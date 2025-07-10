5 things Gemini AI on Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 can actually do and 3 it can’t (yet)

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 8 is more than an incremental update. This time, Galaxy Watch 8 pairs advanced hardware with Gemini AI, Google’s popular generative assistant. The goal is very clear which is to bring smarter, more conversational help right on your wrist. But even though Gemini AI aims to do a lot, it shows both useful features and some areas that still don’t work fully. Let us discuss what Gemini AI handles well and where it needs improvement.

5 ways Gemini AI proves useful on the Galaxy Watch 8 1) Summarise Messages and Notifications

One handy feature is how Gemini can turn long emails and notifications into short summaries. If you get a long email with updates and plans, the Galaxy Watch 8 picks out the key details like dates and times. This is easier and faster than opening your phone and reading everything. It is super useful when you are in a rush or travelling somewhere and you need to understand everything in a short span of time.

2. Generate Contextual Quick Replies

Responding on a smartwatch can feel clumsy, but Gemini AI smooths the process by generating suggested replies that match the context of your messages. For example, if a colleague texts, “Can you share the draft by 5 pm?” the watch offers replies like “I’ll send it shortly” or “Running late, will share by evening.” You can tap to send as is or tweak before sending. Over time, the suggestions adapt to your phrasing, making them feel less robotic.

3) Handle Voice Commands Reliably

Voice commands aren’t new on smartwatches, but Gemini AI improves recognition and speed. You can set reminders on Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 like “Remind me to take a break in 30 minutes”, get weather updates, or start workouts simply by speaking. In tests, the watch consistently processed commands quickly and accurately, even in noisy environments. This makes daily interactions noticeably smoother as compared to older voice assistants.

4) Real-Time Language Translation

People who usually travel a lot will appreciate Gemini’s ability to translate short spoken phrases into other languages right on the watch face. If you ask, “Translate ‘Where is the train station?’ into Spanish,” then it will display the translation almost instantly. While it’s not built for complex conversations, it’s effective for quick questions and essential phrases abroad.

5) Health and Activity Insights

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 already offers great health tracking features so Gemini adds another layer by generating daily or weekly summaries. Instead of opening multiple screens, you can ask, “How active was I today?” and you’ll get a brief report covering steps, calories burned, heart rate, and even sleep. This summary format feels more human and less like raw data dumps.

3 Things Gemini AI still can’t do Even though Gemini has many useful features, there are still some things it can’t do.

1) Compose Long Emails or Documents

Gemini AI can draft short replies for you, but it can’t handle longer emails or any kind of document creation on the smartwatch. If you try to dictate a multi paragraph response, it will either stop after a few sentences or prompt you to continue on your smartphone. This limitation keeps the watch as a tool for quick interactions rather than deeper work.

2) Control All Third-Party Apps

Gemini is not yet able to fully integrate with every app you might use on a daily basis. For example, you can’t ask it to post an update to your preferred social platform or manage complex to-do lists in non Google apps. You will still need your smartphone nearby for those kinds of tasks.

3. Predictive Suggestions for Every Routine

While Gemini can offer useful replies and reminders, it doesn’t consistently anticipate your next move the way Google Assistant does on smartphones. You won’t see proactive suggestions to start a playlist when you begin a workout or propose a call when you wrap up a meeting. These predictive touches will likely arrive in future updates.