A smartphone camera has become one of the biggest reasons people spend more on a new phone. It is not just about clicking a few pictures for social media anymore. People want sharp portraits, reliable night photography, detailed zoom shots and videos that look good without spending time editing them. But comparing camera phones can get confusing quickly. A 200MP sensor does not automatically mean better photographs, and a phone with three cameras is not necessarily more versatile than one with two. The sensor, image processing, optical stabilisation and available focal lengths all play a part. We have picked six smartphones from Apple, OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO, Samsung and Nothing, each offering a different camera setup and photography experience.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Apple iPhone 16 128 GB: 5G Mobile Phone with Camera Control, A18 Chip and a Big Boost in Battery Life. Works with AirPods; Teal View Details ₹76,990 CHECK OFFERS OnePlus 15 | 12GB+256GB | Sand Storm | India's First Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 | 7300mAh Battery | Personalised AI | Game-Changing 165Hz Display | Triple 50MP Camera with 4K 120fps Dolby Vision View Details ₹84,999 CHECK OFFERS XIAOMI 17T (Black,12GB+512GB)|Flagship Leica Cameras|Leica UltraPure Optics|Segment Best Leica 5X Optical Zoom|120X AI Zoom|16.74cm(6.59") 120Hz AMOLED Display|3500 nits|6500mAh Battery|HyperOS 3.0 View Details ₹74,999 CHECK OFFERS OPPO Find X9 5G (Titanium Grey 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) View Details ₹79,990 CHECK OFFERS Samsung Galaxy S25 5G Smartphone with Galaxy AI (Mint, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage), Snapdragon 8 Elite, 50 MP Camera with ProVisual Engine and 4000mAh Battery View Details ₹62,499 CHECK OFFERS View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

The iPhone 16 remains an interesting option for people who prefer Apple's camera processing and a relatively straightforward shooting experience. Its 48MP Fusion main camera works alongside a 12MP Ultra Wide sensor, while Camera Control makes adjusting settings and capturing pictures more convenient. The A18 chip also handles computational photography and video processing, making it a capable everyday camera phone.

Specifications - Rear camera 48MP Fusion main + 12MP Ultra Wide - Front camera 12MP TrueDepth - Zoom 2x optical quality zoom, digital zoom up to 10x - Video 4K Dolby Vision recording at up to 60fps - Processor Apple A18 - Camera features Camera Control, Photographic Styles, Night mode, Macro photography Reasons to buy - Main and ultra-wide cameras offer flexibility for landscapes, portraits and everyday photography. - Camera Control makes accessing camera functions and adjusting settings easier. - 4K Dolby Vision recording is useful for people who regularly shoot videos for social media. Reason to avoid - The 60Hz display feels dated compared with the high-refresh-rate screens on competing Android phones. - There is no dedicated telephoto camera, with zoom relying on the main sensor's 2x optical-quality option. - The 128GB configuration may feel restrictive for users who record plenty of high-resolution videos.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers appreciate the iPhone's premium appearance, overall quality and value. However, opinions about the camera and display are divided. Some praise the photographs, while others report inconsistent results. Feedback on battery life and performance is also mixed, with a few buyers raising concerns about the seller's authenticity.

Why we picked it The iPhone 16 is worth considering for people who prefer Apple's video recording, familiar camera interface and image processing. Its Camera Control feature also gives it a practical advantage for users who frequently capture photos and videos.

2. OnePlus 15 | 12GB+256GB | Sand Storm | India's First Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 | 7300mAh Battery | Personalised AI | Game-Changing 165Hz Display | Triple 50MP Camera with 4K 120fps Dolby Vision Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

OnePlus has given the OnePlus 15 a more versatile camera arrangement, with three 50MP sensors covering wide, ultra-wide and telephoto photography. The dedicated periscope camera offers 3.5x optical zoom, while optical image stabilisation on the main and telephoto cameras helps with handheld shots. Video creators also get 4K recording at up to 120fps with Dolby Vision support.

