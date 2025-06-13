5 things to do for best gaming performance on your mobile

If you love gaming on your smartphone, then you must know how annoying lag and stutter can be. The good news is that with a few quick tweaks, you can boost your mobile’s gaming performance and enjoy smoother frame rates. In this guide, we’ve listed a few easy ways to instantly optimise your phone’s gaming performance.

Optimise in-game graphic settings Most of the mobile games are made to automatically switch the graphic settings according to your device's capabilities. But some high-end games offer graphics settings to optimise the gameplay experience according to you.

Games like BLMI and Genshin Impact provide granular settings to change the graphics quality and frame rates separately. This gives you enough room to optimise the game better on your device.

Enable game mode or high-performance mode Game mode is becoming a norm on most high-end smartphones like Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi and more. It closes the background tasks to free up more RAM for your games. It offers more features like brightness lock, block notifications and much more.

Apart from Game mode, smartphones like Samsung and Xiaomi come with a special high-performance mode. It prioritises CPU and GPU for gaming, minimises background activity and boosts gaming performance.

Use RAM cleaner or game booster apps If your phone does not come with a game mode built in, then you can use a third-party game booster or a RAM cleaner app. These apps do the same by closing background activities to boost the gaming performance. We recommend that you install a reliable app and read the reviews to know if the app works or not.

Use cooling accessories During long gaming sessions, smartphones tend to heat up, which can throttle the CPU and GPU. This leads to stuttering and lag, ruining the experience. To avoid this, consider using third-party cooling accessories with your phone.

These phone coolers are affordable and widely available on Amazon. It's best to go for one with Peltier technology, as it cools the phone faster and more effectively than those with just a fan.