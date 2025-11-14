8 dangerous kitchen spots for your air fryer and where it’s safest

If you own an air fryer, chances are it sits wherever you found some free space on the counter. But experts say that might be a bigger mistake than you realise. Where you place an air fryer isn’t just about convenience. The wrong spot can overheat the appliance, damage your kitchen and even create safety risks. So before you start crisping fries or reheating leftovers, it’s worth knowing which parts of your kitchen should never host an air fryer.

1. Under overhead cabinets Experts warn that air fryers release heat and steam, which need space to escape. Placing the appliance directly beneath cabinets traps the heat, raising the temperature around the unit and risking cabinet damage. This can also cause the air fryer to overheat. Specialists recommend a minimum of six inches of space on all sides to allow proper ventilation.

2. Against a wall Keeping the air fryer too close to a wall has a similar impact. Heat and hot air can discolour or warp the wall surface, and restricted airflow can force the appliance to work harder. A simple hand-span distance is considered enough to maintain safe air circulation.

3. On non-heat-resistant surfaces Air fryers should never be placed on tea towels, tablecloths, plastic surfaces or wooden boards that are not heat-safe. These materials can melt or catch fire when exposed to high temperatures. Heat-resistant countertops such as stainless steel or porcelain are ideal. A heat-safe mat adds extra protection.

4. On uneven or unstable surfaces Wobbly platforms can cause the air fryer to tilt, which affects airflow and leads to uneven cooking. There is also a higher risk of spills, especially when removing the basket. In more serious cases, the appliance could topple, spilling hot oil and causing burns.

5. Near fabric or paper items Curtains, napkins, paper towels, cookbooks and tea towels should be kept away from the air fryer. These materials can easily catch fire if they block the hot air vents or come into direct contact with heat.

6. Too close to other appliances Appliances like refrigerators, coffee machines, plastic gadgets or anything sensitive to heat should not sit next to an air fryer. Heat-generating devices such as kettles or toasters can create an area of concentrated heat, increasing the chance of overheating.

7. On the stovetop Placing an air fryer on a gas or induction hob is extremely dangerous. If someone accidentally switches the burner on, the base of the air fryer can melt or catch fire. Experts also advise unplugging the unit when not in use.

8. Beside the sink Water and electricity are the most hazardous combination ever. Even a small splash can damage the appliance or cause an electrical shock. The area around the sink is also slippery, increasing the chance of the air fryer being knocked over.

Where should you place your air fryer? Choosing the right spot not only protects your kitchen but also ensures your air fryer lasts longer and works efficiently. Keeping the appliance in a clear, spacious and heat-safe area is the safest way to cook.

