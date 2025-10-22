7 simple ways to boost your home network for lag-free gaming experience

Ever lost an online game because of internet lag or high ping? I know how that feels, so I spend my whole day figuring out how to reduce this network lag or stutter. In my case, the culprit was my router placement, but your reason may be different, so I am listing all the methods that you can try and fix your home network for gaming.

Use a wired Ethernet connection If possible, I recommend that you use a wired Ethernet connection when playing an online game. Wired connection ensures consistent speeds and much lower latency compared to the Wireless connection. For better results, you should use good-quality Cat 6 or Cat 7 cables.

Optimise router placement Router placement is important for a consistent wireless connection throughout your house. It should be away from walls, metal objects or appliances that can weaken Wi-Fi signals. Better placement improves wireless coverage and signal strength, offering lag-free gaming.

Prioritise gaming traffic with QoS Modern routers come with a feature called Quality of Service (QoS) that prioritises gaming traffic over other types of internet use, like streaming or downloading. Enabling the QoS feature ensures that your gaming console will get the bandwidth it needs first, reducing the lag during gameplay.

Use the 5 GHz band Connect all your gaming devices to the 5 GHz band of your router instead of the more crowded 2.4 GHz one. The 5 GHz band offers faster speeds and less interference, improving wireless gaming performance. This is also true for other network-related tasks like downloading or streaming content.

Limit background applications and devices Close all the unnecessary apps that are running in the background on your PC or smartphone, which may be consuming internet in the background. Disconnect other devices connected to the router, which can also hog the bandwidth.

Update router firmware regularly Keep your router's firmware up to date to get the benefit of new features, performance improvements and security patches. It may also enhance network stability, which is critical for online gaming.

Choose the nearest game server Select game servers geographically closest to your location. This reduced the distance that the data travels to minimise latency and lag for a smoother gaming experience.