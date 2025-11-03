7 appliances you should never plug into an extension cord, especially in winter

Winter is the season when our home’s electricity usage quietly shoots up. Room heaters, geysers, air purifiers, kettles, coffee makers, and ovens are all working overtime to keep us warm and comfortable. But most homes, especially older apartments, don’t have enough wall outlets to support all these high-power devices. That’s when extension cords feel like the easiest solution, we plug in multiple appliances, stretch cords across rooms, and assume nothing will go wrong.

The problem is that extension cords are meant for temporary, low-power electronics, not devices that generate heat or run nonstop. When a high-wattage appliance pulls more current than a cord can handle, the wires start overheating from within. Carpets and winter rugs trap that heat, increasing the fire risk. All it takes is one spark for things to go terribly wrong.

So this winter, keep these seven appliances plugged directly into a wall outlet for safety.

Refrigerators Refrigerators may not have visible heating elements, but they consume more power than you’d expect. Their compressors turn on and off throughout the day, drawing sudden spikes of electricity, especially in winter when we frequently store warm leftovers.

An extension cord can restrict that power flow, forcing the compressor to work harder to maintain temperature. This strain not only shortens the fridge’s lifespan but also increases the chances of overheating behind the appliance, where the cord is hidden from sight. The danger can go unnoticed until it causes a serious electrical failure or sparks a fire.

Advertisement

Toaster and ovens Toasters and ovens generate intense heat in a very short time, which means they require a high surge of power the moment they are switched on. Thin or low-quality extension cords are not designed to handle that load safely. If the cord overheats, its insulation can melt, leaving live wires exposed. Besides, with the presence of crumbs, grease, and flammable materials often found around kitchen counters, the fire risk becomes significantly higher. Plugging these appliances directly into the wall is a much safer practice.

Air fryers Air fryers are extremely popular in colder months because they let us enjoy hot snacks quickly. However, they can draw anywhere from 1,400 to 2,000 watts depending on size and cooking temperature. When you plug one into an extension cord that is already warm from existing current flow, it can rapidly push the cord beyond its safety limit. Overheating and melting of the plug or wiring can happen without warning. For safety, experts advise placing the air fryer on a countertop and connecting it only to a wall outlet during use.

Advertisement

Microwaves Microwaves require high and consistent bursts of power to generate heat and cook food. Even smaller models can strain an extension cord, while full-size microwaves draw enough power to overload circuits in seconds. During winter, when multiple kitchen appliances are used together, there is even less room for error. A microwave should always be connected directly to a dedicated kitchen outlet to prevent electrical stress and potential short circuits.

Room heaters Room heaters consume a large amount of power and run for long durations during peak winter. When connected through an extension cord, the load can quickly exceed the cord’s capacity, causing overheating, melting, or electrical sparks. Since heaters are often placed near carpets, curtains, or bedding, even a small spark can lead to a dangerous fire. For safe heating, always plug room heaters directly into a dedicated wall outlet and ensure there is enough clearance around them.

Advertisement

Geysers Geysers also use high wattage and work continuously to keep water hot in the winter months. Plugging them into an extension cord increases the risk of overheating and wiring damage, which is especially dangerous in bathrooms where moisture is present. Water exposure can easily lead to electric shock, short circuits, or fire. To avoid any such accidents, geysers should always be connected to a proper wall outlet with secure grounding and no shared appliances.

Chaining extension cords If one cord does not reach the outlet, many people simply connect another. However, linking multiple cords together greatly increases electrical resistance, which leads to a rapid rise in heat. This setup can overload circuits, damage insulation, and ignite flammable materials nearby. Instead of daisy-chaining cords, it’s far safer to install an additional outlet or use a properly rated heavy-duty extension cord only when absolutely necessary.