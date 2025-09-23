8 best juicer mixers under ₹7000 range in 2025 for everyday juicing and grinding that won't blow your budget

Many people rely on juicer mixer grinders daily for tasks like preparing fresh juices or grinding ingredients. But with so many options available, it’s easy to end up with a product that doesn’t meet expectations. From weak motors to poor build quality, finding a reliable appliance that fits your budget can be frustrating.

This article highlights the 8 best juicer mixers under ₹7000 in 2025, offering solutions to those common problems. These options provide solid performance and value, making it easier to find a mixer that fits your needs without constant issues.

Top 8 juicer mixers under ₹ 7000 in 2025:

POWERMATIC PLUS JUICER

The Sujata Powermatic Plus is one of the best juicer mixers under ₹7000, featuring a powerful 900 watt motor that runs at 22,000 RPM for quick and perfect juicing. Its double ball bearing motor ensures smooth and long lasting performance.

This mixer grinder can operate non stop for 90 minutes which you can use for heavy usage. The product comes with two durable jars: a 1750ml blender jar for large batches and a 1000ml grinder jar for grinding tough ingredients.

Specifications Motor Power 900 Watts Motor Type Double Ball Bearing Speed 22000 RPM Continuous Running Time 90 Minutes Special Features Adjustable Speed Control, Shockproof Reason to buy High powered motor for quick and smooth operation. Non-stop 90 minute running for uninterrupted use. Reason to avoid Not suitable for small kitchens due to its size. Some users report it’s slightly noisy during operation.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the performance of this product, especially for juice extraction and grinding tough ingredients.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for heavy duty tasks and long usage without interruptions.

BEST JUICER MIXER

The Philips HL7579/00 is among the best juicer mixers under ₹7000, offering 600 watt of power for efficient juicing, grinding, and blending. The turbo motor ensures smooth operation for both soft and hard ingredients. This versatile model comes with three jars: a Nutri Juicer jar for extracting nutrients, a blend-and-carry jar for quick smoothies, and a multi-purpose jar for grinding spices or chutneys.

With its space saving design and multiple functionalities, this product is a great juicer mixer to consider under the 7K range on Amazon.

Specifications Motor Power 600 Watts Speed Turbo Motor Number of Jars 3 (Nutri Juicer, Blend-and-Carry, Multi-Purpose) Special Features Powerful Motor, Snap Up Spout Reason to buy Turbo motor for fast operation and smoother results. Three versatile jars for a variety of tasks, from juicing to grinding. Reason to avoid Some users find the motor a bit noisy. Limited capacity for large batches.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have mentioned its multi functionality and long lasting performance for everyday tasks.

Why choose this product?

One of the best juicer mixers under ₹7000 with versatility and quick results.

ENDURA 1000W MIXER

The Prestige Endura 1000 watt mixer grinder is one of the best juicer mixers under ₹7000, featuring a powerful 1000 watt motor for quick and efficient grinding and juicing. It comes with six jars, including specific ones for wet grinding, dry grinding, and juicing, making it highly versatile for daily kitchen use.

With its black and silver design, this mixer grinder offers durability and long lasting performance, making it an excellent choice in the category of best juicer mixers under ₹7000.

Specifications Motor Power 1000 Watts Number of Jars 6 (Varied sizes for different uses) Jar Type Stainless Steel and Plastic Speed Multi Speed Settings Special Feature Heavy duty product Reason to buy Powerful 1000W motor for fast results. Six jars cater to a variety of tasks, from grinding to juicing. Reason to avoid Slightly bulky, requiring more counter space. Can be noisy during operation.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its powerful motor and versatility for handling different ingredients.

Why choose this product?

A powerful 1000 watt motor ensures smooth operation and excellent results every time.

The Usha juicer mixer grinder offers a 450 watt motor, making it a strong contender in the best juicer mixers under ₹7000. It’s designed for daily juicing, mixing, and grinding needs, with two jars that are useful for a range of tasks.

Its simple yet effective design ensures smooth operation, making it an ideal mixer grinder for those looking for a reliable appliance that can handle routine kitchen needs without a mess.

