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A child's first smartwatch should bring confidence, not constant screen time

Not every child needs the same smartwatch. Discover six Amazon options that cater to different ages, budgets, and everyday needs.

Published24 Jul 2026, 08:31 AM IST
Smartwatches keep children connected with calls, tracking, and safety features tailored to different ages.
Smartwatches keep children connected with calls, tracking, and safety features tailored to different ages.(LiveMint)

By Shubh Bhushan

Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.<br><br> Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. <br><br> He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.

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For many parents, buying a child's first smart device is a balancing act. Staying connected is important, but handing over a smartphone often brings distractions that can be hard to manage.

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A smartwatch sits somewhere in between. It offers an easy way to call or message family, and many models also include location tracking, SOS alerts, and activity monitoring. Some are built with younger children in mind and keep the experience simple. Others are better suited to older kids who want a wearable that feels a little more grown-up.

In this article, we have shortlisted six smartwatches available on Amazon for different budgets and age groups. Each one offers a different mix of features, making it easier to compare options before choosing the right smartwatch for your child.

For parents seeking safety without compromising independence, the Noise Junior Explorer 2 strikes a sensible balance. Children can make video or voice calls to trusted contacts, while parents can track their location in real time and receive safe-zone alerts. Practical features such as School Mode and activity tracking make it more than a communication device.

Specifications

CONNECTIVITY
Nano SIM (4G-ready), Bluetooth, GPS
FEATURES
GPS, SOS, Heart Rate, Fever Alert, Geofencing
CALLING
Two-way Video & Voice Calling
AGE RANGE
3 to 13 years
SOFTWARE
Noise Explorer Hub app with Family Chat, trusted contacts, School Mode, Smart Scheduler, location history, live location tracking, and parental controls

Reasons to buy

...

4G video and voice calling

...

GPS tracking with SOS and geofencing

...

School mode with parental controls

Reason to avoid

...

Battery drains faster with continuous GPS

...

Limited third-party app ecosystem

...

Premium price for a kids' smartwatch

What are buyers saying about this smartwatch on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Noise Junior Explorer 2 for its reliable location tracking, clear video calling, sturdy build, and child-friendly interface. Many parents say it offers added peace of mind. However, some users report occasional app glitches, inconsistent GPS accuracy, and unreliable video calling.

Why should you consider buying this smartwatch?

The Noise Junior Explorer 2 is worth considering if staying connected with your child is your top priority. Its combination of real-time location tracking, video calling, SOS alerts, and parental controls offers reassurance without exposing children to the distractions of a smartphone.

2. Boat Wanderer Smart, Kids Watch, 2-Way Video & Phone Call, GPS Tracker, Emergency SOS, Geo Fencing, 4G Sim Compatible, Parental Controls,1.4" Display, smart Watch for Boys Girls (Sunshine Yellow)

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A child's first wearable should do more than tell the time. The boAt Wanderer Smart helps families stay connected with two-way voice and video calling, while GPS tracking, geofencing, and SOS alerts add an extra layer of safety. Study Mode and parental controls make it a sensible companion for school and outdoor activities.

Specifications

CONNECTIVITY
4G Nano SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS
FEATURES
GPS tracking, Geo-fencing, SOS, Step Tracking, 2MP Camera
CALLING
Two-way Voice & Video Calling
AGE RANGE
Suitable for children
SOFTWARE
boAt companion app with parental controls, Study Mode, location tracking, voice chat, unknown caller restriction, and remote monitoring

Reasons to buy

...

Two-way voice and video calling

...

GPS tracking with geo-fencing and SOS

...

Study Mode with parental controls

Reason to avoid

...

Battery lasts around two days

...

GPS accuracy may vary outdoors

...

Limited third-party app support

What are buyers saying about this smartwatch on Amazon?

Parents appreciate the boAt Wanderer Smart for helping them stay connected with their children via voice calls and location tracking. Many also like its sturdy design and simple interface. However, some buyers note average battery life, inconsistent GPS accuracy, and occasional connectivity issues.

Why should you consider buying this smartwatch?

The boAt Wanderer Smart is ideal for parents seeking a safer alternative to a smartphone. It combines reliable communication, location tracking, and parental controls in a child-friendly wearable, making it easier to stay connected while giving children the confidence to explore independently.

