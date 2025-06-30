5 things to know before building a gaming PC in 2025

Gaming’s never been bigger, and 2025 is packed with titles pushing both visuals and hardware limits. But here’s the thing, GTA V is still the most common benchmark. It’s a 12-year-old game. Yes, it runs beautifully on almost anything, but that doesn’t mean your setup is future-ready just because it handles GTA smoothly.

A 9th-gen Intel chip or an old Ryzen 5 might get the job done today, but that’s not a smart move if you’re building now. The goal of this guide is simple: to steer you clear of outdated traps and help you build a rig that’s ready for what’s next.

Don’t touch outdated CPUs Avoid Intel’s 8th, 9th, and 10th gen chips, and Ryzen 2000 or 3000 series. They lack modern instruction sets and can’t handle PCIe Gen 4 or 5. Even if you see “i7” or “Ryzen 7” in a budget prebuilt, check the generation. That “deal” could end up limiting your GPU and RAM. For 2025, stick to Intel 13th-gen or newer, or AMD Ryzen 7000 and above.

Don’t cheap out on the motherboard A solid CPU needs the right chipset to perform. Skip outdated boards like Intel B460 or AMD B840. They bottleneck new GPUs and kill upgrade flexibility. Go for Intel B760 or Z790, or AMD B650 and up. Look for features like BIOS flashback, strong VRMs, and dual M.2 slots. This is not the part to cut corners.

8 GB VRAM isn’t enough anymore AAA titles like “Ghost of Tsushima” or “Black Myth: Wukong” in 2025 will crush anything below 12 GB VRAM. Cards like the RTX 460 or RX 7600 may run GTA V fine but will stutter with new releases. Many budget GPUs also run at x8 lanes, which on Gen 3 boards can mean a 10 percent drop in performance. Aim for 12 GB at a minimum. If you want headroom, go for 16 GB or more.

Skip DDR4, go DDR5 DDR4 is on the way out. Most new CPUs and boards are built for DDR5, and staying on DDR4 just limits your future upgrades. For gaming, 32 GB DDR5 @5600MHz or higher is ideal. RAM is cheaper now, so go for it.

Storage, PSU, and case matter too Use a Gen 4 or 5 NVMe SSD for your boot drive. SATA SSDs are for backups now. Pick a reliable PSU with 80+ Gold efficiency, and size it based on your GPU. A 4090 needs at least 850W. Finally, get a case with good airflow, modern ports, and space for big GPUs.

Bonus tip: Don’t undervalue your monitor and peripherals Once your PC is ready, don’t pair it with a VGA-era display. Your monitor is where all that power comes to life. Avoid TN panels—they’re cheap, but offer poor colour and viewing angles. Go for IPS or OLED if you care about clarity, contrast, and accurate visuals. Also, skip any display that still runs on VGA or doesn’t support at least 75Hz refresh. For modern gaming, 1080p at 144Hz is a great entry point.

