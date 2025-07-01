5 top gadget reviews in June 2025: HP Omnibook 5, Sonos Arc Ultra and more

Not every product I write about comes from a full review cycle. Some I spend days with, others just long enough to form a clear opinion. But each of these stood out in June either for getting something surprisingly right, or trying something different in an otherwise predictable category.

Here are five products that left a mark.

1. HP Omnibook 5 Read full review here

This one’s all about restraint. At a time when AI laptops are tripping over themselves to look futuristic, the Omnibook 5 focuses on being reliable. Its standout feature? Cool, quiet, and consistent performance even under load, paired with surprisingly good battery life. The AI additions are there, but they don’t scream for attention, and that’s precisely why they work.

HP Omnibook 5

2. Sonos Arc Ultra + Sub 4 Combo Read full review here

Precision, warmth, and a lot of emotional pull. This system doesn’t just sound good, it feels immersive. The Arc Ultra and Sub 4 make a case for sound that doesn’t overpower but surrounds. What stood out most is how well it handled low-volume detail, and how naturally it blended into daily life once you stopped treating it like a gadget.

Sonos Arc Ultra and Sub 4

3. Dell Pro 14 (PA1425O) Read a full review here

Dell’s Pro 14 isn’t trying to be a statement piece, but it gets one thing right: it adapts well to serious work across different environments. The 16:10 screen ratio, the thermals, and its solid productivity performance make it a dependable business-first device. It doesn’t cut corners on essentials, even if it slightly overpromises on its premium positioning.

Dell Pro 14 (PA14250) Premium

4. Acer Super ZX Read full review here

This was the surprise package of the month. At under ₹10,000, the Super ZX, it becomes one of the most affordable 5G smartphones on the market. This phone delivers just enough power, polish, and display quality to feel usable and not compromised. It’s rare to find a phone in this segment that doesn’t feel like it was built purely to meet a price. The Super ZX tries to raise the floor instead of chasing specs.

Acer Super ZX smartphone

5. Primebook S Wi-Fi Read full review here

The Primebook S is an Android laptop at ₹14,490, which sounds like a joke until you actually use it. What it nails is the classroom-first mindset: easy for students, fluid enough for basic tasks, and designed around Google’s education tools. It’s not trying to be a Windows replacement, it’s carving out its own niche.

Primebook S Wi-Fi

