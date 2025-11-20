5 Windows apps to install first on a new PC and what each one does for you

Every new Windows laptop starts the same way. It looks tidy, but within a day you notice the small annoyances. Finding files takes too long, multitasking feels clumsy, and some formats still need extra help. So instead of fixing things one by one, a short list of apps sorts the basics out quickly. These are the first ones to add.

1) Microsoft PowerToys Windows hides a lot of useful tools in places most people never bother to open. PowerToys brings those tools to the front. The most useful feature here is FancyZones. It lets you place windows exactly how you like, so you are not dragging and resizing all day. Two documents side by side, a browser pinned in one corner, a reading window that stays put. It makes multitasking feel normal again. The other tools help in small, real ways too. Rename a pile of files in one go. Resize images in seconds. Change keyboard shortcuts if your layout feels awkward. PowerToys is not here to impress anyone. It just makes Windows easier to live with.

2) Everything by Voidtools Windows search works, until it slows you down. That usually happens early on a new PC when you are shifting folders, digging out backups, or trying to find that one file you saved and forgot about. Everything keeps searching simple. You type a few letters and the file shows up straight away. No waiting, no web results mixed in, no guessing where Windows decided to look. It sounds basic, but once you search this fast, going back to the built in one feels painful.

3) 7 Zip Windows can open simple zip files, but that is about it. And when you are setting up a new laptop, you run into zipped folders and odd formats more often than you expect. 7 Zip handles all of them without drama. It also helps with everyday jobs. Compress a folder before sharing it. Split a big file into smaller parts. Add a password to something private before you upload it. You may not open it daily, but when you need it, nothing else feels as quick or as clean.

4) Bitwarden A new PC makes you sign in to everything again. That is when people start reusing weak passwords because they cannot remember the stronger ones. Bitwarden stops that habit early. Sign in once and your full password list is back. Autofill works smoothly. Notes and logins stay in one place. It also works across devices, so you are not tied to one laptop. The free version covers most people easily, and it does not keep nudging you to pay. It just does its job and saves you time and stress.

5) SumatraPDF Edge can open PDFs, but reading files inside a browser gets tiring fast, especially if you deal with documents often. SumatraPDF is lighter and quicker. It opens PDFs in a snap, stays out of your way, and does not bury you under extra panels. It also reads epub and mobi files, so it doubles up as a basic ebook reader. For a new PC, this is the kind of app you install once and stop thinking about, because it simply works when you need to read something.

These are the first apps worth installing on a new PC. None of these are here to show off. They are here because they remove the small daily irritations that add up on Windows. Build your own list if you want, but keep the logic the same. Put on the apps that make the machine easier to live with, not the ones that just look good in a screenshot.