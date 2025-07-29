5 Windows settings I tweak on every new laptop to get more done faster

As someone who reviews multiple laptops, setting up a fresh machine each time gets a little repetitive. But over time, I have built a routine during setup that helps me get started faster. It also makes the device more efficient right from the start. Today, I am sharing these tricks with you so you can also make your Windows laptop experience much better.

Bypass Microsoft Account Login during setup Setting up a new Windows laptop feels great, but not when you have to do it every few weeks. I discovered a simple trick to bypass the Microsoft account login screen. On the setup screen, press Shift + F10 to open Command Prompt. Then type oobe\bypassnro and press Enter.

The laptop will reboot and return to the setup screen. When you reach the network setup stage this time, click “I don’t have internet” to create a local account. This saves time and avoids automatic sign-ins to all Microsoft apps.

Trackpad gesture customisation Trackpad gestures significantly boost productivity, especially when working with many browser tabs. I set the three-finger tap to act as the middle mouse button, which is ideal for opening links in new tabs and quickly closing them. I also customise the four-finger swipe up/down gestures to control volume.

To do this, go to Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Touchpad > Advanced gestures. There, you can modify the three-finger and four-finger gestures to suit your workflow. You can also assign a four-finger tap to play/pause music and use four-finger left/right swipes to skip tracks.

Removing bloatware with Revo Uninstaller Most laptops come preloaded with bloatware that consumes storage and system resources, eventually slowing performance. You can uninstall these apps using a powerful uninstall tool called Revo Uninstaller. I recommend using this tool very carefully, as it can also uninstall system apps that may be important for Windows to function properly.

Change display scaling Many laptops I review feature QHD+ or 4K resolutions, and default scaling often wastes valuable screen space. Adjusting the scaling greatly improves productivity by allowing more content to fit in apps and enhancing split-screen efficiency.

To adjust, right-click on the desktop and select Display settings. Scroll down to Scale and layout, then adjust the scaling percentage. I typically reduce it to 125% or even 100%, depending on the display size and resolution.