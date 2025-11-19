Subscribe

A gift of safety: Why dashcams make the perfect International Men’s Day surprise

From safer drives to solid proof during unexpected moments, dashcams are changing how men travel. Here’s why they’re the perfect Men’s Day gift this year.

Aishwarya Faraswal
Published19 Nov 2025, 05:00 PM IST

This International Men's Day, gift a dashcam to ensure his safety on the road.
This International Men's Day, gift a dashcam to ensure his safety on the road.(Unsplash)

Every man has that one daily drive that worries someone at home, early office runs, late-night shifts, weekend trips, or chaotic city traffic. On roads where anything can happen in seconds, giving him a device that watches out for him is a simple but meaningful gesture. A dashcam adds a layer of safety to every journey. It’s small, smart, and always alert. That’s why this Men’s Day, it makes a gift that feels thoughtful, practical, and truly needed.

Why dashcams are more than just gadgets

A dashcam may look like a simple device, but it does a lot more. It records the road ahead, captures any sudden incident, and becomes solid evidence during accidents. It protects drivers from false claims, unexpected blame and helps during insurance disputes. It even saves memorable moments from scenic drives. Gifting a dashcam shows that you care not only about someone’s car, but also about their safety and peace of mind on every trip.

The necessity on Indian roads

Driving in India comes with its own surprises, unpredictable traffic, sudden lane cuts, road rage, and rash driving that appears out of nowhere. Even careful drivers face situations where they must prove what really happened. A dashcam becomes extremely useful here. For daily commuters, cab drivers, and long-distance travellers, recorded footage can support them during arguments, insurance claims, and interactions with traffic police. It adds a layer of security in a fast-moving environment where anything can change in seconds. More people are turning to dashcams today because they offer clarity and confidence on roads that often feel chaotic.

Reliable dashcam brands in India

India now has several dependable dashcam brands that drivers trust for daily use and long trips.

70mai (by Xiaomi) is one of the most popular choices because of its crisp video quality, wide-angle lens, and smooth app connectivity. Many models also offer parking surveillance and voice control, making them easy to use even for beginners.

Qubo, from the Hero Group, designs dashcams specially for Indian roads. They offer clear day and night recording, built-in GPS, emergency recording, and heat-resistant bodies that handle high temperatures inside cars. Qubo’s after-sales support also makes it a reliable pick.

DDPAI stands out for its dual-channel setups that record both the front and rear views. It delivers excellent night clarity, AI-based stabilisation, and super-wide lenses that cover blind spots. Many drivers prefer DDPAI for its strong performance in low-light situations.

Pioneer, a brand trusted for in-car audio, also offers dependable dashcams with clear recording, easy operation, and solid build quality. Pioneer models often come with wide viewing angles and screen displays, making it easier for drivers to review footage instantly.

This International Men’s Day, celebrate the men who work hard, travel far, and carry responsibilities every day. Give them something that shows real care, something that stays with them on every journey.

 
 
