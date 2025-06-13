5 things to do for best gaming performance on your mobile

If you love gaming on your smartphone, then you must know how annoying lag and stutter can be. The good news is that with a few quick tweaks, you can boost your mobile’s gaming performance and enjoy smoother frame rates. In this guide, we’ve listed a few easy ways to instantly optimise your phone’s gaming performance.
Most of the mobile games are made to automatically switch the graphic settings according to your device's capabilities. But some high-end games offer graphics settings to optimise the gameplay experience according to you.
Games like BLMI and Genshin Impact provide granular settings to change the graphics quality and frame rates separately. This gives you enough room to optimise the game better on your device.
Game mode is becoming a norm on most high-end smartphones like Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi and more. It closes the background tasks to free up more RAM for your games. It offers more features like brightness lock, block notifications and much more.
Apart from Game mode, smartphones like Samsung and Xiaomi come with a special high-performance mode. It prioritises CPU and GPU for gaming, minimises background activity and boosts gaming performance.
If your phone does not come with a game mode built in, then you can use a third-party game booster or a RAM cleaner app. These apps do the same by closing background activities to boost the gaming performance. We recommend that you install a reliable app and read the reviews to know if the app works or not.
During long gaming sessions, smartphones tend to heat up, which can throttle the CPU and GPU. This leads to stuttering and lag, ruining the experience. To avoid this, consider using third-party cooling accessories with your phone.
These phone coolers are affordable and widely available on Amazon. It's best to go for one with Peltier technology, as it cools the phone faster and more effectively than those with just a fan.
Online multiplayer games need a stable connection with minimal latency. A high ping can cause stuttering in online games, even if your smartphone has top-end hardware. To fix this, check whether your Wi-Fi router supports dual bands. If it doesn't, upgrade to one that has a 5GHz band and make sure your phone connects to that band while gaming.