Specifications Motor Power 450 Watts Number of Jars 2 Speed Multiple settings Special Feature Powerful Motor Product Dimensions 15D x 17W x 31H Centimetres Reason to buy Designed for consistent use with ease of operation. Suitable for smaller tasks like juicing and grinding. Reason to avoid May not perform well with harder ingredients. Limited motor capacity for larger servings.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users find it efficient for daily use and appreciate its ease of operation.

Why choose this product?

The usha brand itself is enough for anyone to choose it.

The Philips HL7763/00 750 watt mixer grinder is a best fit as one of the best juicer mixers under ₹7000, offering a 3-in-1 functionality that combines a mixer grinder, juicer, and food processor. The 750 watt motor ensures smooth grinding, mixing, and juicing, helping you in all your daily cooking needs.

Ideal for busy kitchens, this Philips mixer grinder delivers excellent performance in juicing, grinding, and food processing with its user friendly features with less trouble and things will be done in minutes for you.

Specifications Motor Power 750 Watts Number of Jars 4 Functions Mixer, Juicer, Food Processor Speed Multi-speed settings Special Features Heavy Duty, Leakproof Reason to buy 3-in-1 functionality for versatile kitchen tasks. Four durable jars for mixing, grinding, and juicing. Reason to avoid Slightly bulky for smaller kitchens. Motor noise may be higher during operation.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its all-in-one functionality and consistent performance for various tasks.

Why choose this product?

A top pick for anyone in search of a versatile, reliable appliance for daily kitchen work.

The Butterfly Smart Plus 750 watt mixer grinder is a great option for those looking for the best juicer mixers under ₹7K range on Amazon. With five jars, including three stainless steel jars and one PC juicer jar, it offers excellent versatility for various tasks like grinding, mixing, and juicing. The heavy duty motor ensures smooth operation, even for tougher ingredients.

This multipurpose mixer grinder also comes with a grind and store jar, perfect for storing ground ingredients, making it highly functional for daily use.

Specifications Motor Power 750 Watts Material Stainless Steel and PC Special Features Anti-Skid, Dishwasher Safe Jars, Overload Protection, Shock Resistant, Superior SS Blades Controls Type Knob Control Reason to buy Five jars provide all-in-one functionality. Heavy duty motor for better grinding and juicing. Reason to avoid Can be noisy during operation. Bulky design may not be ideal for small kitchens.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

On Amazon written about its solid performance and multi functional jars for various kitchen needs.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for its features like anti skid, dishwasher safe jars and overload protection.

The Havells Hexo 950 watt juicer mixer grinder stands out in the best juicer mixers under ₹7000 category, with its powerful copper motor that runs at 22000 RPM.

Designed for heavy duty tasks, it provides continuous 100-minute running time, making it ideal for large families or those who need an appliance that can keep up with frequent use. The two jars, one polycarbonate and the other stainless steel, are built to handle both wet and dry grinding needs.

Specifications Motor Power 950 Watts Motor Type Copper with Double Ball Bearing Speed 22000 RPM Continuous Running 100 Minutes Special Feature Rust Resistant Reason to buy Powerful motor and high RPM for faster grinding and juicing. Long lasting with 100 minutes continuous run. Reason to avoid Heavier than other models. Higher noise levels during operation.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its powerful motor and long continuous run, ideal for large tasks.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for those who need a high powered juicer mixer with great endurance.

The Sujata Powermatic Maxima juicer mixer grinder is an excellent option among the best juicer mixers under ₹7000, offering a 900 watt motor that runs at 22000 RPM. With non stop 90 minute running, it’s ideal for long juicing or grinding sessions.

The three jars - a 1750ml blender, a 1000ml grinder, and a 500ml chutney jar which provide versatility for all kitchen tasks. It’s best for heavy duty and longer usage. This brand you can trust without a doubt.

Specifications Motor Power 900 Watts Number of Jars 3 (1750ml Blender, 1000ml Grinder, 500ml Chutney) Speed 22000 RPM Continuous Running 90 Minutes Special Features Indicator Light, Removable Blade, Whole Fruit Processing Reason to buy Powerful motor with long non-stop running capability. Versatile jars for different tasks like blending, grinding, and chutney making. Reason to avoid The motor can be loud during operation. Bulky design might not fit in small kitchens.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers really value the powerful motor and consistent performance.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for those needing consistent, high powered performance.

