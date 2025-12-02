A 10-inch tablet in your pocket: Top 5 features of Samsung Galaxy Z Trifold

Samsung officially launched the Galaxy Z Trifold smartphone with a massive 10-inch inner display. This premium smartphone will go on sale starting December 12 in selected regions. The phone features a triple-folding mechanism that folds the massive display into a compact package. It packs cutting-edge specs that push foldable tech to new limits.

Thinner but heavier Galaxy Z Trifold is the thinnest smartphone Samsung has ever made, even thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 7 itself. The phone is only 3.9 mm thick when unfolded, which is amazing and makes it one of the thinnest foldables out there. But with this thickness, the weight shoots up significantly; it weighs 309 grams, which is about 100 grams heavier than the Fold 7. And don’t forget about the thickness when folded, which is 12.9mm.

Native DeX mode and multitasking When unfolded, the Trifold becomes a massive 10-inch tablet, which is perfect for multiasking with pop-up windows. On-device DeX makes it possible to multitask with multiple apps opened in pop-up view. And not just that, the multitasking has been improved too; you can now open three apps side-by-side instead of two on the Fold 7.

Bigger battery with fast charging Samsung equipped the Galaxy Z Trifold with a massive 5600 mAh battery and supports faster charging than the Z Fold 7. It features 45-watt fast charging that tops up the phone to 50% in just 30 minutes. The wireless charging is the same 15 Watts with Wireless PowerShare support.

Improved protection and premium materials Samsung kept the same premium materials and protection from the Galaxy Fold 7. It got the same Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection on the display and IP54 water and dust resistance. The hinges are improved in Galaxy Z Trifold; Samsung used a Titanium hinge for improved durability and reliability.