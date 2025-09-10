7 biggest moments from Apple’s iPhone Air event you need to know

Apple’s fall event revealed several new products, but it’s clear that the iPhone Air is poised to take center stage. Alongside new models in the iPhone 17 series, refreshed Apple Watches, and the latest AirPods Pro, Apple is aiming to meet the growing demand for thinner, smarter, and more versatile devices.

iPhone Air: A thinner approach to power The iPhone Air is Apple’s thinnest model yet, at just 5.6mm. While the reduction in thickness is impressive, the real question is whether such a slim device can meet user expectations for performance. Inside, the iPhone Air features the A19 Pro chip, which Apple claims offers performance comparable to a laptop. The 6.5 inch ProMotion display complements this by providing smoother scrolling and more responsive visuals for everything from browsing to watching videos.

The camera system on the iPhone Air also deserves mention. It combines an ultrawide and 2x telephoto lens, offering versatility without adding bulk. The front camera includes Center Stage, which keeps you centered during video calls.

At $999 ( ₹1,19,900) for 256GB, the iPhone Air is available for pre order now, with shipments starting on September 19.

iPhone 17: ProMotion at a better price The iPhone 17 introduces ProMotion to the base iPhone model. Now, users can enjoy a 120Hz display at a more accessible price. The 6.3 inch OLED display provides better visuals, like you’re browsing or watching videos. Powered by the A19 chip, the iPhone 17 offers a noticeable performance boost compared to previous models.

The 48 megapixel fusion camera is another important update. The main camera is now paired with a 12 megapixel telephoto lens for better zoom capabilities. The iPhone 17 also features the Centre Stage selfie camera, which makes group photos and video calls much easier.

iPhone 17 Pro: The iPhone 17 Pro includes a triple camera system and the A19 Pro chip, which should make this a top contender for those looking for more versatile features from their smartphone.

Powered by the A19 Pro chip, the iPhone 17 Pro ensures great performance, and the anodised aluminum body helps with heat management. The device also features a larger battery for extended use throughout the day.

Starting at $1,099 ( ₹1,34,900) for the 256GB version, the iPhone 17 Pro provides a powerful option for users looking for more features. The Pro Max, with up to 2TB of storage, will cost $1,999 ( ₹1,74,900).

Apple Watch Series 11 - first 5G smartwatch (Apple)

Apple Watch Series 11: 5G for the first time The Apple Watch Series 11 introduces 5G connectivity, making it the first Apple Watch to function independently without requiring an iPhone. In addition, the Series 11 offers health features like hypertension notifications, which are expected to receive FDA approval soon.

Another standout feature is live translation, designed to assist with communication when traveling or interacting with others speaking a different language.

Starting at $399 ( ₹46,900) for the 42mm model, the Series 11 is available for pre order now, with shipments beginning on September 19.

Apple Watch Ultra 3: Largest display ever The Apple Watch Ultra 3 builds on the previous model with Apple’s largest display ever in a wearable. The display is capable of going down to a 1Hz refresh rate, allowing the always on feature to show every second in real time. It also supports 5G connectivity and includes satellite communication, which allows you to send texts even when you're outside cellular coverage.

The Ultra 3 now lasts up to 42 hours on a single charge, with improved battery life. It also comes with new hypertension notifications, pending FDA approval, which will be available on both the Ultra 3 and Ultra 2. The starting price for the Ultra 3 is $799 ( ₹89,900), as revealed during yesterday’s Apple event.

Apple Watch SE 3: Built for the outdoors The Apple Watch SE 3 features a larger display, making it best for outdoor enthusiasts who need a watch that can endure tough conditions. With satellite communication, you can stay connected even when you’re off the grid. At $249 ( ₹25,900), the SE 3 is designed for those who need a reliable watch that won’t let them down, no matter the challenge.

AirPods Pro 3 earbuds (Apple)

AirPods Pro 3 earbuds: Sound quality and new health features Apple’s AirPods Pro 3 introduces several updates, starting with improved active noise cancellation. The ANC is now four times more effective than the previous version, and sound quality, particularly in the bass, has been improved as well.

One new addition is the heart rate sensor, which allows users to track their health metrics directly from their earbuds. AirPods Pro 3 also includes live translation, enabling you to translate conversations in real time.