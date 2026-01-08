6 CES 2026 TVs show the shift to brighter OLED, RGB mini LED colour, and 130-inch screens

CES always has a few TVs that exist mainly to show off, but this year the direction felt easier to read. OLED makers are pushing higher brightness and taking reflections more seriously. Mini LED makers are pushing RGB backlights so colour does not wash out when you crank up brightness. And like it or not, size is still the easiest headline, with screens that feel closer to a wall installation than a living room purchase.

One reality check before we get excited. CES demos are controlled. The lighting is flattering, the footage is curated, and the settings are rarely the ones you will use at home. So treat every number as a promise until we see final retail units, real pricing, and the firmware that ships.

1) LG C6H OLED If one TV here is aimed at normal buyers, it is this. LG has split the C series in a way that actually changes what you get, not just what you pay. The 77-inch and 83 inch models, branded C6H, move to a brighter Primary RGB Tandem panel, while smaller sizes stay on a regular W OLED panel. That is a quiet but important shift because it turns “go bigger” into a tangible picture upgrade, not only more screen area. LG is also keeping the Alpha 11 Gen 3 processor across the range, so the main difference is the panel itself. If pricing stays sensible, this could be the model that pushes more people into the bigger sizes.

2) Samsung S95H QD OLED Samsung’s flagship pitch is simple. It is all about more brightness. The company is putting a 35% peak brightness improvement on the table compared to the S95F, and it is also talking about HDR tone mapping tuned for content mastered up to 4,000 nits. But the feature that feels most real world is the connectivity approach. Ports are on the TV, yet the optional Wireless One Connect box can take the HDMI count up to eight. If you have a console, a second console, a soundbar, a streamer, and you still keep a set top box around, that number suddenly sounds less ridiculous. The catch is simple. We need to see if wireless adds any quirks and how the TV behaves outside a show floor.

3) LG OLED evo G6 LG’s G6 is the “OLED is not done yet” statement. The company says its new Primary RGB Tandem 2.0 panel is 20% brighter than the G5, but brightness is only half the story this time. LG is leaning into reflection control with a claim of under 0.5% screen reflectance on its Reflection Free Premium tech. That matters because glare is still the quickest way to make an expensive OLED feel disappointing in a bright room. If LG’s reflection handling holds up in real homes, this becomes a meaningful upgrade even for people who do not chase for specifications.

4) TCL X11L SQD mini LED TCL is clearly chasing big spec bragging rights with the X11L, quoting peak brightness as high as 10,000 nits and saying it can pack in up to 20,000 local dimming zones. TCL is also pushing a 100% BT.2020 colour coverage claim through its SQD mini LED approach, with Dolby Vision 2 Max support also part of the story. It even stacks premium sounding extras like Bang and Olufsen branded audio and Dolby Atmos FlexConnect. This is the kind of TV that looks unreal in a demo, then you remember most living rooms are not demo rooms. The big question is pricing, because numbers like these can be impressive and still land in a bracket most people will never shop.

5) Hisense 116UXS mini LED Hisense is taking a slightly different route with its RGB MiniLED evo approach by adding a cyan element to the light module. In plain terms, the idea is to widen colour control, especially in the blue range, without sacrificing brightness. Hisense is attaching a 110% BT.2020 claim to it, which is bold, and bold claims are exactly what CES is built for. What matters more is the company’s plan to spread the technology beyond a single statement piece, into sizes that more people can realistically buy. If RGB plus cyan trickles down and prices do not stay in stratospheric territory, this could be one of the more influential moves from the show.

6) LG OLED evo W6 The W6 is less about raw picture bragging and more about how the TV fits into a room. LG is bringing back the Wallpaper idea with a thin panel that is meant to sit flush, paired with the wireless Zero Connect box so you can keep the clutter away from the screen. LG is also calling out built in audio, quoting a 4.2 channel 60 watt system, which is notable in a segment that usually assumes you will add a soundbar. This is not the TV most people will buy, but it is a useful reminder that “premium” is not only brightness. Sometimes it is the absence of mess.