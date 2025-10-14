5 star AI washing machines at up to 40% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Get up to 40% off on 5-star AI washing machines during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Smart, energy-efficient, and reliable, these deals make premium laundry care affordable.

Aishwarya Faraswal
Published14 Oct 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Upgrade laundry smartly with the best 5-star AI washing machines at up to 40% off this festival.
Upgrade laundry smartly with the best 5-star AI washing machines at up to 40% off this festival.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is bringing incredible deals on 5-star AI washing machines, making it the perfect time to bring home smarter laundry solutions. These washing machines combine advanced AI technology with energy-efficient performance, ensuring your clothes are cleaned gently and effectively while consuming less electricity.

Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, AI Control, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW80T504DAX1TL, Hygiene Steam, Inox)

₹33,990

IFB 7 Kg 5 Star with Deep Clean® Technology, AI Powered, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (TL701MG1, ActivMix, Aqua Energie, Med Grey)

₹17,990

Bosch 9Kg, 5 Star, AI Acitve Water+, Anti Stain, Iron Steam Assist, Anti Tangle Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WGA2420SIN, In-Built Heater, Allergy Plus, Anti Wrinkle, Dark Silver)

₹37,990

Samsung Smart Choice 10 Kg, 5 Star, AI Wash, Ecobubble, AI Energy Mode, AI VRT+, Soft Closing Door, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80F10E2LTL, Lavender Gray)

₹24,990

LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black)

₹37,990

With intelligent wash programs, smart water usage, and adaptive spin cycles, these machines understand your laundry needs and deliver consistent results every time. Leading brands offer models with sleek designs, quiet operations, and large drum capacities, making them suitable for families of all sizes.

The sale offers up to 40% off, helping you get premium features at budget-friendly prices. Smart laundry has never been this accessible. Experience hassle-free washing, save time, and enjoy long-lasting performance. Don’t miss this chance to bring home a washing machine that works efficiently while keeping your utility bills in check.

Experience smart and energy-efficient laundry with the Samsung 8 kg AI washing machine. Equipped with Eco Bubble Technology and Bubble Soak, it cleans clothes gently yet effectively while saving water and energy. The AI Control and Wi-Fi feature allow remote operation and optimised wash cycles for perfect results. Hygiene Steam removes 99.9% germs, making it ideal for family use.

With 21 wash programs, a 1400 RPM Digital Inverter Motor, and a durable Diamond Drum, this fully-automatic front load machine combines performance and convenience. Get up to 39% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Specifications

Capacity
8 kg
Spin Speed
1400 RPM
Energy Rating
5 Star
Wash Programs
21
Connectivity
Wi-Fi & AI Control

The IFB 7 kg AI-powered top load washing machine delivers powerful cleaning with DeepClean® Technology and ActivMix for faster detergent action. Aqua Energie treats hard water, protecting fabric colours and improving wash quality. Its neural network AI detects fabric type and load, optimising water usage and wash cycles.

With a 5-star energy rating, 720 RPM spin, and 8+1 wash programs, it ensures efficient, gentle, and hygienic cleaning for families. Grab up to 25% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Specifications

Capacity
7 kg
Spin Speed
720 RPM
Energy Rating
5 Star
Wash Programs
9
Drum Material
Stainless Steel

The Bosch 9 kg AI Active Water+ front load washing machine delivers premium cleaning with minimal water and energy use. Its Anti Stain and Iron Steam Assist features remove tough stains and reduce wrinkles, while Allergy Plus ensures hygienic washes.

The 1200 RPM spin and SoftCare Drum protect fabrics, and 14 specialised wash programs cater to all clothing types. In-built heater and AI technology optimise every cycle for efficiency. Grab up to 27% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Specifications

Capacity
9 kg
Spin Speed
1200 RPM
Energy Rating
5 Star
Wash Programs
14
Drum Material
Stainless Steel

The Samsung 10 kg AI Top Load Washing Machine brings smart cleaning to large households. Featuring Ecobubble, AI Wash, AI Energy Mode, and AI VRT+, it saves water and energy while delivering gentle, thorough cleaning. The 700 RPM Digital Inverter Motor, 12 wash programs, and Diamond Drum protect fabrics and reduce wear.

Wi-Fi connectivity and a soft-closing door add convenience, while BubbleStorm and Dual Storm technologies ensure spotless results. Get up to 26% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Specifications

Capacity
10 kg
Spin Speed
700 RPM
Energy Rating
5 Star
Wash Programs
12
Connectivity
Wi-Fi & AI Control

The LG 9 kg AI Direct Drive washing machine combines smart technology with fabric care. Its 6 Motion DD and Hygiene Steam remove allergens and stains while protecting clothes. AI DD intelligently senses fabric weight and softness for optimised cycles.