Keeping track of your child doesn't have to mean handing them a smartphone. The Sekyo Magic Pro focuses on secure communication with 4G video and voice calling, while real-time GPS tracking, geofencing, and an SOS button offer added reassurance. Class Mode, educational games, and daily reminders make it useful beyond safety.

Specifications

CONNECTIVITY
4G Nano SIM, Bluetooth, GPS
FEATURES
GPS tracking, Geo-fencing, SOS, Remote Monitoring, Pedometer, Front Camera
CALLING
Two-way HD Video & Voice Calling
AGE RANGE
Recommended for children
SOFTWARE
Sekyo parental control app with live location tracking, route history, Class Mode, stranger call blocking, remote camera access, voice messaging, daily reminders, and trusted contacts management

Reasons to buy

...

4G video and voice calling

...

Real-time GPS with geo-fencing

...

Class Mode and educational games

Reason to avoid

...

No Wi-Fi connectivity

...

Display resolution is fairly basic

...

Bulky design compared to fitness bands

What are buyers saying about this smartwatch on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Sekyo Magic Pro for its reliable calling features, live location tracking, and ease of use. Parents also value the parental control app and safety features. However, some users note that battery life could be better and that the interface occasionally feels slow.

Why should you consider buying this smartwatch?

The Sekyo Magic Pro is a good choice for parents who value communication and safety equally. Its combination of video calling, GPS tracking, geofencing, and classroom-friendly features helps children stay connected while giving parents greater confidence throughout the day.

If your child is more interested in staying active than connected, the Samsung Galaxy Fit3 is a compelling choice. It prioritises fitness and wellbeing with comprehensive health tracking, automatic workout detection, and a lightweight design that's comfortable enough to wear all day. Its long-lasting battery life means less time charging and more time moving.

Specifications

CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth 5.3
FEATURES
Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO₂ Monitoring, Sleep Tracking, Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, 100+ workout modes, 5ATM water resistance
CALLING
Not supported (Call notifications only)
AGE RANGE
Best suited for older children and teenagers
SOFTWARE
FreeRTOS, Samsung Health, Galaxy Wearable app, Sleep Coaching, Camera Control (Galaxy devices), Find My Phone, media controls

Reasons to buy

...

Bright AMOLED display

...

Up to 13-day battery life

...

Comprehensive health and fitness tracking

Reason to avoid

...

No Bluetooth calling

...

No built-in GPS

...

Best features work with Samsung phones

What are buyers saying about this smartwatch on Amazon?

Buyers praise the Galaxy Fit3 for its crisp AMOLED display, lightweight design, reliable fitness tracking, and excellent battery life. Many also find it easy to use as a first fitness wearable. However, some users miss Bluetooth calling and broader third-party app support.

Why should you consider buying this smartwatch?

The Samsung Galaxy Fit3 is an excellent choice for older children seeking to build healthier habits without the distractions of a full smartwatch. It offers reliable fitness tracking, long-lasting battery life, and seamless integration with the Samsung ecosystem, making it a practical everyday wearable.

Not every child needs a dedicated kids' smartwatch. For older children and teenagers, the Redmi Watch 5 Active offers a more mature wearable experience, with Bluetooth calling, comprehensive health tracking, and more than 140 sports modes. Its large display, long-lasting battery life, and lightweight design make it well-suited for school, workouts, and everyday use.

Specifications

CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth 5.3, Bluetooth Calling
FEATURES
Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO₂ Monitoring, Sleep Tracking, Stress Monitoring, 140+ Sports Modes, IPX8 Water Resistance
CALLING
Bluetooth Calling with 3-Mic ENC
AGE RANGE
Best suited for older children and teenagers
SOFTWARE
Xiaomi HyperOS, Mi Fitness app, Alexa built-in, 200+ cloud watch faces, Hindi language support, Strava and Apple Health compatibility

Reasons to buy

...

Large 2-inch display

...

Up to 18-day battery life

...

Bluetooth calling with 3-mic ENC

Reason to avoid

...

No built-in GPS

...

LCD panel instead of AMOLED

...

Cannot reply to notifications

What are buyers saying about this smartwatch on Amazon?

