8 creative ways to repurpose your old Bluetooth speakers

Bluetooth speakers have become a staple in many homes, but older models often get pushed aside as new designs arrive with better sound, longer battery life, and smart features. Instead of letting these devices gather dust or tossing them during a spring clean, you can give them a second life. Even speakers that seem outdated or underpowered can be repurposed in creative and practical ways, from enhancing your TV or projector audio to acting as a sleep aid or smart home alert system. With minimal effort and cost, these forgotten gadgets can still be surprisingly useful.

Upgrade your TV audio Many older or smaller TVs lack high-quality sound. Connecting a Bluetooth speaker can instantly improve your audio experience. If your TV supports Bluetooth, pairing takes just a few steps. For models without built-in Bluetooth, an affordable transmitter connected to the headphone or optical output can achieve the same result. This setup works perfectly for bedrooms or small apartments, delivering clear sound without a full-size soundbar.

Build a multi-room or stereo system If you have multiple Bluetooth speakers, many brands let you connect them for synchronised playback. JBL’s Partyboost and Ultimate Ears’ PartyUp can link compatible speakers, creating a mini multi-room setup. Third-party apps like AmpMe can also help sync different-brand speakers, expanding your sound experience affordably.

Use as a white noise or sleep aid Pair an old speaker with white-noise apps like myNoise or White Noise Lite for ambient sounds that aid sleep or focus. Speakers can stream looping sounds like rainfall or static hums throughout the night, replacing costly dedicated machines.

Enhance projector audio Portable projectors often have weak built-in speakers. A Bluetooth speaker can deliver richer sound for movie nights or gaming. If your projector lacks Bluetooth output, a small transmitter connected to the audio port works well.

Conference speakerphone for work Speakers with built-in microphones can serve as conference speakerphones, improving clarity for Zoom or Google Meet calls. Even without a mic, they can act as output devices paired with a separate microphone, creating a professional, balanced setup.

Outdoor audio for hiking or biking Mount compact speakers like JBL Clip or Bose SoundLink to backpacks or handlebars, enjoying music safely without isolating yourself from your surroundings. Inexpensive mounts make this setup secure and durable.

DIY AirPlay Hub Combine a Raspberry Pi with an old Bluetooth speaker using open-source software like Shairport Sync. Stream music from iPhones, iPads, or Macs, bridging Apple devices with non-AirPlay speakers for smart home audio on a budget.

Smart motion or door alerts Pair a Bluetooth speaker with Alexa or Google Nest to play alerts for motion detection, doorbells, or package notifications. This transforms your old speaker into a wireless alert system, increasing home awareness without buying new devices.

