8 latest launch TVs from top brands to eye on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

If upgrading your living room is on your Diwali checklist, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is the perfect excuse. Top brands have rolled out their latest smart TVs packed with next-gen tech. Think 4K clarity, Dolby Atmos sound, faster processors, and sleek, bezel-less designs. From premium OLED displays to budget-friendly LED models, there’s something for every kind of viewer.

Our Picks Product Rating Price VW 140 cm (55 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW55GQ1 View Details ₹23,999 Check Details Redmi Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inch) F Series Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Fire TV L43MA-FVIN View Details ₹18,999 Check Details acer 139 cm (55 inches) G Plus Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV AR55UDGGR2851AD View Details ₹26,999 Check Details BLACK+DECKER 109 cm (43 inches) A1 Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV BXTVGU43UD2875ATIN (Black) View Details ₹17,499 Check Details TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) C450ME Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55C450ME (Silver) View Details ₹31,299 Check Details View More

Whether you’re into weekend binge sessions or console gaming marathons, these TVs deliver the ultimate viewing experience at prices you won’t want to miss. Additional GST savings make the deal even sweeter this festive season.

The VW Pro Series 4K QLED delivers crisp visuals and rich colors at an unbeatable price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. With Google TV integration, voice commands, and fast streaming performance, it’s ideal for OTT lovers. The slim design fits modern homes perfectly, and Dolby Audio enhances movie nights. A reliable, value-for-money pick for those wanting premium visuals without spending a fortune.

Redmi’s 43-inch F Series brings the Fire TV experience right into your living room. The display is sharp, colors look balanced, and Alexa integration makes browsing effortless. Audio is surprisingly full for its size. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, this model offers strong performance at a budget-friendly rate. Perfect for small apartments or bedrooms without compromising smart features or visual quality.

Acer’s G Plus 55-inch TV stands out for its colour accuracy and powerful sound output. The Google TV interface feels smooth, and apps load quickly. Dolby Vision and Atmos support bring cinematic clarity to every frame. With premium features at a mid-range price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, it’s a solid buy for anyone upgrading from an older LED TV.

BLACK+DECKER’s A1 Series surprises with its punchy 4K visuals and clean design. Setup is quick, the remote feels intuitive, and Google TV support adds convenience. Sound is decent for daily streaming, though an external soundbar improves immersion. With attractive pricing during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, this model is a dependable smart upgrade for users wanting solid performance and trusted brand reliability.

The Toshiba C450ME delivers vivid QLED quality with great contrast and colour depth. Dolby Vision enhances movie scenes, while built-in Alexa simplifies control. Audio feels well-tuned, creating an immersive setup without external speakers. With strong brand credibility and great discounts during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, it’s a balanced choice for families looking for premium entertainment under a trusted name.

Sony’s BRAVIA 3 Series 75-inch TV is built for those who want grandeur. Picture quality is breathtaking, upscaling even lower-resolution content beautifully. Google TV interface feels fluid, and AI optimization tailors content automatically. Sound clarity is top-notch, and the design is sleek. With Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale offers, it’s a rare chance to own a high-end Sony at remarkable value.

Lumio’s Vision 7 QLED brings premium looks and impressive brightness levels to mid-range pricing. The interface runs smoothly, and colours pop without feeling over-saturated. Audio is crisp enough for everyday viewing. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, it’s a standout deal for buyers seeking a stylish, high-performance TV for living rooms without crossing into premium pricing territory.

The Lumio Vision 7 50-inch offers sharp 4K output and a well-tuned QLED panel that makes streaming and gaming equally enjoyable. Google TV support keeps navigation easy, while the minimal bezel design looks modern. With the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale discount, it’s an affordable entry into QLED territory, ideal for buyers wanting a balance between size, quality, and affordability.