Buyers praise the Redmi Watch 5 Active for its large display, impressive battery life, smooth HyperOS experience, and surprisingly clear Bluetooth calling. Many also value its price-to-performance ratio. However, some users wish it had built-in GPS, an AMOLED display, and richer notification features.

Why should you consider buying this smartwatch?

The Redmi Watch 5 Active is an excellent choice for older children who don't need constant parental monitoring yet want a capable everyday smartwatch. It offers reliable fitness tracking, Bluetooth calling, and long battery life at an affordable price, making it a sensible step up from a basic fitness band.

Some children don't need constant communication features. They simply need a comfortable wearable that promotes a healthier lifestyle. The Huawei Band 11 excels in this role, offering comprehensive health tracking, over 100 workout modes, and up to 14 days of battery life. Its lightweight design makes it easy to wear from morning classes to evening practice.

Specifications

CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi
FEATURES
Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO₂ Monitoring, Sleep Tracking, Stress Tracking, 100+ workout modes, 5ATM water resistance
CALLING
Not supported
AGE RANGE
Best suited for older children and teenagers
SOFTWARE
HarmonyOS with the Huawei Health app, emotional wellbeing insights, personalised watch faces, Android and iOS compatibility, health reports, and workout tracking

Reasons to buy

...

Bright 1.62-inch AMOLED display

...

Up to 14-day battery life

...

Lightweight and comfortable design

Reason to avoid

...

No Bluetooth calling

...

No built-in GPS

...

Limited third-party app support

What are buyers saying about this smartwatch on Amazon?

Buyers praise the Huawei Band 11 for its lightweight design, vibrant AMOLED display, accurate health tracking, and long-lasting battery life. Many also appreciate its comfortable fit for all-day wear. However, some users wish it supported Bluetooth calling and a broader app ecosystem.

Why should you consider buying this smartwatch?

The Huawei Band 11 is an excellent option for older children who don't need constant connectivity but want a reliable fitness companion. It offers reliable health tracking, impressive battery life, and a comfortable design, making it well-suited for school, sports, and everyday wear.

Q1. How do you pick the right smartwatch for your child's needs?

The best smartwatch depends on how your child will use it. If safety is your priority, look for features like GPS tracking, two-way calling, SOS alerts, and parental controls. For older children and teenagers, a fitness-focused smartwatch with health tracking, sports modes, and long battery life may be a better fit than a dedicated kids' smartwatch.

Q2. Which features matter the most when buying a smartwatch for your child?

Start by identifying the features your child will actually use. GPS tracking, SOS alerts, and two-way calling are valuable for younger children, while older kids may benefit more from health tracking and fitness features. Battery life, water resistance, comfort, parental controls, and school mode are equally important, as they make the smartwatch more practical for everyday wear.

How Do These Smartwatches Stack Up?

Product

GPS

Calling

Best for

boAt Wanderer SmartYes (Real-time GPS with Geo-fencing)4G Two-way Voice & Video CallingYounger children who need communication and location tracking
Sekyo Magic ProYes (Real-time GPS with Geo-fencing)4G Two-way HD Voice & Video CallingParents prioritising child safety and communication
Noise Junior Explorer 2Yes (Real-time GPS with Geo-fencing)4G Two-way Voice & Video CallingSchool-going children with active parental monitoring
Redmi Watch 5 ActiveNo (Connected GPS via smartphone)Bluetooth CallingOlder children and teenagers seeking a feature-rich smartwatch
Samsung Galaxy Fit3NoNot supported (Call notifications only)Fitness-conscious older children and teenagers
Huawei Band 11NoNot supportedOlder children and teenagers focused on health and fitness

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesA child's first smartwatch should bring confidence, not constant screen time
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FAQs
For many younger children, yes. A smartwatch with calling, GPS tracking, and SOS features lets them stay connected with family without giving them unrestricted access to social media, games, or the internet.
Battery life is worth paying attention to, especially if your child wears the smartwatch throughout the day. A longer-lasting battery means fewer charging interruptions and ensures key features like calling and location tracking remain available when needed.
If your child is young, a dedicated kids' smartwatch with GPS, calling, and parental controls is usually the better choice. For older children and teenagers, a fitness band offers health tracking, sports features, and a more mature design without unnecessary safety-focused functions.

Meet your Guide

Shubh Bhushan

Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.<br><br> Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. <br><br> He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn....Read more

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