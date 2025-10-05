7 top air fryer to check out during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Tired of oil-loaded fries and soggy reheats? The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale has your kitchen upgrade covered with the latest air fryers at massive discounts. From quick snacks to full meals, these gadgets promise crispiness without the guilt.

Our Picks FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price COSORI Air Fryer 5 QT (4.7 Litre) Black, 1500W Fast Cooking 9 Preset Menu, 30 Recipes Cookbook, Grill, Broil, Roast, Toast, Bake, Reheat, Defrost, Digital Touch Panel (CAF-L501) View Details ₹7,999 Check Details KENT Classic Hot Air Fryer 4L 1300 W | 80% Less Oil | Instant Electric Air Fryer | Auto Cut Off | Fry, Grill, Roast, Steam, and Bake | 1 Year Warranty | Black View Details ₹2,699 Check Details KENT Digital Air Fryer 5L | 1400W | Bake, Grill & Roast | Up to 80% Less Oil Usage | 8 Preset Menu | Rapid Heat Circulation | Digital Display & Touch Control Panel | Glass Window with in built Light View Details ₹3,999 Check Details Instant Pot Air Fryer, Vortex 6 Litre, Touch Control Panel, 360° EvenCrisp Technology, Uses 95% less Oil, 6-in-1 Appliance:Air Fry, Roast, Grill, Bake, Reheat& Dehydrate (Vortex 6 Litre) 1500 W Silver View Details ₹8,999 Check Details Milton Rapid Digital Air Fryer 4.2L | 1450W | 360° High Speed Air Circulation | Up to 90% Less Oil Usage | 8 Preset Menus | Touch Control Panel & Digital Display | Auto Shut-Off | 1 Year Warranty View Details ₹3,499 Check Details View More

Perfect for festive gatherings or lazy midnights, air fryers save you time, oil, and energy. Here’s a list of 7 top picks to check out right now.

The COSORI 5QT Air Fryer makes daily cooking effortless with its 9 preset menus and fast 1500W performance. It’s compact yet versatile. Fry, grill, roast, or bake with ease.

The included cookbook keeps experiments fun. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, this sleek air fryer feels like a solid upgrade for kitchens that want healthier meals without the fuss. A digital panel makes cooking quicker and smarter.

Philips keeps it simple and effective with this 4.2L air fryer, cutting up to 90% fat thanks to its Rapid Air Technology. The 1500W power ensures crisp snacks and quick cooking every time. It’s perfect for families looking to balance taste and health.

With big discounts during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, this trusted Philips pick offers dependable performance and reliability for anyone upgrading their kitchen essentials.

KENT’s Classic 4L Air Fryer is for those who want fuss-free cooking with less oil. From fries to roasted chicken, its 1300W power handles it well. The auto cut-off feature keeps things safe, while the compact design fits smaller kitchens perfectly.

It’s not overcomplicated, which makes it easy for beginners. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale makes this budget-friendly KENT air fryer a great starter option for guilt-free cooking.

This KENT 5L Digital Air Fryer adds style with its glass window and inbuilt light, so you can watch food crisp up. With 8 preset menus, touch control, and rapid heat circulation, it’s built for families who like variety.

The 1400W motor ensures consistent results every time. With discounts during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, it’s a feature-packed choice for home cooks wanting both convenience and performance.

The Instant Pot Vortex 6L Air Fryer is a 6-in-1 powerhouse. From roasting to dehydrating, its 360° EvenCrisp tech makes everything golden and crunchy.

The large size is perfect for families or hosting. If multitasking appliances excite you, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale makes this high-capacity, versatile Instant Pot air fryer a tempting deal for kitchens that never stop experimenting.

Milton’s 4.2L Rapid Digital Air Fryer combines style and utility. With 8 preset menus, touch controls, and 1450W high-speed circulation, it promises faster and healthier meals. The auto shut-off adds safety, and its size suits small to mid-sized families.

For those who love convenience without spending too much, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale puts this Milton model within easy reach. A budget-friendly upgrade for smarter kitchens.

Cookwell’s 5L Air Fryer is straightforward yet reliable, with a see-through window that keeps cooking visual and fun. At 1400W, it delivers crispy results without loading food with oil.

It’s the kind of appliance you’ll actually use daily, from fries to tikkas. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale brings it at a price that feels fair, making it a handy addition for families who want healthier comfort food.