How does motor power (in watts) impact the performance of a juicer mixer under ₹ 7000? Motor power is a critical factor in determining the speed and efficiency of a juicer mixer. Higher wattage ensures the appliance can handle tougher ingredients like ice, fibrous vegetables, or dense spices with ease. It also contributes to faster juicing and grinding, allowing for smoother results and less time spent on preparation, making the appliance more versatile and reliable.

Why is a high RPM (Revolutions Per Minute) important in a juicer mixer under ₹ 7000? A high RPM ensures faster and more efficient juicing, grinding, and blending. The increased speed results in smoother textures and better extraction of juice from fruits and vegetables. It also helps grind tougher ingredients more easily, reducing the overall time spent on tasks and improving the quality of the output, whether it’s juice, paste, or chutney.

How does the material of the jars (stainless steel, polycarbonate) affect the longevity of a juicer mixer under ₹ 7000? The material of the jars plays an important role in durability. Stainless steel jars are more durable, rust resistant, and suitable for heavy grinding or grinding dry ingredients. Polycarbonate jars, while lighter and less likely to break, may not be as resistant to scratches or staining, which could affect their appearance and functionality over time, especially with frequent use.

What are the advantages of having a multi functional juicer mixer compared to a single purpose one under ₹ 7000? A multi functional juicer mixer combines several appliances into one, allowing you to juice, blend, grind, and chop without cluttering your kitchen with multiple devices. It maximizes space and saves money, offering great value for families or individuals who need an appliance that can handle various tasks efficiently. Its versatility makes it an essential tool for everyday kitchen operations.

Factors to consider when purchasing the best juicer mixer under ₹ 7000 range in 2025: Motor power : Choose a 500W to 1000W motor for great performance.

: Choose a 500W to 1000W motor for great performance. RPM : Higher RPM ensures quicker, smoother results, especially for tougher ingredients.

: Higher RPM ensures quicker, smoother results, especially for tougher ingredients. Number of jars : Multiple jars offer versatility for grinding, juicing, and blending.

: Multiple jars offer versatility for grinding, juicing, and blending. Material of jars : Stainless steel is more durable, while polycarbonate is lightweight and impact resistant.

: Stainless steel is more durable, while polycarbonate is lightweight and impact resistant. Build quality : Look for strong, durable construction for long term reliability.

: Look for strong, durable construction for long term reliability. Overload protection: Prevents motor damage from excessive use. Top 3 features of the best juicer mixers under ₹ 7000 in 2025:

8 Best Juicer Mixers under ₹ 7000 Technology Types of Grinding Best Features Sujata Powermatic Plus Juicer Mixer Grinder 900W Motor, Double Ball Bearing Wet and Dry Grinding, Juicing High RPM (22000), Non-stop 90-minute operation Philips HL7579/00 600W Turbo Juicer Mixer Grinder 600W Turbo Motor Wet and Dry Grinding, Juicing 3-in-1 functionality (Mixer, Juicer, Food Processor), Turbo motor for fast grinding and juicing Prestige Endura 1000W Mixer Grinder 1000W Heavy Duty Motor Wet and Dry Grinding 1000W motor, 6 jars for multiple tasks Usha 3345 450-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder 450W Motor Wet and Dry Grinding, Juicing Simple design for daily tasks, Lightweight and easy to store Philips Mixer Grinder 750 Watt, 3 in 1 (Mixer + Juicer + Food Processor) 750W Motor Wet and Dry Grinding, Juicing, Food Processing 3-in-1 functionality, Turbo motor for quick results Butterfly Smart Plus 750W Mixer Grinder with 5 Jars 750W Heavy Duty Motor Wet and Dry Grinding, Juicing 5 jars, Heavy-duty motor, Includes stainless steel and PC juicer jar Havells Hexo 950 Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder Copper Motor with Double Ball Bearing Wet and Dry Grinding, Juicing 950W motor, 22000 RPM, 100-minute continuous running Sujata Powermatic Maxima Juicer Mixer Grinder 900W Motor, Double Ball Bearing Wet and Dry Grinding, Juicing 900W motor, 22000 RPM, Non-stop 90-minute running, Includes 3 jars (blender, grinder, chutney)

Similar stories for you: Buy top mixer grinders for home in March 2025 with powerful motors, multi use jars and advanced safety features

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.