Specifications Rear camera 50MP main + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP periscope telephoto Front camera 32MP Zoom 3.5x optical zoom, 7x optical-quality zoom Video 4K recording at up to 120fps Main camera Sony IMX906, OIS Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Battery 7,300mAh Reasons to buy Dedicated periscope camera makes it easier to photograph distant subjects without relying entirely on digital zoom. Three high-resolution rear cameras offer flexibility across different shooting distances. 4K 120fps Dolby Vision recording gives video enthusiasts more creative options. Reason to avoid The 3.5x optical zoom has a shorter reach than the 5x telephoto cameras on some competing models. The large 7,300mAh battery and sizeable display make it a relatively substantial phone to carry. Its camera setup is more elaborate than what casual photographers may actually need.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers describe the OnePlus 15 as a premium Android phone that offers good value. Its camera quality, smooth performance, large battery and 165Hz display receive praise. Charging speed is another positive. However, feedback on heat management is divided, with some buyers reporting heating during use.

Why we picked it The combination of three 50MP cameras and 4K 120fps Dolby Vision recording gives the OnePlus 15 a strong photography and videography focus. It suits users who regularly switch between zoom photography, wide shots and high-frame-rate videos.

The Xiaomi 17T takes a Leica-led approach to mobile photography, and its dedicated 5x periscope camera is the main attraction. The triple-camera setup combines a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP telephoto lens. It also supports Leica photographic styles and RAW capture through Pro mode, giving photography enthusiasts more room to experiment with their shots.

Specifications - Rear camera 50MP Leica main + 12MP ultra-wide + 50MP 5x periscope telephoto - Front camera 32MP - Main sensor Light Fusion 800 - Zoom 5x optical zoom, up to 120x AI Ultra Zoom - Video 4K HDR10+ recording at up to 60fps - Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra - Battery 6,500mAh Reasons to buy - Dedicated 5x periscope camera is useful for photographing distant subjects and architectural details. - Leica photographic styles offer different colour treatments without requiring extensive editing. - RAW support in Pro mode gives enthusiasts greater control over post-processing. Reason to avoid - The 12MP ultra-wide camera has a lower resolution than its main and telephoto sensors. - The maximum 120x AI Ultra Zoom relies on digital processing rather than optical zoom throughout the range. - The camera system may take some time to explore fully if you are used to basic point-and-shoot photography.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers praise the Xiaomi 17T's camera performance, build quality and battery life. Some appreciate its 5x telephoto camera and describe the overall experience as flagship-like. Display feedback is more divided, however, and a few buyers mention heating during use.

Why we picked it The 5x periscope telephoto camera is the biggest reason to consider the Xiaomi 17T. It offers more optical reach than several phones in this selection, making it particularly interesting for travel photography and distant subjects.

OPPO's Find X9 is built around a Hasselblad Master Camera System, with three 50MP rear cameras handling different shooting situations. The main sensor features optical image stabilisation, while the dedicated telephoto camera offers 3x optical zoom. There is also a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 32MP selfie shooter. For people who shoot a mix of portraits, landscapes and zoom photographs, this is a well-rounded camera configuration.

Specifications Rear camera 50MP main + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto Front camera 32MP Main sensor Sony LYT808, OIS Zoom 3x optical zoom, up to 120x AI zoom Video 4K recording at up to 120fps Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Battery 7,025mAh Reasons to buy Three 50MP rear cameras provide consistent resolution across the main, ultra-wide and telephoto lenses. Hasselblad colour processing and Master Mode offer additional creative control. Optical image stabilisation on the main and telephoto cameras helps when capturing handheld photographs. Reason to avoid The dedicated telephoto camera offers 3x optical zoom, less than the 5x optical zoom available on the Xiaomi 17T.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers appreciate the Find X9's compact design, comfortable grip, smooth performance and long-lasting battery. Its display also receives positive feedback. However, some buyers point to weaker speakers, less impressive haptics, missing LTPO support and occasional ColorOS notification or gallery glitches.

Why we picked it The Find X9 stands out for its three-camera arrangement, Hasselblad imaging and dedicated colour-processing features. It is worth considering for photographers who want a versatile camera system without carrying an unusually large smartphone.

Not every camera-focused phone needs a massive rear camera module. The Samsung Galaxy S25 keeps things relatively compact while offering a versatile triple-camera setup. It combines a 50MP main camera with a 12MP ultra-wide and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Samsung's ProVisual Engine and Galaxy AI tools add computational photography and editing capabilities to the experience.

