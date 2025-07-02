7 simple prompts that can make AI chatbots more useful in daily life

Today, it is very clear that artificial intelligence is part of both workplaces and households. Tools like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini are used by many people, but how helpful they are often depends on how clear the prompts are. While most people use them for short replies or quick searches, giving more specific instructions can help these chatbots handle daily tasks more reliably.

A recent survey by the Digital Work Lab found that almost 60% of professionals use AI chatbots every week. Many said they started with simple questions but soon noticed that clear prompts gave more helpful answers. The examples below show seven easy prompts that work well in daily situations. Here are six little known facts that can help you get more out of your chatbot, along with seven smart prompts you may want to try right away.

6 useful things about AI Chatbots you may not know

1) They respond better to precise instructions about style and length

Many people start with short or general questions and receive broad answers. When you include details such as the tone, word count, or format, chatbots often produce clearer replies.

For example, asking to summarise a text in no more than 100 words usually results in a more focused response. This way, you are more likely to get accurate and clear replies.

2) They don’t think in words the way people do

Chatbots break text into small pieces called tokens rather than processing whole words. This means even small changes in your prompt, like adding punctuation or rephrasing a sentence, can lead to very different answers.

For example, “Explain AI simply” may produce a shorter reply than “Can you please explain AI simply?” because the tokens are arranged differently.

3) They can create several versions in one reply

Instead of repeating the same request, you can ask for different versions in a single prompt. A question like writing three variations of an email, one formal, one casual, and one short, gives options to choose from without extra steps.

4) Chatbots don’t always have the most up-to-date information

Most chatbots were trained on data that stops at a certain date. If you ask about something new, such as a recent product release or a viral trend, the response could be outdated unless web browsing is turned on.

Example: If you type, “Who won the 2025 election?” the chatbot may respond that it doesn’t have that information or that its data ends in 2024.

You can also add instructions such as “Check for recent information” or “Look online if available” to help the chatbot look for the latest details.

5) Negative instructions can help simplify responses

When you say what you don’t want in the answer, the chatbot often gives a simpler reply. For example, asking it to leave out technical words can make the explanation easier to understand.

6) Tone typically reflects the user’s prompt

Chatbots tend to adopt the style set by the person writing the question. They will match a friendly, casual tone or maintain a formal voice if requested at the start.

7 smart prompts you can start using now By now, you must have got a fair idea of how to use chatbots. These seven prompts can help you save time, get clearer answers, and handle daily tasks more easily with tools like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini.

1) Create a learning plan

You can ask the chatbot to set up a 14 day plan for learning a new skill step by step. This helps you stay organised and know exactly what to work on each day.

Prompt:

Create a 14 day plan to learn basic Excel, including daily tasks and helpful resources.

2) Write a polite email declining a meeting

The chatbot can draft a clear, polite message saying you can’t join a meeting and suggesting a new time. This saves you time and keeps your communication professional.

Prompt:

Write a polite email to decline a meeting on Friday and suggest next Wednesday instead.

3) Summarise long text in bullet points

You can paste a long text and get a short version in bullet points. This makes it much easier to read and share with others.

Prompt:

Summarise this document in 8 bullet points under 150 words.

4) Identify current search trends

The chatbot can list popular keywords in any topic so you know what people are searching for right now. This helps you pick topics that are more likely to get attention.

Prompt:

List trending keywords for health and wellness this month.

5) Compare two products side by side

You can ask for a table showing the features, prices, and pros and cons of two products. This helps you see differences clearly before you decide what to buy.

Prompt:

Compare iPhone 16 and OnePlus 13 in a table with features, prices, pros, and cons.

6) Suggest event ideas on a limited budget

The chatbot can suggest ideas for a team event that fits within a set budget. This makes planning easier without spending too much.

Prompt:

Suggest 5 ideas for a team event in India with a budget under ₹20,000.

7) Explain a complex topic in simple terms

You can ask the chatbot to explain a topic in plain language without hard words. This helps you understand something new without feeling confused.

Prompt:

Explain blockchain in plain language without using technical words.