobubble, AI Wash, AI Energy Mode, and AI VRT+, it saves water and energy while delivering gentle, thorough cleaning. The 700 RPM Digital Inverter Motor, 12 wash programs, and Diamond Drum protect fabrics and reduce wear.

Wi-Fi connectivity and a soft-closing door add convenience, while BubbleStorm and Dual Storm technologies ensure spotless results. Get up to 26% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Specifications Capacity 10 kg Spin Speed 700 RPM Energy Rating 5 Star Wash Programs 12 Connectivity Wi-Fi & AI Control

The LG 9 kg AI Direct Drive washing machine combines smart technology with fabric care. Its 6 Motion DD and Hygiene Steam remove allergens and stains while protecting clothes. AI DD intelligently senses fabric weight and softness for optimised cycles.

With Wi-Fi connectivity, 14 wash programs, a 1200 RPM inverter motor, and a durable stainless steel drum, it delivers efficient, quiet, and thorough cleaning. Ideal for large families, this fully-automatic front load machine is available at up to 28% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Specifications Capacity 9 kg Spin Speed 1200 RPM Energy Rating 5 Star Wash Programs 14 Connectivity Wi-Fi & AI Control

The Godrej 10 kg AI Top Load Washing Machine combines smart technology with convenient washing. Its Zero Pressure Technology fills the tub even at ~0 water pressure, while the Acu Wash Drum and Power Wash Technology remove dirt gently yet effectively.

With 10 wash programs, a 650 RPM motor, an inbuilt heater, and a durable steel drum, it delivers efficient and thorough cleaning for large families. This fully-automatic top load machine is available at up to 37% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Specifications Capacity 10 kg Spin Speed 650 RPM Energy Rating 5 Star Wash Programs 10

The Samsung 9 kg AI Ecobubble front load washing machine combines smart technology with energy-efficient cleaning. With Super Speed wash, Hygiene Steam, and AI Energy Mode, it removes 99.9% germs while saving water and electricity. The 1400 RPM Digital Inverter Motor, 14 wash programs, and 2nd Diamond Drum protect fabrics and reduce wear.

Wi-Fi connectivity and AI Control make operations convenient, while SpaceMax design provides more capacity without increasing size. Get up to 26% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Specifications Capacity 9 kg Spin Speed 1400 RPM Energy Rating 5 Star Wash Programs 14 Connectivity Wi-Fi & AI Control

The IFB 8 kg AI-powered front load washing machine delivers superior cleaning with PowerSteam®, 9 Swirl, and Steam Refresh features. Its Eco Inverter motor and AI technology optimise water usage, wash actions, and cycle duration for better fabric care. With 1200 RPM spin speed, 10+1+10 app-controlled wash programs, and Aqua Energie water-softening technology, it handles delicates and tough stains efficiently.

Durable Crescent Moon Drum ensures gentle washing. Get up to 27% off on this 5-star energy-rated washing machine during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Specifications Capacity 8 kg Spin Speed 1200 RPM Energy Rating 5 Star Wash Programs 10+1+10 App Programs Special Feature PowerSteam®, Aqua Energie, AI Technology

The IFB 11 kg AI-powered front load washing machine is perfect for large families, offering advanced cleaning with PowerSteam®, 9 Swirl, and Steam Refresh features. Its AI technology and Eco Inverter motor optimise water usage, wash actions, and cycle duration for superior fabric care.

With 1400 RPM spin speed, 10+1+10 app-controlled wash programs, and Aqua Energie water-softening system, it efficiently handles tough stains and delicates. The Crescent Moon Drum ensures gentle washing, while inbuilt heater and Wi-Fi control add convenience.

Specifications Capacity 11 kg Spin Speed 1400 RPM Energy Rating 5 Star Wash Programs 10+1+10 App Programs Special Features PowerSteam®, Aqua Energie, AI Technology, Steam Refresh, Wi-Fi Enabled

The Samsung 8 kg fully-automatic top load washing machine combines AI Wash, AI Energy Mode, Ecobubble, and Wi-Fi connectivity for efficient, gentle, and quick cleaning. Its 700 RPM Digital Inverter motor and AI VRT+ technology reduce vibration while saving up to 20% energy.

Designed for large families, it offers 12 wash programs, including Super Speed and Delicates, along with BubbleStorm and Dual Storm features. The 2nd Diamond Drum ensures fabric-friendly washing, while Soft Closing Door, Child Lock, and Smart Control add convenience.

Specifications Capacity 8 kg Spin Speed 700 RPM Energy Rating 5 Star Wash Programs 12 including AI Wash, Super Speed, Delicates Special Features AI Energy Mode, Ecobubble, AI VRT+, Wi-Fi, BubbleStorm, Dual Storm