Specifications - Rear camera 50MP wide + 12MP ultra-wide + 10MP telephoto - Front camera 12MP - Zoom 3x optical zoom, 2x optical-quality zoom, digital zoom up to 30x - Video 8K recording at 30fps - Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy - Display 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X - Features ProVisual Engine, Nightography, Galaxy AI Reasons to buy - Dedicated telephoto and ultra-wide cameras offer flexibility for portraits, landscapes and zoom photography. - ProVisual Engine helps with image processing, colour reproduction and low-light photography. - Galaxy AI offers useful photo-editing features for people who like tweaking their pictures. Reason to avoid - The 10MP telephoto camera has a lower resolution than the dedicated zoom cameras on some competitors. - Its 3x optical zoom offers less reach than the 5x options in this comparison. - The relatively compact battery capacity may be a consideration for heavy camera and video users.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers appreciate the Galaxy S25's display, camera quality and premium compact design. Performance and Galaxy AI features also receive positive feedback. However, opinions on battery life and value are mixed, with some buyers feeling the phone's pricing is difficult to justify.

Why we picked it The Galaxy S25 is a good fit for people who prefer a compact flagship without giving up dedicated telephoto photography. Its combination of Galaxy AI editing tools and a versatile triple-camera arrangement adds to its appeal.

Nothing takes an interesting approach with the Phone (3), offering four 50MP cameras across the front and back. The rear setup includes a main camera with OIS, a periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and an ultra-wide shooter. The 50MP front camera is another differentiator, particularly for people who frequently shoot selfies, record themselves or create social media content.

Specifications - Rear camera 50MP main + 50MP periscope telephoto + 50MP ultra-wide - Front camera 50MP - Main sensor 1/1.3-inch, OIS - Zoom 3x optical zoom, 6x lossless zoom, up to 60x ultra zoom - Video 4K recording at 60fps - Processor Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 - Battery 5,500mAh Reasons to buy - Four 50MP cameras provide high-resolution options for both front and rear photography. - Periscope telephoto camera brings dedicated optical zoom to the setup. - The distinctive design and Glyph Matrix interface make the phone stand out from conventional camera phones. Reason to avoid - Its 3x optical zoom offers less reach than the 5x periscope cameras in this selection. - The 5,500mAh battery is smaller than the capacities offered by the OnePlus 15, Xiaomi 17T and OPPO Find X9.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers generally appreciate the Phone (3)'s build quality, distinctive design, display and camera performance. Its ability to handle everyday tasks smoothly also receives praise. Battery feedback is less consistent, with some buyers happy with endurance while others report faster-than-expected drain.

Why we picked it The four 50MP cameras, including a high-resolution front camera, give the Nothing Phone (3) a distinctive position. It is worth considering for content creators who frequently switch between selfies, portraits, wide shots and video recording.

Top 3 features of best camera phones

Camera phone Main camera setup Zoom capability Video recording Apple iPhone 16 48MP + 12MP 2x optical quality 4K Dolby Vision, 60fps OnePlus 15 Triple 50MP 3.5x optical 4K Dolby Vision, 120fps Xiaomi 17T 50MP + 12MP + 50MP 5x optical 4K HDR10+, 60fps OPPO Find X9 Triple 50MP 3x optical 4K, 120fps Samsung Galaxy S25 50MP + 12MP + 10MP 3x optical 8K, 30fps Nothing Phone (3) Triple 50MP 3x optical 4K, 60fps

Factors to consider when buying a camera phone Camera sensor and processing: Do not judge a smartphone camera purely by megapixel count. Sensor size, aperture, image processing and optical image stabilisation all influence the final photograph.

Optical zoom: If you frequently photograph wildlife, concerts, buildings or distant subjects, look for a dedicated telephoto or periscope camera. A 5x optical zoom camera offers more reach than a conventional 2x or 3x option.

Low-light photography: Check whether the main camera has OIS and a sufficiently large sensor. These can help capture clearer photographs in challenging lighting conditions.

Video recording: Look beyond the maximum resolution. Check frame rates, stabilisation, HDR support and available video formats if you regularly record reels, travel videos or longer clips. Similar stories for you: The smartphone market has made ₹30,000 a tougher budget, but these five phones still deliver plenty to like