With Wi-Fi connectivity, 14 wash programs, a 1200 RPM inverter motor, and a durable stainless steel drum, it delivers efficient, quiet, and thorough cleaning. Ideal for large families, this fully-automatic front load machine is available at up to 28% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Specifications

Capacity
9 kg
Spin Speed
1200 RPM
Energy Rating
5 Star
Wash Programs
14
Connectivity
Wi-Fi & AI Control

The Godrej 10 kg AI Top Load Washing Machine combines smart technology with convenient washing. Its Zero Pressure Technology fills the tub even at ~0 water pressure, while the Acu Wash Drum and Power Wash Technology remove dirt gently yet effectively.

With 10 wash programs, a 650 RPM motor, an inbuilt heater, and a durable steel drum, it delivers efficient and thorough cleaning for large families. This fully-automatic top load machine is available at up to 37% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Specifications

Capacity
10 kg
Spin Speed
650 RPM
Energy Rating
5 Star
Wash Programs
10

The Samsung 9 kg AI Ecobubble front load washing machine combines smart technology with energy-efficient cleaning. With Super Speed wash, Hygiene Steam, and AI Energy Mode, it removes 99.9% germs while saving water and electricity. The 1400 RPM Digital Inverter Motor, 14 wash programs, and 2nd Diamond Drum protect fabrics and reduce wear.

Wi-Fi connectivity and AI Control make operations convenient, while SpaceMax design provides more capacity without increasing size. Get up to 26% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Specifications

Capacity
9 kg
Spin Speed
1400 RPM
Energy Rating
5 Star
Wash Programs
14
Connectivity
Wi-Fi & AI Control

The IFB 8 kg AI-powered front load washing machine delivers superior cleaning with PowerSteam®, 9 Swirl, and Steam Refresh features. Its Eco Inverter motor and AI technology optimise water usage, wash actions, and cycle duration for better fabric care. With 1200 RPM spin speed, 10+1+10 app-controlled wash programs, and Aqua Energie water-softening technology, it handles delicates and tough stains efficiently.

Durable Crescent Moon Drum ensures gentle washing. Get up to 27% off on this 5-star energy-rated washing machine during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Specifications

Capacity
8 kg
Spin Speed
1200 RPM
Energy Rating
5 Star
Wash Programs
10+1+10 App Programs
Special Feature
PowerSteam®, Aqua Energie, AI Technology

The IFB 11 kg AI-powered front load washing machine is perfect for large families, offering advanced cleaning with PowerSteam®, 9 Swirl, and Steam Refresh features. Its AI technology and Eco Inverter motor optimise water usage, wash actions, and cycle duration for superior fabric care.

With 1400 RPM spin speed, 10+1+10 app-controlled wash programs, and Aqua Energie water-softening system, it efficiently handles tough stains and delicates. The Crescent Moon Drum ensures gentle washing, while inbuilt heater and Wi-Fi control add convenience.

Specifications

Capacity
11 kg
Spin Speed
1400 RPM
Energy Rating
5 Star
Wash Programs
10+1+10 App Programs
Special Features
PowerSteam®, Aqua Energie, AI Technology, Steam Refresh, Wi-Fi Enabled

The Samsung 8 kg fully-automatic top load washing machine combines AI Wash, AI Energy Mode, Ecobubble, and Wi-Fi connectivity for efficient, gentle, and quick cleaning. Its 700 RPM Digital Inverter motor and AI VRT+ technology reduce vibration while saving up to 20% energy.

Designed for large families, it offers 12 wash programs, including Super Speed and Delicates, along with BubbleStorm and Dual Storm features. The 2nd Diamond Drum ensures fabric-friendly washing, while Soft Closing Door, Child Lock, and Smart Control add convenience.

Specifications

Capacity
8 kg
Spin Speed
700 RPM
Energy Rating
5 Star
Wash Programs
12 including AI Wash, Super Speed, Delicates
Special Features
AI Energy Mode, Ecobubble, AI VRT+, Wi-Fi, BubbleStorm, Dual Storm

FAQs
AI ensures gentle cleaning, efficient energy use, and customised wash programs for better fabric care and reduced wear and tear.
Yes, most AI washers come with 5-star ratings and AI Energy Mode, saving electricity and water while delivering effective cleaning.
Many models have Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to start, monitor, and customise washes using a smartphone app.
Yes, they automatically adjust wash motions and water temperature for cotton, delicates, wool, synthetics, and other fabrics.
Absolutely, with large drum capacities (8–11 kg) and optimised wash cycles, they handle bigger loads efficiently.

