6 gadgets from 90s we all used, loved, and lost: How many do you remember?

Do you ever stop and wonder what happened to all those gadgets we couldn’t live without in the 90s, and running into the early 2000s? It’s wild to think how quickly they vanished from our lives and how far we’ve come in terms of speed, design, and efficiency. Back then, every new device felt like a doorway to the future. Now, most are just memories, sometimes tucked away in a drawer, sometimes just a story we tell. Ready for a little trip down memory lane? Let’s see which classics made the list.

Advertisement

Walkman

Walkman

Who remembers popping in a cassette and heading out for a walk, headphones on, feeling like the star of your own movie? The Walkman was pure magic. You’d rewind, fast forward, maybe even untangle a tape with a pencil. Crazy, right? Streaming was a distant dream. That click when you pressed play was all you needed to escape for a while.

Advertisement

Floppy Discs

Floppy disc

Saving a school project or swapping games with friends meant one thing, floppy discs. They could barely hold a single photo by today’s standards, but back then, they were everything. Most people would label floppy discs with a marker because of how easy it was to mix them up. The suspense of waiting to see if your files survived, that was real drama. Now, the floppy lives on as the save icon on our screens. Who would’ve guessed?

Advertisement

Pager Of course we can't forget this one. Before everyone had a phone, the pager was king. Doctors, business folks, even teenagers clipped these little buzzers to their belts. You’d get a beep, see a number, and then rush to find a payphone. It sounds slow now but back then, getting a page felt urgent and important. Did you ever try to use one just to feel cool?

Film Cameras Taking a photo was an act of faith. You’d line up the shot, snap the picture, and then wait days to see if it turned out. Picking up a fresh envelope of prints from the photo lab was like opening a present. Sometimes you’d get a masterpiece, sometimes just a blurry mess. But that surprise was half the fun, wasn’t it?

Advertisement

Game Boy

Game Boy

The Game Boy was the ultimate sidekick. Chunky, a little heavy, but always ready for Tetris or Pokémon. Swapping cartridges with friends, hunting for batteries, and playing by the window for better light, those were the days. Can you believe how simple it all felt? No updates, no downloads, just pure fun.

Advertisement

Tamagotchi Here’s one that probably got you in trouble at school. Tamagotchis were everywhere. These tiny digital pets needed constant feeding, cleaning, and attention. If you forgot about them for a few hours, you’d come back to a sad screen and a virtual mess. The obsession was real. Did your Tamagotchi ever survive more than a week?