5 things to consider while building a smart home

Thinking of turning your home into a smart one? Exciting, isn’t it? The idea of staying in a space where a single command does most of the work is indeed tempting. But before you start buying gadgets left and right, you need to do: pause and plan.

First thing you need to understand is that smart homes aren’t just about cool tech. They’re about creating a system that fits your lifestyle. Without the right setup, your devices might clash, your Wi-Fi might lag and the whole setup could end up more frustrating than convenient.

But the good news here is that you don’t need to be a tech expert to get it right. All it takes is 5 simple steps to build a smart home.

Set a budget

Before diving into the world of smart home tech, device how much you’re willing to spend. Start with a core space, like your living room, with a smart speaker, connected lights or a hub and scale gradually based on your needs.

Buying everything upfront may seem convenient, but it comes with higher initial costs, reduced flexibility and limited opportunity to take advantage of ongoing discounts or newer models. Moreover, as you start using the devices, you’ll better understand which features genuinely improve your day-to-day life.

It’s wiser to leave room in your budget for future upgrades because smart homes tend to evolve with their users.

Get an efficient Wi-Fi system

A smart home is only as smart as the network powering it. Every connected device, be it a video doorbell, smart thermostat or voice assistant, relies on your Wi-Fi to function smoothly. As you add more devices, the strain on your existing router increases, potentially leading to slower speeds, lag and unreliable connectivity.

If you’re still using a basic or outdated router, consider upgrading to a Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 7-enabled router, which offers better speed, efficiency and the ability to manage multiple devices simultaneously.

Choose a smart home ecosystem

Smart home devices usually work best within a specific ecosystem, for instance, Apple HomeKit, Google Home or Amazon Alexa. If your household uses a mix of Android and iOS, this decision might need a bit of discussion. You can mix platforms, but it's often simpler to stick to one, at least when starting out.

Smart home controls

While smartphones are the default for managing smart devices, many users prefer voice control through smart speakers for a hands-free experience. These can trigger multiple actions at once using routines. Physical controllers or smart buttons are also useful, especially for kids, guests, or anyone who prefers pressing a button over using an app.

For a more seamless experience, it is advisable to combine a few control methods to make your smart home more accessible and intuitive for everyone.

Using wired devices or wireless devices

Smart devices often come in both wired and wireless variants. Battery-powered options, like outdoor cameras or doorbells, offer easy installation but require regular charging. Hardwired devices provide uninterrupted power and better reliability, though they may need a professional setup.